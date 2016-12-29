Oil And Gold - A Tale Of 2 Markets Going In Opposite Directions

The final days of 2016 has seen a continuation of market trends. The bond market appears to have turned as it put in a top in July and on December 14 the hike in the Fed Funds rate came alongside an indication for markets to prepare for another three increases in short term interest rates in 2017. The November 8 election has launched the dollar to a new high. After a 27% rally that occurred from May 2014 through March 2015, the greenback went sideways for twenty months. In post-election trading, the dollar has broken out to the highest level since 2003 and it appears that the next leg higher is underway.

The environment of rising rates is a supportive factor for the U.S. dollar. Interest rate differentials between the U.S. currency and the euro and yen widened in December as the dollar now pays more than 1% more than the European and Japanese currencies with interest rates stuck at negative 40 basis points.

Higher rates tend to be bearish for raw material prices. As real rates rise, the cost of carrying inventories increases and consumers and investors tend to become more likely to purchase requirements on a hand to mouth basis. Additionally, because the dollar is the reserve currency of the world, it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. Raw material prices tend to have an inverse relationship with the dollar, a higher dollar is often bearish for those prices.

While each commodity has idiosyncratic supply and demand fundamentals, as an asset class, commodities tend to move higher or lower together.

Commodities tend to move together

Commodities prices are like pack animals, they tend to move in the same direction. Rising inflation fueled the great commodities bull market that took place in the late 1970s was. The bull market that commences around 2004 and lasted until 2011 with a brief but painful slide during the financial crisis of 2008 was the result of increasing Chinese demand for raw materials and falling interest rates which lowered the cost of carrying commodity inventory positions. While separate assets within a class can out or underperform others, history tells us that many raw materials tend to get caught up in bull or bear market trends.

A bear market for commodities began in 2011. By late 2015 and early 2016, the price of almost all raw materials fell to multiyear lows. The price of gold fell from over $1920 per ounce in 2011 to lows of $1046 in December 2016. The price of crude oil fell from $107 per barrel in June 2014 to lows of $26.05 on February 11, 2016. There are so many other examples of raw material prices that plunged over the period; almost all raw materials felt the effects of the bearish party. Both nonferrous and ferrous metals, other energy markets, minerals and even agricultural commodities prices sunk. In early 2016, many found bottoms and the asset class once again picked its head up.

Over the course of 2016, both gold and oil both recovered from their 2015 and 2016 respective lows. However, lately the prospects for oil and gold look divergent and it could be that we are in the middle of a period where these two important commodities will move in different directions. In both, technical and fundamental factors are pointing to a continuation and perhaps widening of divergent price behavior.

Signs point lower for gold

Gold hit its high point in early July when the price of active month February COMEX futures hit $1387 per ounce, the highest since March 2014. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the daily chart of gold futures shows, it has been pretty much of a one way street lower for gold since Election Day in the U.S. on November 8 and that is because of an almost perfect bearish storm for the yellow metal. Gold has suffered from a triad of bearish factors. First, the dollar has moved to a new level on the upside. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the monthly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the greenback broke out to the upside after the election when it moved above technical resistance at 100.60 in a continuation of the rally that commenced back in May 2014. A stronger dollar tends to be bearish for the price of the yellow metal.

Second, the U.S. central bank increased the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points on December 14 and told markets that there could be three more increases in the short-term rate in 2017. Moreover, interest rates in the U.S. have been increasing since July when gold made its highs for the year. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the monthly chart of the U.S. 30 year Treasury bond illustrates, the bond market has been dropping steadily since it turned lower in July. The long bond dropped from 177-11 in July to 148-04 in December. Gold tends to be highly sensitive to interest rates and an increase in real rates is a bearish factor that has weighed on the price of the yellow metal.

Finally, the technical trading pattern for gold reversed over recent months. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures points to a reversal of the bullish trend that developed in early 2016 in October. Gold put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern in November when it traded above the highs from October and closed below the previous month's lows. The yellow metal has followed through to the downside in the wake of the technically bearish pattern in December.

Gold faces lots of bearish influence as we head into 2017 and while a strong dollar and higher interest rates are bearish factors for all raw material prices, crude oil has bucked the trend and will close 2017 close to the highs of the year.

Signs point higher for oil

The path of least resistance for crude oil is like a jigsaw puzzle with many moving parts. On the fundamental side of the oil market, the energy commodity received a shot of bullish news on November 30 when OPEC with the assistance of Russia reversed their strategy of flooding the market with oil. The oil strategy caused U.S. shale producers to decrease output as the price fell below production cost. When oil began to fall from over $107 per barrel in June 2014, OPEC increased production to force U.S. producers from the market and build market share for the members of the cartel. The Saudi-led strategy did not work as the price of crude fell to the lowest level since 2003 on February 11 and many members of the cartel suffered severe economic hardships. On November 30 OPEC abandoned the failed strategy and announced production cuts that will take effect on January 1. The price of oil rallied to above the $50 per barrel level. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights that the energy commodity has been steadily appreciating since the February 2016 lows. Moreover, market structure in crude oil has changed dramatically over recent weeks and months signaling that more gains could be on the way and oil could be headed for $60 per barrel. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The weekly chart of the price of WTI NYMEX crude oil minus Brent crude for February futures shows that the Brent premium has increased since the middle of November. At more than $2.20 premium, Brent has not traded this high against WTI crude oil since August. The increase in the Brent premium has occurred as the market believes that the OPEC production cut will limit amount of oil flowing from the Middle East in 2017 and the flood of recent years has receded. A higher premium for Brent tends to be a positive sign for the price of oil. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The forward curve in crude oil has tightened dramatically since oil traded to lows last February. At the lows, the contango for one year crude oil spreads widened to the 25% level as the world was awash in the energy commodity. As the chart of the June 2018 NYMEX crude oil futures contract minus the June 2017 contract shows, the contango has dropped from $2.60 contango on November 10 to flat. Over recent sessions, this spread has ventured into negative territory which flipped the term structure into a backwardation. Narrowing spreads tend to be supportive for price gains in nearby futures contracts. The curve has narrowed because of an increase in selling from U.S. shale producers as a price above the $50 per barrel level makes output economic once again.

Finally, another bullish sign for oil has been action in the processing or crack spreads over recent weeks. Increasing demand for oil products like gasoline and heating oil tends to support the underlying price of crude oil as it is the input into the refining process. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The February NYMEX gasoline crack spread has appreciated from $9.25 per barrel on November 17 to $16.70 on December 28. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

Meanwhile, the heating oil crack spread has increased from $14.65 on November 16 to $18.23 as of December 28 . The appreciation in refining margins points to increased demand for oil products which is a positive factor when it comes to the underlying price of oil.

Support for the bullish case for crude oil comes from term structure, the Brent premium and processing spreads. Therefore, I would not be surprised if crude oil continues to make new highs and eventually heads for the $60 level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract and higher on the Brent futures.

Lots of volatility ahead in 2017 but maybe not for oil

There are so many factors that will contribute to market volatility across all asset classes in 2017. The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 will be the first big event of the New Year. In 2017, elections in Germany, France and the Netherlands could determine the future of the European Union which looks a lot less certain these days. In the wake of Brexit and the recent Italian referendum in December; both events unseated sitting Prime Ministers and threw the future of Europe into question.

The incoming administration will take the U.S. in a different direction politically and economically compared with the past eight years. The new administration has pledged to undertake the biggest infrastructure building project since the 1950s which is likely to increase the demand for industrial commodities and energy. Moreover, that project could foster a quickening of the pace of interest rate hikes from the U.S. central bank as fiscal stimulus should increase the rate of economic growth in America over the months ahead. The increasing rate environment after years of historically low rates will ripple through many markets like a tsunami. It could cause selling in stocks and could continue to weigh on the price of gold. However, when it comes to crude oil, increasing demand is likely to support the price of crude oil in 2017 and that is good news for U.S. producers and another promise from the incoming President.

Energy independence in the U.S. is a matter of national security

President-elect Trump promised to make the United States energy independent as a matter of national security. The Middle East continues to be the most volatile region of the world which jeopardizes potential supplies for Americans. OPEC was hoping to put the U.S. out of the oil business but the cartel failed and now it may be time for America to build market share.

There are huge reserves of oil and gas in the shale regions of the United States. When it comes to crude oil, the production cost is around the $50 per barrel level. Therefore, a price between $50 and $60 per barrel is a sweet spot for the energy commodity. The price is double the price that it was at the February lows but still around half the price seen in June 2014. It is a price at which consumers and producers alike can operate. The incoming administration has promised fewer regulations on the energy industry which will decrease the cost of production. It is likely that U.S. oil output will rise and the nation could become a net exporter. As 2016 comes to an end, it has been a tale of two markets for gold and oil over recent weeks. Gold took off out of the gate in 2016 but oil crashed to the lowest price since 2003 in February. Both markets then rallied until gold hit highs in July and turned south. Since then gold has been making a series of lower highs and lower lows while crude oil continues to move to the upside and will close the year close to its apex for 2016. Gold and oil look like that may continue to move in opposite directions in 2017 unless of course inflation rears its ugly head at which point we could see a reversal in the price of the yellow metal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.