Why Investors Need To Take A Look At Chesapeake's Utica Position

With over 1 million net acres in the Utica, this is an important asset to watch when considering investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

The dry gas window requires $2.14/Mcf realizations to break even and the "wet gas" window looks very promising in a $50+ WTI environment.

With Henry Hub well above $3/Mcf and additional takeaway capacity in the works that should be completed by Q4 2017, the timing couldn't be better.

Changes to Chesapeake Energy's midstream arrangements required the firm to train more of its attention towards the Utica play.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) had a massive 1.1 million net acre position in the Utica Shale as of its October 2016 update. In light of its 2015 midstream agreement, rising domestic gas prices, and additional takeaway capacity coming online in 2017, this is a key asset to watch when considering investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Investors should note that Chesapeake Energy did sell off 37,000 net acres in the Utica, along with 22 producing wells and five DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells) in Q4. During the first half of 2016, those producing wells pumped out an average of 24 MMcf/d of natural gas. That acreage was centered around Columbiana County in NE Ohio and Beaver County in Western Pennsylvania, outside of Chesapeake's core Utica focus in Eastern Ohio.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation Analyst Day Presentation

During the third quarter of this year, Chesapeake Energy Corporation pumped out 127,000 BOE/d net from the Utica. That was down 10,000 BOE/d from Q2 2016 but up 21,000 BOE/d versus Q3 2015. With two rigs now operating in the Utica as of Q3, the upper-end of its guidance over the next couple of years, Chesapeake's Utica output (particularly dry gas) should perk up.

Below is a look at the trajectory of Chesapeake's dry gas production out of the play as it ramps up drilling activity to meet its new midstream requirements (which I get into further down).

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation December Presentation

Around 93% of Chesapeake's dry gas output from the Utica play is being marketed to the Gulf Coast, which fetches prices close to America's natural gas pricing benchmark Henry Hub. Dry gas sold in Appalachia realizes prices usually ~$1/Mcf below Henry Hub, making it imperative that upstream firms like Chesapeake are able to reach out-basin markets.

This is why Chesapeake has been sitting on its hands in the Utica (and more so the Marcellus) because it doesn't want to develop prolific well locations when realizing weak gas prices. A move that made a ton of sense in the prolonged sub-$3/Mcf Henry Hub environment that existed for most of 2016.

However, Henry Hub surged in Q4, and as of this writing, trades around $3.73/Mcf making it worthwhile for Chesapeake to develop its Utica well locations as long as there is additional takeaway capacity coming online.

Starting in late 2017, Spectra Energy Corporation's (NYSE:SE) NEXUS Gas Transmission project is set to become operational. That pipeline system will connect natural gas supplies in Eastern Ohio to markets in Michigan and Ontario, Canada, with the capacity to transport 1.5 Bcf/d. Below is a look at where the NEXUS Pipeline will run as indicated by the dotted purple line.

Source: Spectra Energy Corporation Website

The NEXUS System will compliment other takeaway options that have come online over the past year, such as the Ohio Pipeline Energy Network. When the OPEN project was completed, it began shipping 550 MMCf/d of natural gas from the Marcellus/Utica plays down to the Gulf Coast.

While the NEXUS System has a ways to go before construction starts, as it still needs full regulatory approval, it runs through areas that are more favorable to pipeline projects on the state and local level (as compared to New York, for instance). As it got the go ahead from FERC back on November 30, there is a very good chance it should be completed by its current timeline (around October 2017).

Below is a look at Chesapeake's current and expected takeaway options for its Utica gas output through 2018.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation Analyst Day Presentation

Background on midstream changes

Investors that are already aware of the changes in Chesapeake Energy Corporation's midstream liabilities may want to gloss over this section. For those who haven't, this is an overview of why the changes matter so much to Chesapeake's dry gas growth story in the Utica play.

Chesapeake Energy's onerous midstream contracts were (and to a lesser degree still are) bleeding the firm dry due to sky high gathering rates and hefty fees stemming from minimum volume commitment shortfalls. In order to get some relief, Chesapeake Energy made a deal with Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) back in September 2015 that effectively reduced its Haynesville headache in return for additional volumes from its Utica asset.

As part of its revised midstream deal, Chesapeake Energy agreed to dedicate another 50,000 net acres in the Utica shale play to Williams. That included creating a new 250 MMcf/d minimum volume commitment in the Utica, which is set to begin in mid-2017.

Technically, it is on a BTU, British Thermal Unit, basis which means both the amount of gas needed to meet its MVC and its gathering rate may be slightly lower on a Mcf (thousand cubic feet) basis if the gas is slightly "richer" than the standard 1 Mcf = ~1 MMbtu assumption. For simplicities sake I'm assuming that won't be the case.

In return, Chesapeake Energy saw its Haynesville gathering/MVC costs fall down considerably as its Utica gathering rate fell by $0.25/Mcf starting in January 2016. Combined with its other midstream reduction maneuvers over the past 18 months, Chesapeake Energy was able to unlock an enormous amount of value by organically bolstering its cash flow streams going forward.

Strong returns and plenty of well locations

To meet its MVC commitment in the Utica, Chesapeake Energy needs to run about one rig in the play. After a pause in its drilling activity between late 2015 and early 2016, Chesapeake had restarted drilling by the middle of 2016. With two rigs in the Utica bringing wells online that have access to relatively strong domestic prices, Chesapeake will be able to easily meet its MVC commitment without being forced to turn uneconomical wells online.

Management sees the average dry gas Utica well having a realized breakeven price of $2.14/Mcf on a PV10 basis, with those wells capable of generating a 40%+ rate of return in a $3/Mcf pricing environment. This is why it is important Chesapeake gets to sell its dry gas output to Midwest, Gulf Coast, and Canadian markets. We'll see what happens in regards to building out more transportation capacity in New England.

Chesapeake had 1,575 undrilled well locations in the Utica as of the beginning of Q4. 370 are in the dry gas window, 415 in the oil window, and 790 are situated in the "wet gas" window. Wet gas includes NGLs (natural gas liquids) and condensate production, which trades in tandem with oil prices.

Those locations have become far more economical in a $50+ WTI (West Texas Intermediate, America's crude pricing benchmark) world and during its analyst day conference call, management noted the firm would train more of its attention towards the wet gas window if WTI prices keep trending over $50/barrel.

Final thoughts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation was a major beneficiary of the OPEN system coming online as a lot of its marketed volumes moved away from in-basin and towards out-basin pricing realizations. When the NEXUS project is completed, Chesapeake Energy will be able to once again ramp up its Utica dry gas production.

The Utica play is held back by takeaway constraints which hamper Chesapeake Energy Corporation's ability to bring wells online that would be able to generate very strong returns at current domestic prices. As of now, it looks like a startup date in Q4 2017 is probable for the NEXUS Pipeline. Considering Chesapeake Energy has to increase its Utica output to meet its MVC, the successful completion of the NEXUS network will provide a significant catalyst for the firm as it exits 2017.

Over the past 18 months, the Utica play has lost its allure due to the one-two knock-out punch that is low natural gas prices and takeaway constraints creating a very punishing differential. Due to a combination of operational gains (cheaper yet more productive wells), additional takeaway capacity, and a cold winter in America breathing life into Henry Hub pricing, investors will start to hear more from Chesapeake Energy Corporation about its significant presence in the Utica play.

To read about how Chesapeake Energy Corporation's extensive 2017 hedging position and massive dry gas production streams will join forces to send its cash flow streams higher next year should check out this article.

