GXG: A Few Things To Keep In Mind

These then pose specific risks that might impact the index in a negative way in certain scenarios. While this might not be immediate, investors should be aware of this.

Secondly, the index under-represents several companies. Prime example is Grupo Aval, 2nd biggest company (market-cap wise), which represents only 4% of the index, whilst the third biggest company represents 18%.

First, it is the fact that 50.3% of the index accounts for a complex structure of interlocking companies that form Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño and pose specific risks to the investors.

This ETF focused on the Colombian stock market has two significant features that might impact the holders of the index in a way that is not expected in such ETFs.

Occasionally I find an interesting topic that I feel is not in my usual sphere of US micro-caps, but could potentially allow me to acquire knowledge of the broader financial markets. At the end of October I decided to write about uranium a commodity that has been touted many times for its potential and while I am not necessarily arguing against the long thesis, I felt that there were some questions that need answering and that could potentially showcase how complex macro/commodity investing is.

This month I decided to write about the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG), which is based on MSCI All Colombia Select 25/50 Index.

I believe that ETFs are inherently a useful product. It gives retail investors the ability to track market indices at almost zero cost and allows many to surpass the usual underperformance of mutual funds. But as with all financial innovation, there is a point where marketing gets in the way of logic and the usefulness declines.

A great example can be Herzfield Carribean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) an ETF that tries to allow investors to 'benefit from the opening Cuban economy'. Interestingly enough the ETF does not own a single share of any Cuban company, which is not surprising because there are none that investors could have exposure to. This story then should prompt every investor holding any kind of ETF to look closely at what is really inside the index which he/she holds and whether the composition makes sense.

While GXG is no CUBA, I recently went through several Colombian companies such as Grupo SurAmericana (OTCPK:GIVSY) and realized the following;

50.3% of GXG index is concentrated in one conglomerate (Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño), which connects three main holding groups in Colombia. On its own, this group is presenting various risks to investors, which are only exacerbated in the index due to the outsize proportion. While accounting for 50.3% of the index the proportionate market capitalization is accounting only 31.57% of the index.

Due to free-float adjusted cap weightings, the index is under-representing several larger players like for example Grupo Aval (NYSE:AVAL), which has the second biggest market capitalization and exposure to the majority of the Colombian financial sector but is only representing roughly 3.8% of the index. Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) which has the third biggest market cap, on the other hand, represents the biggest share of the index at 18% and for example Almacenes Exito, a retail group, the market cap of which is only one quarter that of Grupo Aval has a bigger share in the index.

This then means that investors that hold this ETF should be aware of this as they are potentially overexposed to several parts of the Colombian economy and carry certain specific risks which might not be expected in an ETF that is focused on a whole country.

'The other Medellin Cartel'

With the popularity of the TV show 'Narcos', the headline of a Bloomberg article from 1996 comes useful when talking about Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño a large and complex ownership structure that is dominating the GXG index at 50.35% (including preferred shares) as seen below (highlighted stocks).

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Fund Holdings Data as of 12/23/2016 Company Name % of Net Assets Shares Held BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-SPONS AD 18.451 433,868.00 GRUPO DE INVERS SURAMERIC (OTC:GIVPY)

8.872 620,350.00 ECOPETROL SA-SPONSORED AD (NYSE:EC) 6.582 630,949.00 GRUPO ARGOS SA 5.389 727,605.00 GRUPO NUTRESA SA (OTCPK:GCHOY)

4.588 469,078.00 BANCO DAVIVIENDA SA 4.567 389,790.00 CORP FIN COLOMBIANA 4.396 308,060.00 INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S (OTCQX:IESFY) 4.365 1,134,333.00 EMPRESA DE ENERGIA DE BOG 4.269 6,102,826.00 ALMACENES EXITO SA 4.243 723,816.00 CEMENTOS ARGOS SA (OTCPK:CMTOY)

4.093 888,311.00 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VAL 3.812 413,796.00 BANCO DE BOGOTA 3.705 154,757.00 GRUPO DE INV SURAMERICANA (OTC:GIVPY)

3.238 232,143.00 CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS SA 3.229 738,336.00 AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA (NYSE:AVH) 2.874 2,043,031.00 CELSIA SA ESP 2.66 1,707,835.00 CANACOL ENERGY LTD (OTCQX:CNNEF) 2.507 661,610.00 GRUPO ARGOS SA-PRF 2.478 355,288.00 EMPRESA DE TELECOM DE BOG 1.45 6,306,100.00 EMPRESAS COPEC SA 1.404 128,500.00 ENERSIS AMERICAS SA (NYSE:ENIA) 1.399 7,605,799.00 MINEROS SA 1.062 1,426,750.00 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES SA -P 0.662 1,431,941.00 CEMEMTOS ARGOS SA-PREF 0.59 139,000.00 CASH -0.901 598,252,449.17 Total Exposure to Grupo Empresarial 50.359% Click to enlarge

The keiretsu-like structure is built on three main companies that have a significant amount of exposure to several sectors and own controlling stakes of each other.

Grupo Suramericana

This part of the structure is focused on the financial sector. It holds a significant stake in BancoColombia, a private Colombian insurer and recently also added and grew asset management arm (mainly pension funds).

Grupo Nutresa

This holding group mainly operates in the food industry with a significant exposure to Coffee, Pasta, Processed Meat and other consumer staples.

Grupo Argos

Through Argos the group also has an exposure to cement, construction and energy industries.

The ownership structure can then be visualized in the following way;

Note: The ownership percentages are in voting power.

All this means that minority shareholders have limited ability to alter anything regarding the operations of the companies and are reliant on the interlocking boards of directors to keep on increasing the value of the group.

Despite the fact that the structure did well in the past, this presents several risks to investors of GXG.

First of all, the incentives of the management might be different to that of the other shareholders. The structure is likely to still exist due to the management's view that they do not want to open up the companies to outsiders. This has been the primary reason for the creation of the structure in the 1970's and it still holds today. For example recently Grupo Suramericana bought out General Atlantic and ING out of the asset management arm, thus further consolidating its control of its subsidiaries.

While this might allow the insiders to run the companies efficiently it also prevents from any broader oversight and could also force the insiders to pay premiums for retaining this control. The Bloomberg article for example shows that the group successfully prevented Cemex from acquiring Cementos Paz Del Rio (later Cementos Argos). It cooperated with the government to bail the company's parent out in order to prevent Cemex to get hold of Cemento's shares and in due course ended up paying a premium to what Cemex was offering to buy the company for.

Secondly, the structure also allows the group to negotiate closely with the Colombian government. Again this might be 'positive' because should the companies have any issues it might be that the government will be lenient towards them, but it could also mean further potential conflicts of interests. This is partially confirmed by the recent criticism of the group for meddling into the local elections.

These risks and the structure as a whole should be a primary concern of GXG investors due to the overexposure in the index.

Under-representation

The other feature that GXG investors should be aware of is that they are not getting an equal representation of the sectors and companies of the Colombian economy. The index is based on free float and thus several companies are under-represented due to their ownership structures as seen below.

Market Capitalization (In Trillions of Colombian Pesos) % of Net Assets BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-SPONS AD 25.18 18.451 GRUPO DE INVERS SURAMERIC 21.60 8.872 ECOPETROL SA-SPONSORED AD 55.71 6.582 GRUPO ARGOS SA 15.42 5.389 GRUPO NUTRESA SA 11.49 4.588 BANCO DAVIVIENDA SA 13.50 4.567 CORP FIN COLOMBIANA 8.48 4.396 INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S 10.90 4.365 EMPRESA DE ENERGIA DE BOG 16.62 4.269 ALMACENES EXITO SA 6.70 4.243 CEMENTOS ARGOS SA 15.81 4.093 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VAL 26.44 3.812 BANCO DE BOGOTA 20.53 3.705 GRUPO DE INV SURAMERICANA Preferred Sh. 3.238 CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS SA 6.23 3.229 AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA 3.59 2.874 CELSIA SA ESP 2.98 2.66 CANACOL ENERGY LTD 1.74 2.507 GRUPO ARGOS SA-PRF Preferred Sh. 2.478 EMPRESA DE TELECOM DE BOG 2.13 1.45 EMPRESAS COPEC SA (Chile) 36.30 1.404 ENERSIS AMERICAS SA (Chile) 23.03 1.399 MINEROS SA 0.50 1.062 GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES SA -P Preferred Sh. 0.662 CEMEMTOS ARGOS SA-PREF Preferred Sh. 0.59 Source: Bloomberg; Data as of 23/12/2016 Click to enlarge

Note: The Chilean stocks are under-represented due to their limited exposure to Colombia.

Most importantly it is the case of Grupo Aval, which accounts for only 3.8% of the index while having the second biggest market capitalization and almost pure exposure to the financial sector. While the investors are significantly exposed to the financial sector through BancoColombia, this company is part of the Grupo Empresarial structure and might not reflect the results of the broader Colombian financial sector.

On the other hand, one could say that Grupo Aval's ownership also presents potential risk as 87.1% of all the shares are held by one insider (Mr. Angulo). This risk is reduced by the under-representation but the same risk holds for the Grupo Empresarial as they also own controlling stakes in the companies and are over-represented in the index.

Could it be done better?

As we have seen the index is suffering from two main features that might impact the reason why investors hold GXG. There could be ways to fix these in order to create a more balanced exposure, but, of course, there is no silver bullet.

The best way to get a balanced exposure to the Colombian economy is to trade directly at the Colombian exchange, but due to the restrictions on obtaining an account this is a significant challenge.

Therefore I believe that the most useful alternative to GXG or iShares (NYSEARCA:ICOL) (which has the same features as GXG) is to look at the ADR programs that are available as 15 out of the 25 financial products do trade on the US stock exchanges as seen below.

Company Name ADR program BANCOLOMBIA S.A.-SPONS AD Yes GRUPO DE INVERS SURAMERIC Yes (OTC) ECOPETROL SA-SPONSORED AD Yes GRUPO ARGOS SA GRUPO NUTRESA SA Yes (OTC) BANCO DAVIVIENDA SA CORP FIN COLOMBIANA Yes (OTC) INTERCONEXION ELECTRICA S Yes (OTC) EMPRESA DE ENERGIA DE BOG ALMACENES EXITO SA Yes (OTC) CEMENTOS ARGOS SA Yes (OTC) GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VAL Yes BANCO DE BOGOTA GRUPO DE INV SURAMERICANA Yes (OTC) CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS SA AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA Yes CELSIA SA ESP CANACOL ENERGY LTD Yes (OTC) GRUPO ARGOS SA-PRF EMPRESA DE TELECOM DE BOG EMPRESAS COPEC SA ENERSIS AMERICAS SA Yes MINEROS SA GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES SA -P Yes (OTC) CEMEMTOS ARGOS SA-PREF Yes (OTC) Click to enlarge

That being said most of them are traded OTC, which might pose a challenge to some investors as the volume of shares traded might not be sufficient for some. On the other hand for long-term investors this might be an opportunity as there could be mispricing present due to the illiquidity.

Conclusion

GXG is not necessarily badly built, but it does hold two features that might impact the thesis of investors. First it is the overexposure to a complex holding group and secondly it is the under-representation of several other companies. While these might not have an immediate effect, in certain scenarios, such as troubles of one of the Grupo Empresarial companies, it could have a negative impact on the whole index which then might not reflect the developments of the broader Colombian economy. Therefore it is worth being aware of this should such situations occur.

