Famous Dave's 2.0: Time For A Pivot Towards Fast Casual?

This is more of an imaginative idea that has been bouncing in my minds for the better part of the past three weeks. My biggest current bet, at least at the moment, is in shares of Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE). We currently own a good sized position in the low to mid $6s, as we bought our initial shares way too high, but have kept our conviction and gotten aggressive by adding shares around the $5.00 level.

Anyway, as my longtime Seeking Alpha readers know, when I get aggressive with an investment position, my mind kicks into hyper drive and I start thinking like a board member or a partial owner of the company. So although I wish I had fifty hours to really craft this and hone this idea to perfection, I just don't have the bandwidth given my other life commitments. Therefore, I am going to shares with the Seeking Alpha community in hopes that this article makes its way to DAVE's management team, board members, and Bandera Capital.

Besides Famous Dave's very low valuation and its currently undervalued franchise royalty stream, I was initially attracted to the name because I ate lunch at a franchised location in the Summer of 2014, while I was then working as a financial analyst for Siemens. At the time, I was visiting the Scarborough, Maine divisional office and had meeting with the Maine branch's Operations and Sales Managers. While dining there, I remember that the food was excellent and I still remember the waitresses name, Famous Marissa. She was excellent at her job, displaying a thoroughly knowledge of the menu coupled with a friendly personality. That positive experience of excellent food and hospitality, left a positive impression. At the time, the stock was too richly valued for my taste buds, at least by my cursory glance of its financials, so I waited for a better entry point.

With the back story out of the way, as to how I learned about Famous Dave's, let me switch gears and launch into my idea. As I present this idea, I ask the readers to switch their mind into imagination mode. As a quick aside, some of my best investing ideas have popped into mind during this fleeting heightened imaginative frames of mind. For an example, my last imaginative ideas was when I wrote up shares of Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK) in late October 2016 (exclusively here on Seeking Alpha) and recommended it at $0.74. NAK closed yesterday at $2.46, which is a 225% gains in the span of two months.

So there is my Famous Dave's idea.

There are few publicly traded franchised restaurants for comparables. There is DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), which owns roughly 2,000 Applebee's and 1,650 IHOPs. Give its size, $1.2 billion debt profile, and dividend yield, I throw out this comparison. Then there is the more intriguing Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). And this is where I am going with this write up. Essentially, WING closed yesterday's trading at $30 and currently has 29 million shares, so its market capitalization is $870 million, plus they have $150 million in debt, as its private equity investors, Roark Capital, had to pay themselves a dividend to enhance their already speculator returns.

What is so intriguing about Wingstop is that they currently operate 930 franchised locations and 20 company owned stores. Their nine months ended 2016 operating cash flow is $15 million, so on a cash flow to enterprise value this is a pricey stock. However, Fidelity and Wellington own big stakes company.

Click to enlarge

I am not a fan of the valuation, but investors love the stock because according to its S-1 (found on page 1):

Our average transaction size in the thrity-nine week period ended September 26, 2015 was $16.29, as a result of our large, value-oriented family packs, as well as meals for two and indiviidual combo meals, which start at approximately $8. Additionally, carry-out orders constituted approximately 75% of our sales during the same period.

An average transaction of $16 bucks with 75% of sales take out means that people love the foods and are willing to pay for it.

Lo and behold, from Dave's most recent 10-K on page 7, we learn that Famous Dave's average "To Go" order was $17.05 and its average lunch check was $16.18 and dinner was $19.99 in 2015. Moreover, on DAVE's Q3 2016 earnings call they cited that strong catering and To Go activity results in these two categories, which captured 46% of company owned sales during the quarter.

Given that the Famous Dave's organization has won over 700 awards and the fact that the company has survived, and at times thrived, navigating the rough and tumble streets of cut throat casual dining since 1994, rest assured that people love its BBQ.

Click to enlarge

The issues is that in today's world most people, myself included, are time constrained and would only consider spending $60 - $100 for a dinner out on a special occasion or on a weekend. So it isn't that DAVE's doesn't have good food, the issue is that because of the competition and change in consumers' preferences, fast casual is simply more appealing.

So my idea is 1) continue to let Mike Lister and his experienced team successfully navigate an effective turnaround and 2) seriously consider pivoting to more of a fast casual model. The menu would have to be streamlined, and the focus would move to a laser focus on great food execution at a slightly lower price point because in the new model that I envision, you would have the lower labor expenses and lower rent expense. In other words, similar to Wingstop, your operating margins could vastly improve. Moreover, if you have restaurants operating in more of a fast casual model, new franchisees wouldn't have to invest so much capital upfront capital in the decor, furniture, and rent expense. Wingstop's operating margins in the mid 70% are what is attracting so many new franchisees to the concept and fueling its unit growth, which in turn create an attractive franchise royalty stream that Wall Street is excited about.

At the end of the day, I would argue, operating a restaurant franchise is one of the most entrepreneurial roles there is in America. This is because of the intense competition, the margins are thin, and initial investment is high.

Here are Wing's enviable operating margins.

Click to enlarge

As Wing highlights throughout its 10-K and S-1. The key to its growth are its operating margin and lower initial investment (rent expense) because the square footage and type of building is smaller and more versatile, they can entertain more real estate location and thus increase their addressable market of consumers.

We believe we offer an attractive investment opportunity for our franchisees as evidenced by our domestic average sales-to-investment ratio of 3.0x and the 61.1% increase in domestic restaurant count since the end of 2011. We believe our asset-light, highly-franchised business model generates strong operating margins and requires low capital expenditures, creating shareholder value through strong and consistent free cash flow and capital-efficient growth.

Takeaway

As an investor and fan of Famous Dave's excellent BBQ, my goal in this piece was to introduce and suggest to DAVE's management team to actively explore pivoting to more of fast casual model. The devil is in the details, but given DAVE's excellent food, a pivot to fast casual could lower its price point and open up a much larger addressable market of franchisees and end customers. If DAVE's can successful reengineer their operating metrics, so that labor, rent expense, and initial capital investment are lower for franchisees then the lens that Wall Street looks at DAVE's through could dramatically shifts from a company with limited growth and weaker margins, to the company that with the potential to bring its excellent fast casual BBQ to America. Again, I understand the devil's in the details, but given the existing organizations' core competencies, it may be feasible to pull off this pivot. Frankly, I am surprised that with all of the former hedge managers that sat on DAVE's board, they didn't have the imagination to see and explore this type of idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.