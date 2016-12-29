EV Company News For The Month Of December 2016

EV company news - Volkswagen to have a 373 mile (597 km) range EV by 2020. Motor Trend magazine awarded the Chevy Bolt as the "2017 car of the year".

EV market news - Daimler AG predict electrics (EVs) will account for between 15% and 30% of all vehicle sales by 2025.

Welcome to the December 2016 edition of EV company news. There has been plenty of exciting EV market news including Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAY) plan to have a 373 mile (597 km) range EV by 2020. November delivered the second best ever EV sales month globally. Chinese cars filled the top 3 best sellers.

Global EV sales - as of end November 2016

Global EV sales boomed in November 2016 with 79,000 sales, up 39% year on year compared to 2015. Global EV sales are heading towards around 750,000-780,000 for the year, representing about 1% of the global market share.

China led the way again with 43,441 sales in November, up 56% over the same month last year. Chinese EVs now have 1.39% market share. Chinese EV sales are on target to deliver around 375,000-400,000 EVs in 2016. Current subsidies will start being phased out, reducing by 20% in 2017, by 40% in 2019, and 100% by 2021.

Europe performed reasonably with 18,500 EVs sold in November 2016, 5% lower than the same period in 2015 (a period when subsidies boosted sales). Europe EVs now have a 1.2% market share.

US had a good November with 13,000 sales, up 26% on 2015 levels. US EVs now have 0.84% market share.

Global EV sales by manufacturer - to end November 2016 and ytd

NB: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sales are estimated each month by EV Sales, and are then updated quarterly as Tesla does not release monthly sales.

Beijing lost in smog

In December, Beijing experienced horrific smog pollution yet again. The Guardian reported: "Smog refugees flee Chinese cities as 'airpocalypse' blights half a billion." And, "tens of thousands of "smog refugees" have reportedly fled China's pollution-stricken north after the country was hit by its latest "airpocalypse" forcing almost half a billion people to live under a blanket of toxic fumes." EVs in China are an urgent necessity, as well as switching from fossil fuels to clean energy. A picture tells a thousand words.

EV market news for December 2016

On November 14, the WSJ reported, "Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIY), which combined sell 13 million vehicles a year, predict electrics will account for between 15% and 30% of all vehicle sales (globally) by 2025." Not bad, my forecast is EVs will have around 8-10% "global" market share by 2020, and around 40% market share by 2025. Below is a graph I came across this month with some other forecasts. Interesting to see Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has a forecast of 11% EV "US" market share by 2020.

I also recently came across this quote: "The World Energy Council study published in June argues that 1 in 6 cars to be sold in 2020 will be electric to meet carbon dioxide emissions standards." Upon reading its report the key finding for me was this: "To achieve the fuel economy improvement targets, the combined market share for electric vehicles needs to increase to 16% by 2020."

US EV market share forecasts by 2020

On December 2, BBC News reported, "Four major cities move to ban diesel vehicles by 2025. The mayors of Paris, Mexico City, Madrid and Athens say they are implementing the ban to improve air quality. They say they will give incentives for alternative vehicle use and promote walking and cycling." This follows last month where I reported that Germany has banned ICE vehicles from 2030, and Norway's four main political parties are debating whether to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2025, as has the Netherlands.

On December 5, Barron's reported, "China's electric car market to tumble, warns Citi." And, "per discussion with industry professionals, we think there is a risk of higher-than-20% decline in new energy bus subsidies." You can view the full report here. I think this report makes a good point regarding the Chinese subsidy cuts, which will definitely have an effect in 2017; however, dropping lithium ion battery prices will help offset this and allows car manufacturers to get back some of their lost subsidy. The bus manufacturers may be hit harder it appears.

EV Company news for December 2016

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) (HK:1211)

On December 4, BYD's CEO Wang presented "The company's SkyRail electric monorail at the Mayors Summit in Mexico City before 500 guests. This included government officials from over 93 cities, more than 40 mayors, NGO representatives, business leaders, and the media."

On December 15, Inside EVs reported, BYD "has secured rights to sell its EVs in South Korea... Aside from cars and SUVs, BYD signed a bus contract with Korea's Suncore. This contract allows for the import of 1,000 BYD K9 electric buses into South Korea." Certainly a good move by BYD, and signs of more global expansion.

On December 16, BYD announced, "BYD and Leonardo DiCaprio announced today that the academy award-winning actor has signed on to promote electric vehicles in China as the brand's new ambassador."

On December 14, 4-Traders reported "BYD signed a strategic partnership agreement" with China Vanke (OTC:CVKEY), China's largest property developer. The partnership will integrate Vanke's property development and BYD's cloud rail, providing a solution for urban development. BYD is also partnering (with 42 others) in a 5G joint innovation center with China Mobile (NYSE:CHL).

On December, BYD announced: "In Italy, there will soon be 19 BYD e-buses delivering zero emission transport on city streets. BYD has won the country's first big tender for 12 meter pure electric buses which was awarded on 23 September. The contract won by BYD has a total value of over 10 million pounds." This follows BYD's recent 21 e-bus deal in South Korea, 11 e-bus deal in Cape Town, South Africa, and a 51 e-bus deal in London.

As discussed above, with the 2017 China subsidy cuts, Citi has downgraded BYD to a sell, with a price target of HKD 35. My view is that BYD bus orders will likely slow (unless local Governments are mandated to buy), but the effect on sales won't be felt for a while, as BYD has a large backlog (8,000 as of May 2016) of e-bus orders, and many will rush to order before the subsidy cuts come into effect on January 1, 2017. The 20% reduction in EV subsidies won't hurt BYD too much. I see BYD stock taking some shorter term pain. However, after that, the long-term outlook still looks strong, and even better if it can secure some monorail contracts in 2017, which would seem likely. The current Chinese subsidy plans can be viewed in a good table here.

The 2017 48kWh BYD Qin EV300 is expected to have a price around US$35-40,000, and a range of 188 miles (300kms), and be available in China.

Tesla Motors

On December 16, Tesla announced,

"A fleet-wide idle fee that aims to increase Supercharger availability. A customer would never leave a car parked by the pump at a gas station and the same thinking applies with Superchargers. The Tesla app allows owners to remotely monitor their vehicle, alerting them when their charge is nearly complete and again once fully charged. For every additional minute a car remains connected to the Supercharger, it will incur a $0.40 idle fee."

Fair enough.

On December 27, Tesla announced:

"Tesla and Panasonic (Panasonic) will begin manufacturing solar cells and modules in Buffalo, NY. These high-efficiency PV cells and modules will be used to produce solar panels in the non-solar roof products. When production of the solar roof begins, Tesla will also incorporate Panasonic's cells into the many kinds of solar glass tile roofs that Tesla will be manufacturing. All of these solar products will work seamlessly with Tesla's energy storage products, Powerwall and Powerpack. Production of the first PV modules will begin in summer 2017, and will ramp to 1 Gigawatt of module production by 2019."

On December 23, Green Car Reports reported:

"Tesla tops Consumer Reports' customer satisfaction index. The customer satisfaction index for individual models is determined by the percentage of owners who responded "definitely yes" to the question of whether they would buy their cars again. In the case of Tesla, 91 percent of owners said they would buy their cars again."

2017 will be a huge year for Tesla, especially with Model 3 due out in 2H 2017.

BMW (BAMXY)

On December 5, Automotive News reported:

"BMW Group will accelerate its shift toward autonomous and electrified vehicles by opening a self-driving test center in Germany and developing flexible platforms for conventional, plug-in hybrid and all-electric cars. The automaker expects to sell 100,000 plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles next year. BMW currently sells one pure EV, the i3, and six plug-in hybrids. The automaker will add an all-electric Mini in 2019 and an all-electric BMW X3 in 2020, and the iNext technology flagship in 2021."

BMW plans to sell 15-25% EVs by 2025.

BMW's Vision Next 100 concept

Click to enlarge

Renault Nissan (OTC:RNSDF) (NSANY)/Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY) (MMTOF)

On December 20, Green Car Reports reported: "Mitsubishi electric cars to use Nissan-Renault platforms." Remember Mitsubishi has the US$22,995 all-electric 16 kWh iMiEV coming out in 2017.

The 2017 40kWh Nissan Leaf is expected to have a price of US$29,900, and a range of 150 miles (240kms), and be available globally.

The 2017 41kWh Renault Zoe LR is expected to have a price of US$17,500 (13,995 GBP) + battery lease costs (from USD 47pm), and a range of 186 miles (300kms), to be available in Europe.

NB: Renault-Nissan now own 34% of Mitsubishi.

BAIC (OTC:BCCMY) (HK:1958)

The 2017 41.4kWh BAIC EU260 is expected to have a price of US$37,500, and a range of 162 miles (260kms), and be available in China. The EU260 has been China's top-selling EV model the past few months. Well done BAIC.

Volkswagen group, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

On December 13, Charged EV magazine reported Volkswagen "will bring a long range 373-mile range EV to market by 2020, with a price similar to the legacy diesel golf." That's very impressive news from Volkswagen as 373 miles is 597 km.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

The 2017 60kWh Chevy Bolt is now out, with a price of US$37,495 (before incentives), and a range of 238 miles (381kms), and is available in the US and Europe (Opel Ampera-e).

Last month, Motor Trend magazine awarded the Chevy Bolt as the "car of the year".

"Two numbers - 238 and 29,995 - are why. The first is the number of miles the EPA has certified the Bolt EV will travel on a full charge. The second is the price, in dollars, of the Bolt EV, after allowing for a $7,500 federal tax rebate. By offering that range at that price, the Bolt EV has made just about every other electric vehicle on sale obsolete." Guest judge Chris Theodore said: "Simply put, it's twice the car for half the price of a BMW i3. A better car, better package, much better handling, with twice the range."

Congratulations GM. I will be interested to watch sales results in 2017.

Motor Trend car of the year - 2017 Chevy Bolt

Ford (NYSE:F)

On December 1, CleanTechnica ran a story reviewing the Ford Focus EV, which you can read here. In my opinion, Ford is still a few years behind its competitors when it comes to EVs, especially as its 2017 Ford Focus only has a 24 kWh battery, and a 100 mile range. At least it can now do fast charging at 80% charge in 30 minutes. On the positive side, Ford has a US$4.5b EV plan to bring in 13 new EVs by 2020.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (HK:0175) (OTCPK:GELYY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Last year, Bloomberg reported, "Geely auto seeks 90% sales from new-energy vehicles by 2020." The report also notes "China has a deadline requiring automakers to lower average fuel consumption across their models from 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers this year to no more than 5 liters/100 km by 2020." Geely is doing quite well in China, and Volvo is doing ok for it in Europe. China's new strategy is a bit less reward, and an increase in the penalties - less carrot, more stick.

Kandi Technologies' stock price has been recovering lately, some say due to receiving some of the subsidies owed to it. The company says its EV unit received a second subsidy payment of RMB100 from the Hainan provincial government.

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DDAIY)

On November 26, Electric Vehicle News reported,

"Daimler is planning to invest up to €10 billion ($11 billion) in electric vehicles research and development, up from €7 billion announced only 6 months ago. Three of the models will be Smart branded cars and that thanks to larger batteries they will be able to increase their cruising range up to 700 kilometers. By 2025 we want to develop 10 electric cars based on the same architecture."

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF)

Autoblog recently reported, "Hyundai admits 124-mile Ioniq EV is 'not enough'. The 124-mile EV will be supplanted by a 200-plus-mile version in 2018." Great news for Hyundai supporters.

Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Green Car Reports recently announced: "2018 Kia Soul EV to get range boost to keep pace." The 2017 Kia Soul EV achieves an EPA-rated 93 miles of range.

I see a trend here, brought on by the success of Tesla Model S and now the GM Bolt.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

On December 4, CleanTechnica reported, "Toyota's new EV division headed by company president Akio Toyoda (grandson of the founder)."

This follows on from last month when Toyota announced it is moving into "electric vehicle mass production by 2020." Of course, Toyota has the 2017 Prius hybrid with its meager 25 miles of EV range. Toyota has some serious catching up to do.

Honda (NYSE:HMC), (OTCPK:HNDAF)

No new news this month from Honda. Car and Driver recently reported: "2017 Honda Clarity fuel cell claims longer range than any EV." Of course, that is not playing fair as it is using a hydrogen fuel cell, but nonetheless an impressive range.

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAF)

No news this month from Mazda. However, last month, CarAdvice announced that Mazda will "introduce electric vehicles by 2019, as it sees the sales of electric cars comprising around 10 percent of the global car sales by 2020." It plans to collaborate with Toyota.

Faraday Future (TW:3035)

On December 26, CleanTechnica reported, "Faraday Future loses two top execs, following more news of financial troubles." This follows last month's news where Green Car Reports reported, "Faraday Future halts factory work, hopes to resume early 2017. Faraday Future backer LeEco is running out of cash, CEO admits."

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On December 15, ZerCustoms reported, "Lucid Motors revealed today their new electric sedan, which is called the Air. The Lucid Air EV is scheduled to go into production sometime in 2018." And, "the Lucid Air comes with a 100 kWh battery pack, or an optional 130 kWh battery. According to its manufacturer, the new EV develops 1,000 horsepower and it offers an estimated range of up to 400 miles." That's an impressive range.

On December 16, Auto Blog reported, BAIC "will become Atieva's largest shareholder via its Beijing Electric Vehicle Company division, and will support the US concern with knowledge gained from the electric vehicle technical center that BAIC owns in Silicon Valley."

Lucid Air EV

Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF)

Last month, Green Car Reports reported, "India's new four-door Mahindra Reva e2o electric car to be exported." This is the cute low powered sub US$10,000 EV made in India.

Conclusion

2016 has seen a huge shift by the big ICE manufacturers who were lagging towards acceptance of EVs. Names such as Toyota and Volkswagen come to mind. By 2020, virtually every car manufacturer will have an EV in the market, and most will have a pure BEV with over 200 miles of range. Volkswagen plans 373 miles or 597 kilometers of range for the price of a current diesel Golf. Clearly, the trend now is towards 100% EVs with longer range, matching or exceeding the Tesla Model S and GM Bolt.

2017 will see several new affordable long range EVs coming to market. You can read more in my recent article: "Electric Vehicles Set To Electrify The Market In 2017." I expect in 2017 to see some slowdown in the rate of growth of China EV sales due to the subsidy cuts, and hence China's market share to start to fall from its current level near 50% of global EVs. The flip side is that US EV growth should accelerate due to the GM Bolt and the Tesla Model 3. Overall, I see 2017 EV growth to again be very strong.

As usual, all comments are welcome, and if you have some EV news from December that I have not covered, feel free to add it in with the link.

