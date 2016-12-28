Hedge Higher Rates With This 7.7% Yielding, 7% Discounted, Monthly Payer

We think the risk-return trade-off in the sector is one of the best positioned for 2017 on the prospect of several rate hikes.

LIBOR rates are piercing through the LIBOR floors and should start benefiting many funds in the next few months.

Marketplace subscribers got this buy alert on December 1st when the shares traded at $15.32 and at an 8.54% discount.

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)

1. Overview

The Blackstone/GSO L/S Credit Income Fund is a fairly unique closed-end fund that seeks to generate current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

As the prospectus states, the fund employs a long-short strategy that attempts to strip out some of the interest rate risk. The investment strategy uses a diversified portfolio of loans (~78%) and high-yield bonds (~20%) of mostly first- and second-lien loans and corporate issuers. The fund's investments are primarily below investment grade securities.

From the prospectus:

The Fund will take long positions in investments that the Adviser believes offer the potential for attractive returns under various economic and interest rate environments. The Fund will take short positions in investments that the Adviser believes will under-perform due to a greater sensitivity to earnings growth of the issuer, default risk or interest rates. The Fund's long positions, either directly or through the use of derivatives, may total up to 130% of the Fund's net assets (as defined below). The Fund's short positions, either directly or through the use of derivatives, may total up to 30% of the Fund's net assets. The Fund will invest at least 70% of its Managed Assets (as defined below) in Secured Loans. Secured Loans will be made to U.S. and, to a limited extent, non-U.S. corporations, partnerships and other business entities (''Borrowers'') which operate in various industries and geographical regions. Secured Loans pay interest at rates which are determined periodically on the basis of a floating base lending rate, primarily the London-Interbank Offered Rate, plus a premium.

Total fund assets are $317 million with $98 million worth of borrowings for a structural leverage of 32%. The fund has been around over five years, and the sponsor was new to the closed-end fund space, at least the exchange-listed CEF space. Blackstone obviously has a significant amount of private closed-end funds for its LBO and private equity strategies.

2. Portfolio Composition

(Source: Blackstone)

3. Credit Quality

The composition of the portfolio is definitely "junkier" than some of our recent picks which have focused more on the investment grade space. Most of the fund is in the "B"-rated space.

(Source: Blackstone)

According to KDP Asset Management, the valuation of the B- and BB-rated high-yield space has the best opportunity. And while spreads have tightened significantly in the last nine months, we think they have still room to run as economic growth and balance sheets improve.

Click to enlarge

(Source: KDP Asset Management)

4. Performance and Characteristics

The fund has struggled since late 2013 when the floating rate sector fell out of favor and flows exited the space. In 2014 and 2015, the fund was down 6.8% and 5.5%, respectively. Performance has since returned with the fund's price up 28% YTD with the NAV up 20.25%.

The fund currently has no short positions on at the moment, but can short up to 30% of the portfolio in order to hedge against steep market declines or generate alpha in overvalued loans or credits.

The effective duration of just 0.87 is a key component to our thesis and helps to reduce total risk, especially when you factor in credit risk.

Since this summer, floating rate loans have been a key component of our investment strategy.

5. Distributions

The current distribution yield is 7.31% based on a monthly payout of $0.098. Recently, the fund's board increased the distribution to $0.1030 starting in January, an increase of 5.1%. At the new, higher regular distribution rate, the distribution yield is 7.70%. This is another case of a significantly over-earning fund. The coverage ratio as of June 30th, the latest month we have data, was 132%. Earnings and UNII have both been trending higher with a UNII balance, again as of June 30, of $0.491.

Earnings are likely to continue to improve, and we think fund flows will accelerate over the next several months due to the recent Fed rate hike as well as the prospect of three or more hikes next year. The three-month LIBOR rate is now over 0.997% with the average levered loan floor in the fund at roughly 0.97%. However, approximately one-quarter of all loans have a LIBOR floor around 0.75%, which was eclipsed in early August. The average reset is approximately 57 days, which means those loans priced with a 75 bp floor are likely to see their first ever interest rate reset.

The chances of a Fed hike in March have risen to over 20%, but future hikes have also increased in likelihood. There is now approximately a 50-50 chance of another rate hike in the first half of 2017 and a 19% of two. That would mean LIBOR would easily be above that 1% key threshold and lead to higher earnings for all senior loan funds. There is even a nearly 14% chance that by this time next year, the Fed would have raised four times to 175-200 bps.

The true yield of the fund is closer to 11% if it paid out all its UNII as distribution. The fund chose to pay excise taxes in lieu of a special distribution last year in the amount of $77,101. This year, the fund paid out a $0.253 special with the shares trading ex the special on December 28th.

All this combines to ensure a very safe distribution yield that has a low probability of being cut.

6. Discount

The current discount is 7%, which compares to a five-year average discount of 7.13%. The fund traded at a small premium for most of 2013 due to the interest rate fears. The discount for the last year has been greater than 10% when the shares of floaters were out of favor. Most funds had terrible 2014 and 2015, and investors sold the CEFs in favor of other sectors. That discount has closed, and is closing rapidly.

When we recommended the shares to marketplace subscribers, the discount was close to 9%, and we alerted them again of the opportunity when the shares were more than 10.50% below NAV. The total return since the original recommendation has been over 6.4% in less than 30 days. We think there is still room to run looking at the chart below:

Click to enlarge

What's interesting is that Blackstone has another closed-end fund that is devoted to floating-rate loans, Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL). That fund is largely a juiced up version of BGX with 92% in loans compared to 78% for BGX. And yet, BSL trades at a 2.8% premium to NAV. Also, the distribution yield for BSL is much lower at 6.40%, UNII is also less than half of BGX, and earnings coverage, while above 100%, is lower than BGX. Either BSL is severely overvalued or BGX is undervalued (or some combination of both). The arbitrage opportunity between the funds has a high probability of success in our research.

7. Floating Rate Sector

The loan market returned 3.08% in the third quarter, aided by strong flows and technical conditions. According to our calculations via the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index, we think the space is up another 2% in the fourth quarter. Spreads on B issues are down to 528 compared to 480 for the loan space as a whole and 269 for the triple-B segment. While the spreads are close to long-term average indicating limited additional upside, we think flows could re-rate the average to a tighter spread level.

The 480 bp spread is very close to that of the high-yield market, which trades at a spread of 497 even though the senior loan market is much more favorable in the current market. Average interest coverage continues to be strong for the market at 4.6x, well above the historical average of 3.5x. Defaults remain low at just 1.95%, slightly below the long-term median average of 2.08% and less than the high-yield space of 5.6% in October.

The following charts come from an Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Loan Chart Book Market Update

Click to enlarge

Another key chart is the return of senior loans versus bonds in a rising rate environment. While we noted in our recent marketplace Weekly Commentary that we think the move in long rates is topping near term, it likely will resume a slow uptrend at some point in the next year.

Click to enlarge

The addition of floating rate loans at current multiples which are senior to most of the high-yield unsecured bonds on the capital structure in this rate environment makes sense.

Click to enlarge

The fundamentals continue to be supportive of the space with low defaults outside of energy and mining. The loan default rate outside of those sectors is a paltry 0.4%, indicating a very expansive and low-risk environment. New issue leverage has started declining due to regulatory changes to the space increasing the safety.

8. The Risks

Lower credit quality makes the fund vulnerable to loss should defaults rise from here.

There is an inverse relationship to the adjustable interest rate payment by the borrowers and their ability to pay the interest expense.

Spreads have already come in to normal levels, but given the attractiveness of the sector, could move to tighter-than-average levels.

The sector is exposed to asset flows, and should "The Great Rotation" out of bonds continue and gain speed, may realize selling pressure.

There was a portfolio manager change in August 2015 with the retirement of the lead PM, Lee Shaiman. The new PM was a managing director of several strategies.

The Bottom Line

Adding great yielding interest rate hedged loans to your portfolio, especially when paired with duration-sensitive assets, makes a lot of sense in this market. Blackstone/GSO Long-Short is a great addition to complement other income-producing assets like perpetual preferreds, REITs, and dividend-paying equities which are susceptible to large swings due to interest rate moves. The fact is that adding floaters doesn't necessarily lower your yield potential given the true 11% NII yield of the fund. We think floating-rate loan funds offer up one of the best risk-reward payoffs for 2017 given the piercing of the LIBOR floors and prospect for several rate hikes.

