End-Of-Year Tax Selling In Stocks Waits Until 2017

2016 turned out to be a year where prognosticators got a lot wrong. The polls and pundits said that the U.K. would remain within the European Union, the nation voted to exit on June 14. The polls heavily favored Hillary Clinton to win the U.S. Presidential election on November 8, Donald Trump won. Most analysts in the oil market believed that OPEC would not cut production, on November 30 they announced a deal that would do just that starting in January 2017.

When it comes to the U.S. election, the pre-election conventional wisdom was that a Trump victory would cause carnage when it came to U.S. stock prices. The uncertainty that would result from the election of a Washington outsider and a candidate that spoke off the cuff and used the press and social media channels to capture one headline after another was something the likes of which was never seen from an American Presidential candidate. We heard many dire warnings of a violent market reaction if the unthinkable occurred. A Trump victory would send markets into a tizzy and on November 8 as the states started to fall into candidate Trump's win column, stocks headed south in a big way. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart of the S&P 500 E-Mini highlights, the index closed at 2130.50 on Election Day and fell to lows of 2023 as the votes came in and Donald Trump gathered enough states for a victory in the Electoral College. The decline of 5% came as no surprise, what happened next did.

A rally into the end of the year

Stocks took off from those lows during the evening of November 8 and never looked back. As the daily chart highlights, the S&P 500 E-Mini traded to a high of 2273 over the next seven weeks, an increase of 12.4%. Click to enlargeSource: Yahoo Finance

As the chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average highlights, the index has rallied from the 18,330 level on November 8 to almost 20,000, an increase of over 9% in post-election optimism. The rally in all of the major stock indices came as the U.S. central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points on December 14 and told markets to prepare for another three 25 point hikes in 2017. Higher rates are supposed to be bearish for equity prices but that is not the case in late 2016 as the Trump bump has cast a bright light on the prospects for corporate profits.

The Trump bump

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned for the highest office in the United States promising lower corporate taxes, fewer regulations and the biggest infrastructure building package since the Eisenhower administration in the 1950s. The prospects for rebuilding roads, airports, bridges, tunnels, railroads and a security wall across the southern border of the U.S. have provided a shot in the arm for U.S. equity prices. Moreover, the fear associated with the potential of a Trump victory in the days leading up to the election has transformed into a new optimism which has very supportive for stocks. With both houses of Congress from the same party as the President-elect it is likely that he will make good on many of his campaign promises. However, one important reason for the rally in stocks could be something that has not occurred during the final days and weeks of 2016.

January is likely to be a different story

Each year, many investors and traders sell stocks during the final part of the year to lock in profits or losses for tax purposes. With equity prices higher than at the end of 2015, there are profits for many investors this year. The promise of lower tax rates in 2017 has caused many to stay with winning positions as any sale could result in ordinary income taxes or capital gains taxes for 2016. If rates do go down in 2017 as promised by the incoming President and a Republican House of Representatives and Senate, it is much better to sell in January to take advantage of the new lower rates.

Therefore, we could see a rush to the exits next week as stocks are at lofty levels when it comes to valuations. The struggle with the 20,000 level on the Dow could be the first sign of a problem. Click to enlargeSource: http://www.multpl.com/shiller-pe/

As the CAPE ratio highlights, at 27.82 times earnings, stocks are historically expensive at their current levels. Moreover, the Fed could be a lot more serious about interest rate hikes in 2017 because of the political change in the United States.

Higher rates are bearish for stocks

The Fed promised 3-4 rate hikes in 2015 at their December 2015 meeting and delivered only one at the last possible moment in 2016. However, the central bank has long called for fiscal stimulus to accompany the monetary efforts made by the FOMC.

Infrastructure spending, on the level promised by the incoming administration, may just be that fiscal stimulus on steroids and it could force the Fed's gradual hand in the coming year.

It has been a long time since fixed income vehicles have rewarded buyers with anything close to an attractive yield but that could be changing next year. When rates go higher, it will likely cause some capital to move from stocks to bonds. Furthermore, it will cause the dollar to continue to strengthen which is another problem facing equities.

A strong dollar will weigh on corporate profits

In May 2014 the dollar index took off to the upside from lows of 78.93. Within ten short months the currency appreciated by 27%, an amazing rally for a foreign exchange instrument that is the world's reserve currency. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the monthly chart of the dollar index shows, it was not only stocks that broke higher after the election, the dollar broke out to the upside after a twenty month sideways consolidation and is now at the highest level since early 2003.

A stronger dollar is likely here to stay given interest rate differentials between the greenback and other currencies like the euro and yen. In Europe and Japan short term rates are still at the negative 40 basis point level and the dollar offers not only a yield that is more than 1% higher on a short-term basis, it offers a pretty good chance of capital appreciation as well.

The path of least resistance for the dollar appears to be higher. The next technical level for the U.S. currency is close to 110 and above there, 120 could be in play. If we have a repeat of the move that occurred from May 2014 through March of 2015, it would put the dollar well above that 120 level and close to an all-time high on the index.

The stronger dollar is not a positive for U.S. companies doing business abroad. As the dollar rises in value against other foreign exchange instruments, U.S. exports become less competitive on global markets and profits of U.S. multinational companies will suffer. The prospect for declining corporate profits because of a strong dollar is another reason why equities could be peaking at the end of 2016.

I believe that the promise of lower taxes starting in 2017 is the major reason for the rally in equity prices since November 9. We may see a rush to the exits in the stock market commencing in early January. In 2016, the S&P 500 dropped by a whopping 11.5% over the first six weeks of the year. Earlier this year, the fall in the domestic Chinese stock market was to blame for the global selling in equities. However, come early 2017, it could be a combination of lower tax rates, higher interest rates and a rallying dollar that could trigger some real stock market volatility to the downside early in the year that will start next week.

