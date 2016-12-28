Copper: What's Next?

After registering an exuberant sentiment reading of 90% bulls last month, copper (NYSEARCA:JJC) has taken a breather. The price of copper has retreated from its high of $2.72, and is sitting at $2.50 as of today. While most remain bullish on copper going forward, I remain cautious, although also optimistic. Commercial hedgers have their largest short position in 5 years on the commodity and the sentiment outlook is neutral at best. Due to my cautious approach, I am not initiating a long position in copper on this pullback but will continue to hold my copper stocks purchased in November.

Last month I wrote an article titled "Is Dr. Copper Burning Out?". I warned readers that copper was at its most bullish sentiment reading in 6 years, and that we were likely due for a pullback. Below is an excerpt from my November 28th article:

"I believe investors would be wise to not enter new long positions on copper until this sentiment reading retreats a little. While it's very likely we'll see higher copper prices in 2017, I would not be surprised to see copper consolidate or pull back throughout the end of the year."

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Above is the 'before' picture of copper when I wrote my article on November 28th, and below is the 'after' picture from today. As you can see, copper has pulled back substantially from its 52-week highs but its moving averages have caught up to provide some support.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

When analyzing commodities, there are three main things I am looking at to give me a directional bias:

1) The dominant trend (price)

2) The Sentiment Trend

3) COT Data

The two which are most important to me are the dominant and Sentiment Trend. To help my readers to better visualize what sentiment looks like in different markets, I have built Sentiment Trend charts out of Daily Sentiment Index data. I have added my own moving averages to these charts, in hopes of positioning myself to use a trend following approach based on sentiment. The idea behind this is that I want to have both the sentiment trend and the dominant trend aligned when I take a position on a specific commodity. The final step in my analysis on a specific commodity is COT data. This helps me to see if commercial hedgers are positioned at extremes and if I should be wary of this. Now that I've explained how I position myself, I will go into deeper analysis on each of my indicators.

Sentiment

Copper exploded out of the gate in November, with prices soaring 25% in less than 10 trading days. This surge in copper prices translated to a massive shift in sentiment on the commodity, as bullish sentiment rose from 12% to 90%. This radical change in sentiment can be seen on the sentiment chart below.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Since late November, bullish sentiment in copper has retreated to a reading of 55% bulls. Unfortunately, bullish sentiment has fallen beneath its 21-day moving average, as it simultaneously rolls over. This is not ideal as I consider the 21-day moving average to be the most reliable moving average in my Sentiment Trend charts. As we can see in the current sentiment chart below, bullish sentiment is now beneath a declining 10-day (green line) and 21-day moving average (red line). This is a note of caution for me, as I saw the same thing happen to crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) earlier this year. In early June, crude oil registered a reading of 91% bulls, and then began to trend below its sentiment moving averages. The circles in the below chart show where crude oil registered a reading above 90%, and began trending below its sentiment moving averages. This preceded a 20% drop in oil prices in less than 2 months. There is no guarantee that copper will play out like this, I am not too confident (its not a high-probability setup). If copper is able to regain its 21-day moving average, I may be able to jump back to the bull camp but, for now, I am neutral on copper based on sentiment.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Click to enlarge

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

COT Data

Taking a look at COT data for copper, the outlook is not very positive. Commercial hedgers are holding their largest short position in over 5 years in the commodity. While commercial hedgers are not known for being perfect at timing, it does not pay to fade them long term.

Click to enlarge

(Source: GoldchartsRUs.com)

As we can see from the above COT report, there is a massive disparity between commercials positioning, and that of non-commercials. The non-commercials (large speculators) are trend followers and are holding the largest long position they've amassed in over 5 years. I don't pay too much attention to non-commercials, but the disparity between the two is a little alarming. If the commercial hedgers are correct in their massive short position, there may be a heavy long position from the large speculators. In summary, COT data on copper is informing buyers to be cautious. I am very open to copper going higher, but I will not be taking part in this rally through the commodity.

Instead of going long copper (in my November article), I elected to go buy Freeport McMoran (NYSE:FCX), as well as other copper stocks. My positioning has not changed on these stocks, regardless of my cautious outlook for the commodity. Being a trend follower I do not like to over-think things, and my cautious view for copper does not change my bullish stance on my copper miners.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

I went long Freeport McMoran as well as several other copper miners on November 9th. The below chart shows my entry on Freeport McMoran from my article "Copper Breakout? Buy Freeport McMoran". The stock was breaking out of a base, after regaining its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Freeport McMoran has made a nice move since my entry in November, and got as high as $16.00 before losing some momentum. The stock is attempting to find a floor above its rising 50-day moving average, while the 200-day moving average assumes a positive slope. I moved my stop on this trade to $11.22 on a closing basis, which would represent a level below early November's breakout.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Taking a look at the daily chart of copper, there are quite a few reasons to be bullish. Copper is attempting to find a floor at a level of previous support, while the 50-day moving average catches up to price. I have no interest in being short a commodity above its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average, despite my cautious outlook. The 200-day moving average is close to assuming a positive slope, which is a sign of a new bull market. If copper can hold above $2.40 for the next few weeks, the 200-day moving average should support a new bull market in the commodity.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

So how am I positioning myself?

Despite the fact that COT data and sentiment data are not giving me a high-probability setup, the technicals on copper are quite positive. This lack of alignment between my indicators makes it difficult to position myself on the long side, therefore I am on the sidelines for the time being. Having said that, I remain long several copper stocks. I am currently long Freeport McMoran , Western Copper (NYSEMKT:WRN), Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF), Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ), and Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF).

In summary, all of my indicators don't give me confidence to enter a long position in copper here. Instead, I will remain long 15% of my portfolio across copper miners, and not add any new long positions until the Sentiment Trend improves. Ideally I would like to see bullish sentiment close back above 65% bulls on copper, and re-take the 21-day moving average.

Click to enlarge

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

Click to enlarge

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

For full transparency, I have shown my positions above to show my money is where my mouth is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX, LUNMF, CSFFF, WRN, TRQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.