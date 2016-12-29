Second Portfolio Review - 'The Accelerated Dividend Portfolio'

It's been 25 months since I started building my dividend portfolio. Let's see how it's performing based on the 12/28 closing bell.

I built my portfolio with mostly high-quality, high-yielding companies while reinvesting dividends into SWAN companies that pay decent (and growing) dividends.

Retirement is currently about 10 years away. I used approximately 30% of my 401(K) balance to initiate a dividend-producing portfolio.

Over two years ago I started to think about income streams I'll want for retirement and undertook a plan of building a "starter" dividend portfolio in my Fidelity 401(k) account.

Strategy

- Use 30% of my 401(k) balance to build my dividend portfolio with the anticipation of gaining greater knowledge and wisdom ahead of going "all in" down the road.

- Attempt to quickly build my portfolio with high-quality, high-yielding dividend companies and then reinvest those dividends -- along with a percentage of my biweekly 401(k) contributions -- to buy into high-quality companies that currently pay a decent dividend and have prospects for future dividend growth as well.

Ultimate Goal

- The ultimate goal as a retiree is to utilize the dividend income while preserving as much of my 401(k) capital as possible

Current Portfolio Composition

Company Ticker Symbol Current % of Holdings YOC Current Total Return Monroe Capital Corporation MRCC 26.96% 9.64% 21.27% Discover Financial Services DFS 16.71% 1.91% 18.22% Hercules Capital Inc HTGC 11.46% 8.37% 11.27% Pfizer, Inc. PFE 11.27% 3.99% 4.34% Apple Inc AAPL 9.49% 2.46% 26.96% MFA Financial, Inc MFA 10.59% 11.54% 19.44% First Busey Corporation BUSE 4.74% 3.39% 59.60% Ford F 2.13% 4.54% -4.28% AT&T T 4.94% 5.06% 13.52% Cash Click to enlarge 1.70% Click to enlarge

Portfolio Performance to Date (25 months)

Cumulative Total Return = 17.90%

S&P 500 Total Return Index during like period = 13.77%

To compare apples to apples, it was important for me to look at the S&P 500 Total Return Index (which assumes reinvested dividends) since I'm currently reinvesting the dividends as well. Some folks believe dividend investors should not get too caught up in comparing their portfolio to indexes or ETFs, but again, this is a starter portfolio, so it's important for me to see how I'm performing relative to an alternative investment.

Two things worth keeping in mind in this comparison:

1) Not all of my capital was fully deployed at the start, potentially hindering (or helping) my total return.

2) My portfolio yield is about three times greater than the S&P 500 yield.

Portfolio Yield

Yield on Cost = 6.552%

Current Yield = 6.013%

To date, no dividends in the portfolio have decreased. Delta between the YOC and the current yield can be mostly attributed to overall stock appreciation. I know some people are passionate about how irrelevant Yield on Cost is to them, but I find it a useful instrument in the tool bag in assessing the performance of my selections, as well as the return I'm getting on my invested capital.

Dividend Changes Since Last Month's Update

On 12/13, Pfizer announced a 6.67% dividend increase going from $0.30 to $0.32 per quarter.

Trades Since Last Month's Update - Zero

Perhaps zero transactions over the course of a month is boring for some SA readers, but it doesn't mean I haven't been vigilant and engaged -- in fact, quite the opposite. I'm constantly keeping an eye on my individual stocks, as well as building and revising my watch list.

Building the dividend portfolio is my main focus, I don't anticipate being an active trader. Boring, as long as it's successful, is okay with me!

Current Number of Holdings - Nine

As I've mentioned before, I really enjoy the due diligence of digging into SEC filings, press releases, and listening to the Conference Call replays. It's a great way to understand the business, its management, and the direction of a company. I strongly believe that sometimes it's more than just the numbers. There can be reasons for certain anomalies that a stock screen can't reveal.

As a result, the number of my holdings is low. I read somewhere that Mr. Lynch and Mr. Buffett were always believers in individuals keeping a portfolio of 12-to-20 positions; you can invest in your best ideas, which have a higher probability of stellar performance. I view my portfolio as currently being in the construction phase and will consist of no more than approximately 25 companies when fully constructed 10 years from now.

Portfolio Beta (Weighted)

Per finviz I've calculated that my weighted portfolio Beta is 0.883. This provides a little comfort because, in theory, a low Beta means that my portfolio will be less volatile during market corrections.

Portfolio Risks

- I'm too overweight in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). I do not feel comfortable that one stock makes up 26.96% of my portfolio. Though I don't anticipate selling any of my Monroe stock, unless I see something of concern, I'll chalk this up as a lessons-learned item which I'll carry with me going forward.

- Sector diversification. As you can see, I'm very heavy in the financial sector. I'm beginning to think, however, that this might not be such a bad thing based on the current environment and may actually serve me well. I'm curious as to your thoughts on this.

I'll be looking to minimize my portfolio risks going forward by investing my dividends and biweekly 401(k) contributions into quality, non-financial stocks.

Articles on Specific Holdings

In my summary last month, I mentioned that I would be writing articles on some of my holdings. To date, I've written about two of them; Discover Financial Holdings (12/14 article) & Hercules Capital (12/12 article). I believe the timing and thesis of the articles will prove to be advantageous for SA followers in the long term. It's interesting to note that Hercules issued two press releases days after my article was posted; each topic were main points in my article.

I will revisit those articles 6 to 12 months out to status how the stocks are performing and grade my analysis.

Summary

After 25 months, this portfolio is outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index and is currently yielding 6%. So far, so good; but I welcome any and all words of wisdom to assist in my journey of building my dividend portfolio. Thank you for taking the time to read the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS SHOWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.