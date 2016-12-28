Citi Trends: Hope Is Not A Valid Investing Strategy

Photo credit

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) - like most of its competitors in the apparel retailing space - has had a pretty tough 2016. But the stock has rebounded here in the past couple of months as CTRN has shown relative strength against the group, including during its Q3 report. But given the rally we've seen and the fact that CTRN - while showing relative strength - could hardly be considered to be performing well on an absolute basis, I think the time has come to take any profits and move on. Margins are a big concern and the principal reason why I think those holding the stock would do well to consider taking some money off the table here.

Revenue was up slightly in Q3 thanks to some new stores but CTRN's comps were negative. Of course, negative comps are very common for apparel retailers these days and to be fair, CTRN's -1% showing isn't exactly a disaster. The industry has performed much worse than that over the past couple of quarters but keep in mind that doesn't make any stock a buy; this company still has negative comps.

One could look past the negative comps if margins were performing well but that certainly was not the case in Q3. And while I am indifferent on CTRN's revenue outlook, I'm certainly anything but on its margins. Gross margins fell 140bps to 37.5% in Q3 and SG&A costs rose 90bps to 35.9%. Lower gross margins are also an industry trend this year as overcapacity/low demand has led to promotions and discounting becoming a way of surviving for apparel retailers. While the damage to comps isn't bad for CTRN, that low demand is showing up in margins and it is killing CTRN's already razor-thin profitability. And with SG&A costs rising despite the weak sales showing, deleveraging there only made things worse. CTRN's operating margins fell from 70bps in last year's Q3 to -100bps this year, a disastrous showing to be sure. The relative strength in comps certainly didn't help profitability and CTRN has done this all year.

That makes the rally from the May bottom a little more perplexing because it isn't as though CTRN is showing huge signs of improvement. The apparel retailing sector is about as out-of-favor as it could be right now and for good reason; the cards are stacked against this business. Perpetually rising labor costs and oversupply are a nasty combination and it isn't sparing CTRN. Yet, the stock has rallied and somehow remains over its 200DMA, indicating some buying interest at these levels. But why?

Analysts have CTRN producing 91 cents in EPS this year against 99 cents last year, meaning the stock is going for 20.5 times this year's earnings. However, a huge rebound in EPS is expected next year as EPS is slated to come in at $1.26, putting the forward multiple at just 14.8. If that were to happen, CTRN looks fairly valued to me. After all, we have a company that is performing better than many of its peers but in apparel retailing these days, that is a rather hollow victory. In addition, margins are steamrolling CTRN's ability to even maintain its former levels of earnings, something I think is lost on the analysts that are calling for the bounce back in earnings next year.

Analysts have sales growth coming in at 4% and considering CTRN doesn't open that many stores, a rebound in comps is implied. Could that happen? Absolutely, but will it? I'm not so sure considering that the headwinds I've discussed aren't necessarily going anywhere anytime soon, meaning CTRN (and the rest of the industry) still face an uphill battle in 2017. Forecasting that sort of improvement is a dangerous game in my view.

In addition, with EPS growth forecast at 39%, analysts are very bullish indeed on CTRN's ability to produce higher margins. That would take not only a reduction in SG&A costs - something CTRN has shown zero willingness or ability to execute upon - but also a sizable move higher in gross margins. But remember that oversupply is still very much present and unless it goes away rapidly, that sort of quick, sharp move higher in gross margins is unlikely. CTRN's operating margins are very thin at this point so it wouldn't necessarily take a big move higher in absolute terms but given the outlook, I'm not sure how any move higher is likely at this point.

Given all of this, I think CTRN holders should take the money and run. If you want to own a retailer there are plenty outside of the apparel space that offer better growth and fundamentals without having to hope for a huge turnaround that hasn't even begun yet. I think there's a lot of downside risk to next year's earnings estimates and for that reason, CTRN is a sell here.

