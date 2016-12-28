Oil Markets Daily - Thoughts On Libya

By Pain Capital

Libya increased oil production to 625k b/d, but that shouldn't have been a surprise. What should be a surprise is that Russia is now stepping into the Libya geopolitical playing field and calling for General Haftar to be in charge of Libya. Russia is now spreading its geopolitical arms all across the Middle East and Africa in an effort to have more influence on the ruling government bodies. Doesn't this sound familiar?

This is where understanding geopolitics come in handy. General Haftar controls the major oil ports.

General Haftar forces currently control Ras Lanuf and Es Sider. These two oil ports and smaller ports around the region makes up for Libya's 500k b/d of oil exports. The El Sharara and El Feel oilfield on the West is what the media has been covering lately.

The West, which is backed by the UN-backed government, controls Tripoli, and the East -- dominated by Haftar's forces - is now supposedly backed by Russia. Haftar has an army and the bulk of the revenue stream, but all oil sales go straight to the Libya Central Bank and that's controlled by the DNC in Tripoli.

If there are any signs of conflict, Libya's oil revenue will seize up as Haftar has control over majority of the oil production and oil export capacity in Libya. While the West still has to deal with faction leaders and the PFG if they want oil production to rise. This is a very fragile situation, and if you hear a bear using this as a bear oil thesis, I think it's laughable.

