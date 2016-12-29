Merit Medical Systems: Double-Digit Growth At A Reasonable Valuation

Though the stock is trading near its all-time high, patient investors who buy below $26/share can still reap sizable long-term gains.

People are eating more and living less active lives. These two trends have converged to create a perfect storm of ever expanding waistlines and the blood vessel clogging health problems that go with them. Like coronary heart disease (leads to heart attacks), cerebrovascular disease (leads to strokes), and peripheral arterial disease (leads to organ damage, loss of limbs). Taken together, cardiovascular diseases, or CVDs, are the number one killer worldwide. In fact, CVDs claim more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Of the 56 million people who died in 2012, 17.5 million deaths were CVD-related (latest data). And this figure is forecasted to reach 24 million by 2030.

These depressing statistics don't even include the hundreds of millions of people (some 86 million in the U.S. alone) living with CVD or the after-effects of a heart attack and/or stroke. Apart from the necessary lifestyle changes, combating CVD usually involves some kind of surgical intervention. This is driving huge demand for CVD surgery devices. The global market for these devices is estimated at roughly $22 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%+ over the long term. One company poised to benefit from this growth is Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Business Overview

Merit manufactures dozens of different CVD products, ranging from guide wires, inflation devices, and catheters to surgical needles, scalpels, and syringes. These products are sold to more than 14,000 hospital customers in over 60 countries and represent 96% of the company's trailing 12-month revenue. The balance of revenue comes from the endoscopy segment, which manufactures and sells gastroenterology (stomach and intestines) and pulmonology (lung) devices.

Strong Growth Prospects

Through a combination of product acquisitions and licensing deals (~5 annually) and R&D-driven product introductions/modifications (~10 annually), Merit increased its revenue from $166.6 million in 2005 to $542.1 million in 2015 - a 10-year CAGR of 12.5%. Fiscal 2016's revenue is on pace to exceed $609 million (midpoint of guidance), which equates to 12%+ year-over-year growth. On a segment basis, cardiovascular is growing at just over 12% CAGR, while endoscopy (launched in 2009) is growing at over 18% CAGR. That said, overall company growth should remain in the mid-to-high teens going forward. There are several reasons for this:

As discussed earlier, hundreds of millions of people across the globe are living with CVD, and tens of millions of them die from it each year. These numbers will only grow with time. That means demand for surgical procedures will go up as well. This is good news for Merit. Its vast portfolio of surgical tools, devices, and implants target every aspect of CVD surgery, from the initial incision to the final suturing, and all the steps in between. In addition, since many of the company's products are minimally invasive, it's well positioned to benefit from the rapid shift from conventional open surgery to minimally invasive surgery, which offers faster recovery times, less pain, and reduced scarring.

There are also a number of important short- and medium-term growth drivers. The most significant one is competitor Cook Medical's recall. On April 15, 2016, Cook initiated a global recall of more than 4.1 million catheters due to manufacturing defects. Merit, which offers a similar product, immediately began ramping up production and shipping catheters to hospitals and distributors impacted by the recall. This boosted revenue by $3.6 million in Q2, another $3.1 million in Q3, and will likely add another $3+ million in Q4. The company should be able to retain a significant portion of this revenue long term. Moreover, cross-selling opportunities also exist, as many of these customer accounts were previously inaccessible due to sole-source agreements or long-standing relationships.

It's also worth mentioning the expansion into non-CVD markets. Merit's first non-CVD venture was endoscopy several years ago. More recently, the company entered the oncology/spine space via its DFINE acquisition. DFINE generated revenue of $33.4 million in 2015. However, only 25% of this came from international markets; by contrast, Merit derives 40% of its revenue from overseas. The company plans to leverage this broader international footprint to enhance DFINE's global sales. Biopsy (examination of tissue taken from living body) is another recent non-CVD expansion. Merit views this as one of its largest revenue opportunities ever. The company's CorVocet Biopsy System, FDA approved and launched in March/April 2016, has the potential to contribute tens of millions of dollars to its top line in the coming years.

Significant Margin Expansion Potential

Merit's gross margin has historically hovered around the low-to-mid 40s, significantly below the 55-65%+ gross margins of its cardiovascular peers. In order to drive margin expansion to peer-like levels, management implemented a three-year plan that was initially presented to investors in March 2015. In short, the plan called for manufacturing efficiency improvements (factory automation, lean manufacturing), cost migration to low-cost countries (e.g., 15 production lines moved to Mexico), and consolidation of its U.S.-based plants. While these initiatives have eaten up a substantial amount of capital and hurt short-term profitability, the company expects to complete most of the heavy lifting by the close of 2016; therefore, we can expect much stronger, more consistent profitability in the coming quarters and years.

That said, Merit's trailing 12-month EBIT needs to be adjusted for various non-recurring items. The largest of these, for example, was a $10.6 million expense associated with severance related to the just mentioned facility consolidation activities. All one-time items combined totaled roughly $18.1 million. Adding this back equates to an adjusted/non-GAAP EBIT of $48.4 million. This presents a more accurate picture of Merit's true earnings power.

Source: A North Investments, company reports

Shares Offer Plenty of Upside Potential

As of this writing, Merit shares - which are trading near all-time highs - were valued at just under 30x enterprise value to adjusted trailing 12-month EBIT (or EV/EBIT). This is a 10% premium to the typical (median) medical device manufacturer; a premium which is more than justified given Merit's double-digit revenue growth and significant margin expansion potential.

Note: (1) EV = market cap - cash and investments + total debt (including capital leases) + preferred stock + minority interest. (2) All peer EBITs have been adjusted for non-recurring/one-time items.

Source: A North Investments, company reports

EBIT growth is key. Large, well-established CVD-focused peers tend to carry EBIT margins in the 20-25% range. Even smaller CVD players like CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and LeMaitre (NASDAQ:LMAT) carry mid-to-high teen EBIT margins. By comparison, Merit's trailing 12-month adjusted EBIT margin barely broke 8%, leaving a long runway of expansion now that the company's restructuring is largely complete. That said, Merit's fiscal 2016 EBIT is on pace to hit $55 million (~9% EBIT margin; 23%+ YoY EBIT growth). And fiscal 2017's EBIT should exceed $80 million (~12% EBIT margin; 45%+ YoY EBIT growth).

Given this tremendous growth, Merit can easily support a 35x EV/EBIT multiple. This implies a fair value of around $31.10/share, or well over 20% upside potential from recent price levels. Keep in mind that this is a relatively conservative fair value estimate, as pure-play CVD peers like Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO), and Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC) currently trade at significantly higher EV/EBIT multiples.

Key Investment Risks

All investments come with some level of risk, and Merit is no exception. Here are the key risks to consider before investing in this stock:

Merit disclosed in a recent 8-K filing that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (or DOJ). The subpoena requested documents as well as additional information related to certain marketing and promotional practices. This investigation could turn into a lengthy process and end up costing Merit several million dollars. (Note that nearly half of medical device manufacturers are, or have been subject to similar DOJ investigations.)

Merit's total debt outstanding is $327.8 million as of Q3 2016. With a cash balance of $17.3 million, the net debt stands at $310.4 million. While the company has invested these funds into its restructuring initiatives, acquisitions, and international expansion, this substantial debt load gives it less future financial flexibility.

Merit's revenue benefited greatly from Cook Medical's recall issued on April 15, 2016. Once Cook fully resumes selling its catheters again, a big chunk of this revenue boost will disappear as customers revert to using their old product. Previous cases like this (LeMaitre is a good example) suggest that Merit should be able to retain 30-40% of this business long term.

Conclusion

Merit is a wonderful business with strong revenue growth prospects and enormous margin expansion potential. This makes this stock an attractive buy, even though it looks fairly priced right now. In short, patient investors who buy below $26/share can reap considerable long-term gains. Valuation points to an upside of 20%+ over the next 12-24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMSI, LMAT, CRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.