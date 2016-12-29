Detroit Legal News - Interesting Niche Business Trading Near NCAV

These points likely offset the business uncertainty and the illiquidity of the stock as investors have a natural downside protection.

The management also seems to be shareholder friendly and regularly pays out excess cash. The company carries a significant amount of cash on its books, which could spur further value creation.

While there are several fundamental challenges, these are rather long term and it is uncertain whether the effect of these will change the operations significantly in the foreseeable future.

I believe that the valuation of this newspaper/printing business is unreasonable. The stock trades near NCAV value when the business continues to be profitable.

Company Introduction

Detroit Legal News Company (OTCPK:DTRL) is a company that is focused on two business segments. It operates a printing business through its Inland Press subsidiary, which is located in the Detroit area and is able to accommodate most needs of corporate/retail customers and the government as it for example also prints out ballots for elections. The second segment is centered around legal newspapers with Detroit Legal News being the most important name in the portfolio of several other newspapers, all of which cover the Southern Michigan area.

This subsidiary is not wholly owned by DTRL, which owns only 55% with the rest being split between Dolan Co. (previously Dolan Media), which owns 35% and Legal Press, an entity formerly related to a major law firm in Detroit, which owns the remaining 15%.

The company does not segment its revenue or income, but due to several data points that I found, it is likely that the legal newspapers accounted for most of the net income in FY2015 and likely this has been the case in the past as well.

The company was never listed and currently trades OTC. It publishes its results through the OTCmarkets.com website. It publishes full results annually, and each quarter, it publishes an abbreviated income statement with short management commentary.

DTRL reported $18.24 million in revenue last fiscal year with a gross margin of 46.69% and 11.82% operating margin. The revenue trend in the past can be seen below.

Note: The company's financials in 2006/07 are likely only available to shareholders. Prior to 2004, the company was not publishing its results either.

As can be seen, the company was benefiting from the real-estate situation in Detroit during the financial crisis, as its legal newspapers were publishing foreclosure notices, which are a mandatory part of the non-judicial foreclosure procedure, which is preferred in Michigan. This was also further supported by regulation, which added a 'workout notice' that had to be published as an addition to the usual foreclosure process during the crisis, this became optional after 2012 as noted by the company in the annual report for 2013.

The company's auditor is Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, which is a subsidiary of a large international accounting firm Baker Tilly. This should ensure that the financials reflect the economic reality of the business.

Investment thesis

I believe that DTRL could be a buy at these prices due to the following points:

The valuation is unreasonable given the fact that they continue to be profitable. While the newspaper operations are slowly deteriorating (mainly due to the lack of foreclosure notices), there is a significant margin of safety due to the asset base of the business. The NCAV value is currently roughly $10.45 million, which represents 65% of the market capitalization and consists mainly of cash.

The real-estate assets are potentially over-depreciated as well. The company recently sold a real estate for $1.2 million, which was carried at $0.1 million on the books and the business owns several additional office spaces that it leases and a building used by Inland Press. It is likely that these could be worth an additional $2.7 million as compared to the book value. This further supports the notion of margin of safety.

Moreover, the operational deterioration is proving to be slow and is unlikely to drive the business into a loss in the next two to three years. This then means that the company could continue generating free cash flow.

The company's management is also keen on distributing excess cash in the form of dividends and often announces special dividends such as last year when it distributed the gain on the sale of the real estate. Given this shareholder friendly past, it could be that their cash position that currently stands at roughly $8.11 million could be a catalyst in itself. In fact, just on the 14th of December, the company announced a $45 per share special dividend alongside a regular quarterly dividend of $2 per share. The ex-dividend date is on the 10th of January.

That being said, the following risks with DTRL are the following:

The business operations are clearly not in the best place for the next 10 years or so. While the printing business might not deteriorate much (as it seems to be already stabilized), the legal publishing side could be hit with government regulation that could take away some of its revenue streams and most of the operational cash flow.

The stock is significantly illiquid, which could prove to be troublesome should there be a volatility in the business and one would want to sell or buy more. The volume in the past six months was 212 shares out of 37,755 outstanding. This is likely exacerbated by the share price, which currently stands at $425 per share.

There is also a lack of catalyst. Apart from the cash that could be used to spur the creation of shareholder value, it is unclear whether the management is keen on taking any steps that would unlock the value in the company (possibly through further real estate sales, divestment etc.). Given the illiquidity of the shares, the catalyst could be a crucial part of the thesis.

I believe that investors though could be compensated for these risks given the asset base that the company has and therefore there is likely a natural downside protection for the shareholders. I would start with a smaller position (if lucky enough to see an order fill) and buy more once the annual report is filed, which would need to confirm the investment thesis.

Past operations

Legal Newspapers

As stated, the company is now facing lowered profitability as the legal side of the business is 'suffering' from the lack of foreclosure notices in the Detroit area. These have been the primary driver of impressive earnings during the years of the financial crisis as seen below.

Click to enlarge

Note: Results from 2008 until 2010 are sourced from oddballstocks.com as DTRL did not publish their reports back then.

The reason for such a massive profit was not only the fact that Detroit was badly hit by the crisis but also that Detroit Legal News had a contract with Trott Law, one of the main foreclosure legal companies in the area. The two parties had an exclusive agreement whereby Trott needed to supply a certain amount of foreclosure notices per month. As you can see below, shortly after the crisis, the revenue from this contract was still significant.

Note: Due to the lack of published results, I was not able to gather information prior to 2011.This contract is still ongoing and it is unlikely to finish soon as Legal Press, an entity formerly related to Trott (most likely it is not deemed related anymore due to the resignation of David Trott), still owns 15% of Detroit Legal News and therefore continues to benefit from this exclusive agreement. It is though unclear whether the contract remains the same and whether Trott still needs to deliver at least 1,000 legal notices to DTRL per month as in the original contract, which was mentioned in the S-1 of Dolan Media, a company that owns 35% of the legal subsidiary.

Whether this still holds or not as the overall real estate situation is now calmer in Detroit, at least with regards to mortgage foreclosures (tax foreclosures are actually increasing), the revenue and profitability connected to legal notices kept on decreasing. The management has kept on mentioning this throughout most of their shareholder letters. Recently, they also decided to cut goodwill connected to the legal news as they feel that the lowered profitability is here to stay.

While the company has been hit by decreasing profits, one must remember that the cash flow still stays strong.

Click to enlarge

Note: Red sign means that special dividends have been paid. Minority distributions to Dolan and Legal Press are included in Cash from Financing.

Again, it is nowhere near the financial crisis, but given that the market capitalization is only $14 million, the current cash flow is still material as the company was able to produce $2 million of free cash flow in FY2015.

Inland Press

The printing segment of the business is likely to be largely stable albeit the contribution towards the broader income of DTRL could be small. As mentioned in the introduction, I believe that most of the income comes from the legal news.

One can deduce this from the reports about FY2005, since Dolan Media, the aforementioned holder of a minority interest in the legal news, was public until 2013 and in its IPO filings one can find a separate financial statement for the legal news subsidiary for that particular year.

Thus, one can subtract these results from the overall FY2005 results published by DTRL and arrive at standalone results of Inland press, which can be seen below.

This though is a crude method and the operating profit in that year is likely negative due to the effect of corporate expenses (managerial compensation etc.), which are likely not included in the legal side of the business. Although we can see that the revenue is minor compared to the legal subsidiary.

This result could also be supported by the fact that Printing Impressions, a leading source for the printing industry, has omitted Inland Press in its annual list of the biggest 400 printing business in the US in terms of revenue. The smallest participant had $5 million in annual sales. Printing Impressions seem to be aware of Inland Press as they did mention them in one of their articles; therefore, the likelihood of the list being incomprehensive is low.

The management though mentioned that since the investment in 2012, when DTRL refurbished the printing operations, the results were positive. They also frequently mention that election years bring additional profits to the subsidiary due to the company's long-standing relationship with the government for which it prints ballots.

Future Outlook

Legal Newspapers

I believe that while the segment has been 'hit' by the lack of mortgage foreclosures, the fact that it is still profitable is the key here. While the management has mentioned that they feel that the decline could continue one can see that the results in 2016 are showcasing a stabilization.

The revenue run rate seems to indicate a possible increase in year-end revenue. Albeit one needs to point out that as the gross margin is lower, it could be that some of the revenue stability comes from the fact that there were elections this year and the printing business had a larger revenue stream than last year.

The long-term threat though here is clear. Not only that fewer people read newspapers, but the local outlets are also facing a risk that the mandatory public notices by the government might be taken online, which would then take away yet another revenue stream from the business. In the US, most of the notices such as results from local governmental meetings, certain legal notices, etc., need to be published in the local newspaper so that the public is informed.

Recently more people started to oppose this law as they believe it is burdening the finances of the local governments and that it is largely unnecessary to continue publishing these notices in the newspaper due to the advent of the internet.

There have been several bills (HB 4033, HB 4183) that tried changing this, but failed to gain wide support in the state governments and thus this risk is not material yet. While apparently for DTRL the governmental notices do not account for more than a tenth of the overall revenue of the legal newspapers as mentioned here by the CEO, I believe that the same legislation risk could be attached to the foreclosure notices as they are also mandated by the government (but provided to DTRL by the legal firms). These could also be shifted online, which would mean that it is unlikely that DTRL could continue to earn a substantial profit from these.

All this though is subject to a long-term process and it is highly unlikely that the situation should change in the next five years and thus impact the profitability of the business.

The less tangible (due to lack of disclosure) but maybe acuter risk is the fact that a decline in readership of the legal newspapers could be present, but the management does not state that this should be an issue for the company, it might though become one should the legal notices disappear.

On the other hand, the competitive landscape of the legal newspaper business could actually also work for the benefit of DTRL. The management has mentioned they have been able to expand their market share in Michigan as the other outlets were not backed by such a strong balance sheet as DTRL's one.

To conclude, this side of the business is not well positioned in the long run due to the threat of the internet, but given the fact that the US government is unlikely to change its laws in the foreseeable future, the profitability might not be such an immediate issue. I also believe that given the fact that the mortgage foreclosure notices are seeing lows of 2001 (as pointed out by the management and further showcased in this report), it could be that further declines are unlikely and the revenue from these could be stabilized going forward.

Inland Press

I believe that this part of the business is also not greatly positioned for the future, but it is under no similar threat as the legal subsidiary regarding the notices. The printing business might be diversified regarding the customer base as they mention that they are able to accommodate most commercial printing needs of various sizes and as aforementioned, they print out ballots each election year for both the federal and state elections.

One could point out that the ballots could also be digitized as the legal notices, but so far, there has not been a definite solution for this. One can also see that most of the states still use paper ballots or ballot system that has some sort of paper trail.

Furthermore, the same effect as in the legal news could apply here as well. As the printing companies are going out of business due to the lack of profits, DTRL with its stable finances is able to weather this and maintain and potentially expand its market share.

Therefore, I believe that Inland could be subject to the 'last man standing' effect, whereby a service that is demanded less and less, but is still essential for some (ballots, posters, etc.) becomes more profitable as the number of competitors significantly lowers. This could occur more so here than in the legal newspaper subsidiary as there are substitutes for that, but there are no substitutes for printing. The cassette industry and the following Microcap Conf. podcast comes to mind.

This could be supported by the following article from Printing Impressions, which mentioned Inland as a success case in the troubled market.

Therefore, while also under pressure the printing subsidiary is unlikely to plunge into a loss due to the threats being rather long term and/or not that tangible.

Thus overall, I don't believe that the company is facing losses in the next couple of years given the results in this current situation. A good test of this thesis will come in 2017, when the printing business is unlikely to see any election printing and thus DTRL will showcase if they can still maintain profitability.

One though needs to point out here the fact that the company could also be able to cut its operating costs as DTRL is not showcasing what is the compensation like for the management. It could be that during the profitable years, the management was able to reward themselves well and thus leave a space for optimization.

NCAV & Real Estate Margin of Safety

As mentioned investors though are likely protected against near-term negative developments by the current valuation of the business. The NCAV value is only 35% below the market capitalization and 77.5% of the value is in cash as seen below.

Note: The NCAV is based on Q4 of FY2015, but adjusted for the newly announced special dividend and goodwill impairment.

As the company never had issues with account receivables or inventories, it is reasonable to assume that the current assets do not need to be discounted.

This valuation is further supported by the fact that the PP&E item is likely to be over-depreciated. The company does not specify exactly what they currently own, but one major asset is the Inland Press building, which can be seen here. The company does not mention the size of the property, but the following website mentions an estimate of 65,000 SF, which seems reasonable given the Google Street View. We could arrive at a rough value of $3.25 million for this property by using this listing of a 40,414 SF industrial property valued at $2 million, which seems to be a similar type and in a similar location (distance from city 'center').

This space also includes a sophisticated printing press that DTRL owns. The current type that the company has (Heidelberg XL 105 as seen on Inland's FB page) likely costs around $1.1 million at the very least as specified in this article. This is likely to be relatively liquid as well as there seems to be a market for second-hand machines, but I am not going to include this into the broader valuation.

Furthermore, the company owns several office spaces that it leases for roughly $0.17 million per annum. This could suggest that the company could potentially own roughly 10,000 square feet of offices based on this listing of a 'down-town' 6,061 SF Detroit office that can be leased for $17 per SF, or $0.1 million per annum. This estimate is likely conservative enough because it takes the higher SF rate seen in the listing here (for example Cadillac tower leases start at $16 per SF).

By knowing the potential size of the office, we can again assume the overall value of the properties (bundled together) at roughly $1.27 million due to the following listing, which could be conservative enough due to the type of the building and the 'mid-town' location.

These assumptions combined then could represent potentially $4.52 million worth of real estate owned by DTRL and this does not include the printing press or a parking lot that the company also leases for an additional $50,000 per annum (the company does not specify the location). We can thus see that book value seems low as the company currently values all of its PP&E at $1.82 million.

A large part of which is also likely connected to the printing press from 2012 as the company increased the PP&E item by $1.3 million that year. This would mean that there could be meaningful upside (potentially around $2.7 million, which would plug at least half of the gap between the NCAV and the market cap).

Therefore, I believe there could be a natural downside protection for the shareholders.

Possible Scenarios Unlocking the Value

As we have seen the stock fundamentals are decreasing but are not in an immediate threat of an operational loss, cash flow is likely to remain stable and able to generate free cash flow. The company also likely owns interesting real estate and trades around NCAV. Is that likely to drive share appreciation on its own?

While stabilization of the profitability could lift the stock, due to the illiquidity, it is unlikely that this would open most of the stock's value. I believe that the following scenarios could open more of that value:

Further real estate sales and regular dividend payouts

The company mentioned in the past that it does not want to be in the property management business and that the real estate sale was partially fuelled by this. If the company decides to sell further real estate, it could give us additional data points about the rate of over-depreciation, and moreover it could provide shareholders with another special dividend. Last year the shareholders received $30 per share for the real estate sale.

Couple that with $8 per share of regular dividend and you have almost a 10% dividend yield. We can see that this point seems to hold as the newly-announced special dividend will bring the annual yield to 13.5% for FY2016.

Strategic shift

The management could possibly decide that as the long-term future of the legal business is facing an uphill battle with the internet, it could divest some of its operations. As mentioned, the legal news subsidiary have two other members, which might be interested in buying the asset.

Interestingly enough, the company has a 'shoot-out' provision in the agreement with the other two parties, which allows anyone to 'announce' what they believe is a fair value of the whole legal subsidiary. This then triggers a need for a response by the other parties, which have to decide whether they are a buyer of the 'announcers'' stake or a seller of their own stake at this price. According to this paper though it is rare to see this process happen.

Although I am unsure about the likelihood of this happening as it would depend on the price that the company could get for the business and the willingness to sell as for example Inland Press is really a family-run business as Mr. Thompson, the CEO, is currently the fifth generation of his family running the business. Similar attachments could also exist to the legal subsidiary.

Acquisitions

The company does have enough cash for a minor acquisition or a CapEx. While this could boost the overall operations, it is the riskiest scenario and it would likely prolong the time for shareholders to see the value realized. I believe that this could also be an unlikely scenario though given the inactivity of the management in the past. While DTRL did invest into the Inland Press subsidiary, if they wanted to expand the business, they would not distribute the excess cash they could have built up during the financial crisis.

Risks

Cash flow faltering due to lack of accounts receivables

I mentioned that the company was able to drive free cash flow despite the current situation in the legal subsidiary. 50% of last year's cash flow from operations was due to a decline in accounts receivables, presumably as the legal subsidiary is handling fewer foreclosures. Should the company be unable to recreate this operational cash flow, they might not be able to generate much free cash flow.

Ownership is unclear

One major information that I was not able to obtain is the ownership structure of the company. Should the ownership be highly concentrated, it could affect the thesis as the management might not be incentivized to reward all shareholders in the same way. This though is unlikely due to the past actions of the management.

Liquidity

As mentioned, an additional issue is the fact that the shares are sparsely traded. Although after the crisis it got significantly better and it could be that the shares are now held by a wider public than prior to 2009 as seen below.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I believe that the stock is in an interesting situation now. The cash flow remains to be strong and the company is unlikely to lose its profitability in the near term. Furthermore, the fundamentals are not under an immediate threat.

The legal segment is going to continue to stall due to a low number of mortgage foreclosures, but apart from that is unlikely to suddenly turn into a loss. The threat of moving legal notices online is likely to be there, but due to the slow process of the legislation, the effect of this is not likely to occur within the foreseeable future.

The printing segment does not seem to strain the operations, and given the ability to retain the governmental business, it is unlikely to do so in the near-term future.

Therefore, the current valuation does not seem to be reasonable as the stock trades near NCAV value and the company likely holds significant 'hidden value' in its real estate.

The potential catalyst of share price appreciation could simply be further real estate sales, ongoing special dividends due to continuous cash flow generation or a strategic shift of the management.

Lastly, I also tried to contact the management but did not yet receive a response.

