NVIDIA: A Stupendous Dividend Growth Stock BUT You'd Be Crazy To Buy Right Now

Find out what NVIDIA is really worth today, including good entry prices that you should wait for before buying the stock.

This is especially true from a dividend growth perspective, given a very low payout ratio that should allow years of potentially sensational dividend growth.

With dominant positions in chips for: Cloud computing, AI, VR, and driverless cars, NVIDIA indeed seems like one of the best long-term stocks to own.

NVIDIA has been on an absolute tear over the last few years, thanks to the market's enthusiasm regarding the future of its business lines.

Click to enlarge

Few stocks have done better than chip maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the last few years. In fact, thanks to Wall Street's recent hyper-enthusiasm for the future of VR, AI, cloud computing, and driverless cars, NVIDIA has soared 734% in just the last five years, obliterating most of its tech rivals.

NVDA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Let's take a look at just how warranted this run up is and, most importantly, at what price dividend growth investors should consider climbing aboard this future dividend growth champion.

This is why Wall Street is partying like its 1999



Source: Simply Safe Dividends.

NVIDIA has managed an impressive six straight quarters of accelerating sales growth, including the last quarter's blow out results.

Click to enlarge

Source: NVIDIA earnings release.

The company's impressive results were courtesy of booming sales in its cloud computing and auto divisions, as well stronger than expected results in its core gaming segment.

Click to enlarge

Source: NVIDIA investor presentation.

As important as strong revenue growth, NVIDIA has managed to continually become more profitable, as seen by solid margin expansion over the years, indicating good pricing power. This may mean the company's technology has a wider moat against rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), than previously thought.

Click to enlarge

More importantly from Wall Street's point of view is management's very strong guidance for the next quarter, including sales of $2.1 billion and even stronger gross margins of 59.0%. That would mean that next quarter could see another 50% year-over-year revenue increase.

This has resulted in a slew of Wall Street analyst upgrades including: Jeffries, Citigroup (NYSE:C), Evercore (NYSE:EVR), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and RBC.

Why is management and the market so bullish, even after such an epic multi-year rally? Thanks to NVIDIA's strong presence in some of the fastest and most exciting tech trends including: virtual reality, cloud computing, deep learning artificial intelligence, and autonomous vehicles. Each of these markets represents long growth runways for NVIDIA that could lead to potentially many more years of strong results.

Click to enlarge

Or to put it another way, NVIDIA's dominance in visual chip design means that it could end up winning a dominant position into the most important tech mega-trends of the coming century.

Dividend growth prospects are indeed excellent...

Sources: Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return NVIDIA 0.5% 18.6% 9.8% 10.3% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1% Click to enlarge

As a long-term dividend growth investor what I ultimately care about is that the current payout is safe, and that a company can realistically grow the dividend at a consistently strong rate.

The above table shows the current analyst consensus, which I consider extremely conservative. That's due to the fact that NVIDIA's FCF payout ratio is extremely low and has a lot of room to expand, especially since the current share price is so high that management is likely to continue its trend of increasingly aggressive dividend growth, (as opposed to share buybacks).

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: Gurufocus, Chart by author.

So just how much can dividend investors realistically expect from NVIDIA over the next few years? Well that depends of course on how quickly the company can grow.

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs 10 Year FCF/Share CAGR 2026 FCF/Share 10.0% $5.50 12.5% $6.88 15.0% $8.58 Click to enlarge

Currently, analysts are expecting 10.4% CAGR growth over the next 10 years, but my own growth models indicate that 10%, 12.5%, and 15.0% are more realistic conservative, likely, and best case scenarios.

From there we can simply use a range of FCF payout ratios to determine what kind of dividend NVIDIA might grow into in the coming decade.

Source: Fastgraphs, Morningstar 2026 FCF Payout Ratio 2026 Projected Dividend 10 Year Dividend CAGR Yield On Today's Cost ($110.26) 30% $1.65 to $2.57 11.4% to 16.5% 1.5% to 2.3% 40% $2.20 to $3.43 14.7% to 19.9% 2.0% to 3.1% 50% $2.75 to $4.29 17.3% to 22.6% 2.5% to 3.9% Click to enlarge

As you can see, assuming a conservative FCF payout range of 30% to 50%, which would still leave the company plenty of capital for R&D and buybacks, NVIDIA could potentially be one of the best dividend growth stocks of the next 10 years.

BUT the problem is that the current share price is so high that the yield on cost even 10 years out will remain low even if the company achieves its best case growth scenario.

Or to put it another way, even if NVIDIA were to outperform its current Wall Street targets by a substantial amount, the stock might struggle to beat the market thanks to its currently insane valuation.

...BUT this valuation is just nuts

Source: Gurufocus PE Historical Median PE Yield Historical Median Yield 57.1 21.8 0.5% 1.5% Click to enlarge



The first thing I do when looking at valuations is look at both the PE ratio and yield, both on an absolute and relative basis. That means comparing it to the median historical norm to see whether or not a stock is generally close to fair value.

As you can see on both counts NVIDIA is, not surprisingly, nowhere close to a good buy.

But what about a valuation metric that takes into account the future growth prospects of the company? Well here's what a discounted free cash flow, or DCF analysis says.

Source: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs TTM FCF/Share 10 Year Projected Growth Estimated Fair Value Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $2.12 10.0% $49.45 23.0% -122% 12.5% $57.19 -92% 15.0% $66.41 -65% Click to enlarge

While a DCF analysis is far from a perfect valuation method, it can tell us two useful pieces of information. The first is what a stock is worth if it can hit certain growth rates, and the second, and most important; what growth rate is currently priced into a stock.

In this case the market is pricing in NVIDIA achieving growth of 23% CAGR over the next decade, which is more than double the current analyst consensus. And, while I'm usually highly skeptical of Wall Street's ability to accurately determine a stock's long-term growth rates, the point is that NVIDIA is currently priced for perfection.

Or more specifically, that the company will continue to smash expectations for the next decade. While that is certainly possible, keep in mind the major risk facing NVIDIA that could blow a hole in its mega-growth story.

Competition is heating up

While NVIDIA has indeed posted some impressive performance over the last few years, we can't forget that it remains a small player in a very larger, and ferociously competitive industry.

Click to enlarge

For example, AMD has long battled it for supremacy in its most important division, gaming; which represents 62% of total sales. That means that, while data centers and automotive may represent incredible growth opportunities, NVIDIA's fate will remain largely tied to gaming GPU's, which might face growth headwinds thanks to the continued secular decline in PC sales.

In fact, Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri estimates that even with fast growth in both businesses, in five years these two divisions will represent just 28% of sales, up from 18% in the last quarter.

Which means that, even if NVIDIA manages to maintain its strong and growing market share in these high-growth industries, it's very possible that sales and profit growth will end up tapering off in the coming years.

That's especially true since NVIDIA faces increasing competition, and not just from Intel and AMD. Thanks to Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM), $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) NVIDIA will now face a third well capitalized competitor that's out to eat its lunch, specifically when it comes to driverless cars.

That in turn means that NVIDIA will have to spend a ton on R&D, potentially a lot more than the 23% of sales its currently spending, which amounts to just $1.4 billion over the last 12 months.

Source: Morningstar Company TTM R&D Spending NVIDIA $1.4 billion Advanced Micro Devices $973 million Qualcomm+ NXP Semi $6.6 billion Intel $12.6 billion Click to enlarge

Given the massive R&D spending of Qualcomm and Intel NVIDIA could easily end up having to raise its R&D spending just to remain competitive, much less win market share while maintaining its current excellent margins.

All of which means that even if NVIDIA does end up winning the future, investors who buy at too high a price might easily end up losing out.

Bottom line: NVIDIA might prove a must own tech dividend growth stock, BUT only at the right price so wait for the inevitable pull back

Don't get me wrong, NVIDIA's potential growth catalysts are numerous and massive, and at the right price I think it's a great long-term dividend growth stock.

BUT at today's insane valuation there is really no way to justify even opening an opening position in this stock. Which is why, while NVIDIA is a must on everyone's watchlist, the time to buy or add is after the inevitable, if unpredictable market correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.