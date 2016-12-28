Why Peyto Exploration Isn't Keeping Up With The Increase In AECO Gas Price

If the company cannot post a blow-out Q4 (as in very good), full-year FFO is likely to fall significantly below cap-ex + dividends.

However, its hedging strategy won't enable it to fully cash-in on the rise in the price natural gas.

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) is a Canadian E&P company whose production profile is dominated by dry gas (92%). With the low price of natural gas, it has been a tough couple of years for Peyto's shareholders. That said, the company has maintained its dividend payout through the commodity price downturn. Recently natural gas prices have recovered from their lows, but Peyto's stock has not kept pace. In fact, it's gone the other direction:

Click to enlarge

As the chart above show, the stock is down ~13% over the past three months as natural gas - as measure by both the Henry Hub and AECO indexes - has rallied sharply with significant winter withdrawals and forecasts that additional cold weather is on the way:

Source: Natural Gas Intelligence

There are likely a few reasons why Peyto has not kept pace with the rising price of the commodity it produces:

YTD, FFO have not covered cap-ex + dividends. A significant hedge position at an avg. price less than the current price. Potential exit capacity issues with the mainline. Currency headwind is back.

For the 9 months through Q3, Peyto's FFO of $370 million was $130 million short of covering cap-ex plus dividends. As a result, the company issued C$100 million in 7-year senior notes in October. The only good news about the private placement of additional debt is that the interest rate (3.7%) was quite favorable.

To protect cash-flow, Peyto has hedged a significant portion of its production during the down-cycle. As a result, for Q3 ~81% of Peyto's natural gas production received a fixed price of $2.59/GJ ($2.99/Mcf). The balance received the blended daily and monthly price of $2.08/GJ, resulting in an after-hedge price of $2.50/GJ or $2.88/Mcf. That worked out well for Q3 because the bottom had fell out of the gas price. However, production is set to surge in Q4 and into a higher price environment (currently over $3/GJ). But Peyto has still has 27.1 million Mcf hedged at $2.62/GJ. So it would appear the company will be selling more gas at the spot price and eating some of the cost its hedging program. Not a bad situation mind you, but not optimal either.

One bright spot is that North American propane prices are rising. This is a nice tailwind for Peyto as it processes the vast majority of its gas production.

CEO Darren Gee discussed the exit capacity issue in his December "President's Report". The company's strategy was to take advantage of low service costs and drill through the downturn. In addition, the company decided to defer a significant portion of production until Q4. Yet as Gee put it:

Of course, that target (110,000 boe/d) assumes we can stuff it in the pipe. High Nova line pressures and restrictions on firm service continue to frustrate those efforts somewhat.

It remains to be seen if and how potential exit capacity limitations will affect Peyto's Q4 financials. One thing is certain - it is not a positive development.

Meantime, after getting some currency relief in late 2015/early 2016, the US$ has been appreciating against the Canadian Loonie for most of this year:

Click to enlarge

Source: www.xe.com

This is a total return headwind for U.S. investors holding shares of PEYUF on the OTC market (as opposed to symbol PEY on the Toronto Stock Exchange). A stronger US$ means lower dividends to U.S. investors because Peyto's dividends are declared in C$.

Summary & Conclusion

Peyto is an excellent gas E&P. It has remained profitable during the entire downturn - and that is something very few energy companies can say. During the first 9 months of 2016, the company has earned $0.46/share. The problem is that it has paid out $0.99/share in dividends. As a result, through the first 9 months of this year FFO has not covered cap-ex + dividends. Q4 was supposed to be the "big quarter" where the company's counter-cyclical strategy came to fruition. While this may still happen, the company's hedging strategy will likely dampen the upside potential of the recent natural gas price increase and concerns about exit capacity limitations could mean additional new production will have to be shut-in. Peyto is a HOLD but faces significant headwinds. If the company cannot post a blow-out (as in a very good) Q4, current shareholders are likely to start looking for greener pastures.

