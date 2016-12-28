Valeant: Bond Markets Warn Of Default

Valeant bonds can be used as an indicator of the firm's default risk.

The bond markets are a powerful indicator of the market's sentiment towards the solvency of a company. In the case of Valeant (NYSE:VRX), bond prices have long been used as an indicator of bankruptcy risk.

On April 1, 2016, Valeant bonds were trading at a 27% risk of bankruptcy, and they never hit distressed levels. However, things have changed now, and the smart money is quickly unloading Valeant debt. When I say bankruptcy is on the table, it is not an exaggeration.

While this should not be seen as the concrete likelihood of chapter 7, Mircoaxis puts Valeant's bankruptcy probability at 49%.

These risks can be averted in management takes the correct steps. The best way for Valeant to improve its solvency is through massive equity issuance. Naturally, such a move will dilute current stockholders, but it should be seen as a near-term bullish catalyst for the bonds.

David Marris Charts of Valeant Bond Prices

What is Valeant Worth in a firesale?

In the event of bankruptcy, Valeant would be liquidated. Stakeholders will be given the proceeds of these sales in order of the seniority of their claim. In general, bonds come first, and then preferred stock, and finally common stock.

If the cash generated from the sale of Valeant's assets is enough to cover the debt (and associated bankruptcy costs, golden parachutes, legal fees, etc.), it is possible that equity holders will recover some value.

What is Valeant worth? 3X Ebitda would put Valeant's firesale value at around $12 billion. 6X - higher than Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) - would give the company $24 billion. The company has $30 billion in debt, so you can see why bondholders are nervous.

There are other metrics we can use to get a better understanding of Valeant's firesale value: book value, total asset value, and intangible asset value.

VRX Book Value (Annual) data by YCharts

The intangible asset value is probably the closest to Valeant's firesale value because these are the drugs and other intellectual property that are the lifeblood of the company.

However, while intangible assets total $23 billion, that doesn't mean they are worth $23 billion. For example, what is Addyi worth in a fire sale? Valeant bought the drug for $1 billion, but its revenue contribution is minuscule.

In addition to overvalued assets like Addyi, Valeant also has drugs faced with the following two headwinds: The drug's growth profiles are based solely on price hikes instead of volume, and the drugs are faced with current or upcoming generic competition.

Because of these problems, Valeant's U.S diversified business (the majority of EBITDA) may be more trouble than it is worth for a potential acquirer and may not even fetch 3x EBITDA. Salix, Obangi, B&L, etc. should be fine.

Conclusion

Valeant's bond prices are beginning to reflect a greater risk of bankruptcy and the chance that debt holders may not receive 100% of their capital in a liquidation.

In the past, it was believed that Valeant bonds holders were more optimistic about the company than stockholders. But in reality, they just knew they had a higher chance of recovering value in the event of liquidation. This is a common phenomenon and the fact that so many people missed it is a testament to the power of cognitive bias and its ability to cloud investment decisions.

Nevertheless, Valeant's bankruptcy is not inevitable. The company can raise capital via mass equity issuance. This move will dilute current common stock holders but dramatically boost the value of Valeant bonds.

Investors who are bullish on Valeant can minimize their downside risk by rotating out of Valeant equity and into the debt. Valeant debt can also be used as a hedge against the coming equity dilution by those who are long the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short 1 share of VRX for experimental purposes.