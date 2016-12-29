Iluka Resources: Solid Company, Dormant Value Waking

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the ASE under the ticker ILU)

Iluka Resources' (OTC:ILKAF) (OTCPK:ILKAY) takeover of Sierra Rutile (OTC:TNUMF) has taken longer than anticipated to close due to regulatory and technical concerns; but closed it has, adding a cluster of large and long-lived mines to the company's already impressive mineral sands portfolio. Iluka has a reputation of allocating capital diligently, counter-cyclically and opportunistically; and we strongly believe that this latest acquisition is fully in line with this perception. This deal has cemented Iluka's market leading position, and it has set the company up to emerge stronger from the current downcycle.

Nevertheless, our recent decision to initiate a position in Iluka was only partially driven by the Sierra Rutile acquisition, as we believe there is hidden value beyond the company's mineral sands operations within Iluka's portfolio. We are referring to Iluka's often overlooked and under-valued iron ore royalty, a legacy asset set to triple its already immense value, value so far neglected by most analysts and market participants. However, we have come to believe that circumstances are conspiring to finally bring the true value of this royalty to account.

In the present article we will discuss where market perception and analyst reports alike are falling short in their valuation of Iluka; and we will also explain the value drivers and catalysts which we believe are about to unlock the company's hitherto overlooked value in the not-too-distant future.

(Mineral sands products: rutile, zircon, ilmenite. Source: company website)

The Company - A Mineral Sands Major

Just as we were researching Iluka for our recent investment, and formulating our long-term view on its primary business mineral sands mining for this article, along came this article right here on Seeking Alpha. It made our job that much easier as we would like to refer readers to this thorough, detailed, and comprehensive overview of Iluka's mineral sands business. Given this shot in the arm, we shall limit ourselves to a small summary as follows.

Iluka processes mineral sands from its mines into various products, which on a rough scale can be split into zircon and titanium-dioxide (rutile and ilmenite). Up until recently, Iluka's output was zircon-weighted, but this has changed with the Sierra Rutile deal. Nowadays, the company produces 30+% of global zircon and around 20% of global titanium-dioxide from mines in Australia, Sierra Leone and the US.

Finely ground titanium dioxide is used as white pigment in paints, plastics, paper, and even edibles - constituting the single greatest use of titanium worldwide. Zircon's primary use is in the production of ceramic tiles, but also in more exotic applications such as foundry casings, nuclear fuel rods, or water purification systems to name just a few. The main uses for rutile are the manufacture of refractory ceramic, as a pigment, and for the production of titanium metal.

Materials produced from mineral sands are needed for a wide range of industrial and consumer products and to some degree mineral sand miners can be seen as proxies for the economy in general.

As can be deducted from Iluka's respective market shares, the company is among market leaders in zircon production, and has just risen to market leader status for rutile as well. Iluka's reserve and resource base supports 50+ years of production at current output rates, while continuing to provide proven flexibility to react to demand shifts in the market in down-cycles as well as up-cycles.

Financial Position

As with the wider resource sector, prices for Iluka's products have been on a downturn during the past few years. A strong balance sheet, and the mentioned flexibility within the company's portfolio have helped Iluka to weather the storm better than most others in the resource sector. Buying out Sierra Rutile for cash has changed the situation somewhat, as the balance sheet had to be leveraged up in order to finance the acquisition. In total, Sierra Rutile came with a price tag of A$375M in cash, and included the assumption of net debt amounting to US$59M, plus transaction costs of A$18M - about A$473M in total costs.

N.B. we have used A$ for most of this article to allow for reconciliation with financial statements filed by the company. A$1 was worth US$0.72 at the time of writing.

As a result, net debt has risen to an estimated A$530M (subject to confirmation in the December 31 report), which is still comparatively modest by most investor's standards, but at the upper end of a previously stated comfort range for Iluka management. To give some perspective, we note that Iluka has a market cap of A$3.1B (US$2.3B) based on a share price of A$7.30. Net debt to equity stands at 42%, and gearing defined by net debt/(net debt + equity) has risen to 30%. The company has access to over A$1B in credit facilities and liquidity is not a concern.

We argue that Iluka has put moderate strain on its balance sheet, but still finds itself in a solid financial position after the Sierra Rutile acquisition with manageable debt and a best-in-class, diversified, cash-flowing asset base.

Already announced investments in the existing infrastructure at the new mine sites will amount to US$60M in total over the next two years, an order of magnitude well within the company's financial means. However, additional sources of funding will be needed for Iluka's expansion plans in Sierra Leone, potentially taking rutile production from currently 140Ktpa to 240Ktpa within 3-5 years, for capex roughly in the order of US$160M. These expansion plans will be the subject of detailed feasibility studies and weighting against other organic growth options, and at this stage, we see them as part and parcel of the company's overall portfolio flexibility, which also includes its ability to ramp up (or suspend) operations at other mine sites - a capability Iluka has used so well to its advantage throughout the downturn, and which will come as a surprisingly strong kicker in an eventual upturn.

Valuation

The Sierra Rutile acquisition has been criticized by some analysts (Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in particular) as value-neutral - and if one takes a very conservative view on macro-economics in general, and mineral sands in particular, this may be true; however, a slightly more optimistic outlook changes the picture already, and considering the minimum 20-year mine life of the new assets, the strategic value, and the expansion of Iluka's customer base, we are finding it difficult not seeing some long-term value here.

As always, any cash flow analysis depends on the price deck one is prepared to apply, and if we use the current spot price for rutile of around $750/tonne ramping up back towards a long-term mean of $1000/tonne over the next couple of years, we believe that Iluka is fairly valued anywhere in between A$6.50 and A$7.50 per share (depending on what assumptions we make with regards to capex spending). This valuation includes A$1 per share for the royalty asset, which we will discuss separately below. A DCF model for Iluka inadvertently has many moving parts due to the diversified product range with lots of options for value-add, portfolio flexibility, and price fluctuations, and we are finding it difficult to move beyond the A$1 price target range. The market seems to agree with this range, however, as this has been more or less the trading range for the last couple of years, and the price has rallied only to the upper end of this range following the Sierra Rutile acquisition so far (and seems to be correcting from there at the moment).

Other metrics seem to confirm our view, however. Free cash flow yield of 2-3% for the current year, a dividend yield of close to 1%, and EV/EBITDA of around 12 after netting out acquisition-related one-time costs all speak of a fair valuation at the current share price and within the quoted range. There is one outlier, however: 1.7x book value appears a tad high for a mining company in a bear market, but there is a distinct reason for this discussed in just a little while.

All in all, Iluka looks like a fairly valued company to us at the current share price, and other than a positive outlook on the mineral sands business (which we entertain), there seems to be little reason to invest in the company right now. Unless there was something else.

And there is.

The Iron Ore Royalty

In 1998, Iluka was formed through a merger between Westralian Sands and Consolidated Goldfields. The latter of the two brought a royalty on a property in the Pilbara region in Western Australia into the merged company, the result of a deal dating back to 1977, which was converted into said royalty in 1994. Long story short, today this property is home to one of the most profitable iron ore mines and core assets of BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), and the royalty is churning out significant cash flow for Iluka year-in year-out. Mining Area C (or MAC) is among the lowest-cost iron ore mines worldwide and currently produces in the order of 50+M dry metric tonnes per annum (or 50Mtpa) per year; and it is located on Iluka's royalty lands.

Iron ore prices have taken a tumble from the $150/tonne top in May 2013 all the way to just under $40/tonne about a year ago. Since then, prices have recovered somewhat to around $75/tonne in the most recent prints (using China import iron ore fines 62% FE spot at CFR Tianjin port).

And here are the terms of Iluka's royalty on this mine, straight from the company's website:

BHP started mining operations at MAC in 2003, and since then, Iluka has received more than A$600M in royalty payment from the major. The chart below gives the royalty payment history.

BHP stopped reporting reserves for individual mine sites in 2012, and only reported compounded reserves for the Western Australian business unit thereafter. The last reported detailed reserves for MAC stood at 750M tonnes, and 4 years of mining since then must have depleted these reserves to around 550M tonnes at present, underpinning a reserve-based mine life of around 10 years at the current mining rate.

This documented mine life was the basis for our NAV calculations mentioned earlier.

At $65/tonne (or 15% below current spot) the royalty works out at A$1.13M per 1Mtpa before deductions. We used A$1.0 per 1Mtpa in our model and assumed 50Mtpa production from MAC, which is at the lower end of the range for the operation. Discounting the cash flow from the royalty over this reserve based mine life at 5% yields an NAV estimate of A$405M, or close enough to A$1 per share. However, believe it or not, the book value for this royalty is a laughable $16.7M, about one quarter of annualized cash flows at the current iron ore price, or just over 4% of the reserve-based NAV calculated above.

The negligible book value has accounting and historical reasons, a fact the market seems to appreciate by assigning the seemingly high book value multiple to the company as mentioned earlier. If we replace the book value with the calculated NAV of A$405M, the book value multiple drops from the mentioned 1.7 to a much more reasonable 1.3 - explaining this anomaly, and confirming our valuation as discussed earlier.

Everything seems to be pointing to a market valuation of around A$400M for the iron ore royalty at the moment. And this is where we believe the market is about to be proven wrong.

MAC Reserve Update & Expansion Plans

There are two game-changing points to consider with regards to the MAC royalty:

Evidence is mounting that BHP will be able to convert inferred resources at MAC into reserves and extend mine life to 30+ years.

It is also highly likely that BHP will expand operations and double output on royalty land by including the Southern Flank deposits into the mine plan.

Here is some background. MAC is a huge mine, but it's only one part of an even larger integrated operation including other similar mine sites in the Pilbara, train lines, port facilities, whole townships etc. One other mine in this integrated operation is called Yandi; and Yandi is running out of reserves within the next 5 years or so. This ore source needs to be replaced somehow to ensure sustainability of this immense iron ore supply chain. Rumors on various development scenarios have been heard around Australian grapevines for some time now, but BHP has not committed to any scenario so far.

Earlier this year, however, BHP has given a first and very strong indication on how it will most likely proceed when it submitted a "Mining Area C Revised Proposal" to the Environmental Protection Authority (or EPA), portions of which were made public in September. For the most part, the available documentation deals with all sorts of environmental issues, to do with a proposed expansion of - you guessed it - MAC. Very little operational data is provided in this document, but there are two hints that allow us to make an educated guess.

Firstly, consider this excerpt from a supporting document:

And secondly, consider the attached map, also filed with the EPA as a supporting document:

The documents are pointing to BHP applying for a permit to integrate the so-called "Southern Flank" into existing MAC operations to expand mine life to 30 years, and the map also shows that BHP is planning to mine well beyond areas of the 2012 reserves (the reserves we used for our NAV estimate). In fact, BHP is outlining mine sites in areas with indicated and inferred resources, which had not been included in a mine plan 4 years ago. In total, these resources amount to 5.5B tonnes of ore, and even if only half of these resources have been converted to reserves, this would add 50+ years to the mine plan at the current mining rate.

Except the current mining rate is not what BHP seems to have in mind. In a briefing presentation for a mine site visit back in 2014 one can find the following pointer as to what BHP has probably in mind:

This slide indicates that BHP is aiming at ramping production from the MAC property from currently 50+Mtpa to 120Mtpa and this is exceedingly good news for Iluka, since this would more than double its royalty from this property, and also greatly extend its duration.

If we use the same conservative assumptions as detailed above, and conservatively model the expansion to start taking effect in 7 years' time before reaching full capacity in 10 years' time, we calculate an NAV of A$1.5B, up from the A$400M the market is currently pricing in as detailed in the table below. That's an increase from A$1 per share to $A3.60 per share (or very close to $4 per share if we also include the capacity payments according to the second bullet of the terms snippet pasted in earlier).

In summary, there are strong reasons to assume that BHP is planning to replace diminishing production from Yandi with ore sourced from the MAC property, which would result in a windfall royalty increase worth somewhere between A$2.60 and A$3 per share for Iluka shareholders, an upside of 30+% based on the current share price.

To be fair, we discussed this idea with a friend earlier this year, and there is good reason to believe that others have also thought about it. The problem has been finding a catalyst to unlock the dormant value of the royalty.

And catalysts are about to eventuate.

Catalysts

Earlier in the year, a fierce political debate erupted in Western Australia, with Mr. Brendon Grylls, the leader of the WA National Party, as the main proponent of a movement to hike an existing iron ore levy. WA state revenue had been under some pressure due to declining tax revenue from a mining sector in bear market mode, combined with rising unemployment stemming from the same underlying reason. Mr. Grylls advocated a brilliant scheme to increase taxes on miners to compensate for the revenue shortfall.

Understandably, the miners were not happy, and threatened to cut jobs and defer numerous investments in the state, with BHP putting the Yandi replacement up as one of the bargaining chips, and implicitly also the described rumored MAC expansion.

This situation has since been defused, partially by higher iron ore prices and the associated increase in tax revenue, and also by a Western Australian Premier who has over-ridden Mr. Grylls on the topic, and who has confirmed that changes in the mining tax would only be implemented in partnership with the miners, honoring existing agreements.

We believe that this political debate has now blown over and BHP will again push forward with the described MAC expansion, as evidenced by renewed permitting efforts. At the same time, we are expecting more color on the planned development in the near future as the permitting process will draw publicity, and details will need to be made available in the process. The end of the political debate, combined with more details on BHP's plans should provide a catalyst for investors catching on and recognizing the increased value of the Iluka royalty.

And there is more.

Only days ago, an activist investor called Sandon Capital has disclosed plans to push for a de-merger of the royalty. Iluka has yet to respond in public to this initiative. Sandon envisages the royalty, plus most of Iluka's debt to be bundled into a new corporate entity, or spin-co. Although not mentioned in the activist's plans, we note that Iluka also has an agreement with Doray Minerals (OTC:DRYYF) (ASX ticker DRM), whereby Doray explores for gold on Iluka properties in South Australia, with Iluka retaining a minority interest on any gold discoveries. This right has practically no value within Iluka at present, but would be a good fit with the envisaged spin-co.

If valued like its North American peers, the cash flowing iron ore royalty should attract an NAV multiple around 1.2 to 1.4 (or A$1.8B to A$2.1B based on the NAV for the expansion case detailed earlier). Add some credits for the gold royalty potential and an enterprise value of A$2B is a very realistic assumption for the spin-co. The income from the iron ore royalty could service a A$500M debt leaving Iluka net cash positive, and leaving A$1.5B for market capitalization of the royalty company - or around A$3.60 per current Iluka share. This spin-co could then serve as a platform for an Australia-based royalty and streaming company, something that doesn't exist to date.

On the other hand, the royalty spin-out would only take A$1.0 per share in current asset value from the rump Iluka company, while improvements to the balance sheet and a premium for Iluka becoming an even purer mineral sand play should make up for a good part of this loss in asset value.

Alternatively, we argue that this MAC royalty would fit just fine into the portfolio of any of the established large North American royalty companies. It is hard to imagine the likes of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), or even Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) not trying to purchase Iluka's royalty, should it become available for sale.

Both scenarios (spin-out or outright sale) would not only allow investors to fully appreciate the value of this royalty, it would also position Iluka as a pure play on mineral sands with a pristine balance sheet, strong enough to finally take over Kenmare Resources (OTC:KMRPF), an ambition that has been thwarted in the past, but would make sense if realized at the right conditions and from a position of strength.

Risks

Iron ore prices have traded with great volatility in recent years, and as much as we believe that the bottom is in, another drop to new lows can never be ruled out. We have based our valuations on a long-term price of $65/tonne - a conservative assumption we would argue, and well below current levels. However, in the event that iron ore trades significantly lower for any length of time, we note that MAC is among the lowest-cost mines worldwide and therefore unlikely to be suspended; and we also point to provisions for minimum royalty payments of A$0.25 per tonne as stipulated in the royalty agreement (for an implied floor of around A$20/tonne in iron ore price). We therefore argue that downside from iron ore prices seems rather limited in our valuation, with plenty of upside in the event that iron ore trades at this year's level or higher.

The second risk would pertain to BHP not going ahead with the described expansion.

The map above shows BHP's and Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) iron ore operations in the Pilbara. Yandi as well as MAC are located close to each other, and in an area of high mine concentration. Expanding MAC to replace Yandi would allow for synergies stemming from the proximity of the two sites, and it would also minimize additional environmental and social impact.

It is important to appreciate the importance of Yandi within BHP's Pilbara supply chain. Without Yandi (or an adequate replacement once Yandi reserves are exhausted), economies of scale would backfire and put BHP's whole Western Australian iron ore operation into question. And Western Australian iron ore mines constitute a backbone for the major as well as for the State economy. In this sense, we view the risk of BHP simply downscaling its iron ore presents a remote possibility, especially since MAC with its Southern Flank represents an obvious remedy to the dwindling ore sources at Yandi.

Recent populist local politics have certainly thrown up some question marks in this respect, and the MAC expansion has been used as a convenient bargaining chip, but when push came to shove common sense has prevailed, as it typically does in this prime mining jurisdiction. Having spent plenty of time in the country, we never believed that any other outcome was likely. The MAC expansion continues to represent the most likely, most cost efficient and technical feasible way forward for BHP, with great benefits to the State, and minimal additional environmental and social impact.

Takeaway & Investment Thesis

Iluka's iron ore royalty is under-valued and not accounted for by investors focusing on the company's mineral sands business. Royalties are often ignored like this in mining businesses, which is exactly the reason why Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) sold two lots of royalties last year to Sandstorm Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR) respectively, creating value for all parties involved. The same goes to say for Iluka's iron ore royalty, whereas in this case the iron ore royalty is about to become a lot more valuable in the near future as BHP's plans to expand MAC will become apparent during the environmental assessment and the associated public consultations.

The emergence of an activist investor pushing for a spin-out of the royalty, Iluka's levered balance sheet, and also the resolution of the taxation impasse in Western Australian appear like a very favourable combination of catalysts to foster the crystallization of inherent value of this royalty in the not-too-distant future. We would expect a minimum 30% upside from such an initiative, and we would favor a spin-out as proposed by the activist shareholders; but a sale to one of the larger royalty companies would also do the trick for us.

Iluka is a solid, and fairly-valued company as it is, providing high-quality exposure to the mineral sands industry as a proxy for economic growth in general. The company pays a modest dividend, which we are happy to take while we wait for the royalty's inherent value to come to the fore. We see substantial upside here, and very limited downside as the recent trading range is well supported from a technical as well as fundamental view, and near-term news about the royalty should provide additional support for Iluka at current levels while a sales process takes shape.