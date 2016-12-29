Mexico, What To Expect On Financial Markets In 2017

Mexico is considered as one of the most promising economies of the world. Low wages, and lots of free trade agreements have made Mexico one of the best places for FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). This strategy, has contributed vastly to economic growth and has incorporated many people into the workforce in the last decade.

One of the most successful Mexican strategies to attract FDI is providing special treatment to foreign companies. Those advantages usually include giving away land while providing extensive tax relief for the company. This strategy has been one of the most criticized aspects of NAFTA in the U.S., as it is perceived as a form of corruption. This is the main reason why Trump has vowed to exit NAFTA. Considering that the NAFTA economies are highly integrated, most Mexican analysts believe NAFTA will be updated instead of disintegrated.

Another source of worry has been the slow recovery of oil prices. This situation has forced an increase in sovereign debt and several government spending cuts in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In fact, this forced the Mexican government to anticipate the liberalization of gasoline prices. By reducing the gasoline and diesel subsidy to zero, the government expects to keep a healthier balance on PEMEX and use that money into other necessities such as infrastructure.

As the Mexican economy is designed to treat the MXN/USD rate as a pressure gauge for economic conditions, it freely moves upward or downward just by supply and demand. Although the Mexican government is convinced that the MXN/USD rate should move according to free market laws, there are some FX levels that are publicly disclosed as "hurting for the economy and for inflation". In order to prevent that damage, Banco de Mexico (The Mexican FED) has increased its reference rate several times on 2016. At its last meeting, the reference rate was increased 0.5% to 5.26%. This is relevant considering that a year ago, the reference rate was at 3.26%.

Such a tepid increase in rates usually hurts the economy. Sadly, this has no relevance in any monetary policy taken by Banco de Mexico. The reason for this is because Banco de Mexico has a single mandate: fighting inflation. Unlike many other central banks, promoting economic growth is not under his areas of action or interest.

With such a difficult scenario ahead, what could investors expect in 2017 on FX and Bonds?

MXN/USD Exchange Rate.

Government officials have made several statements that an exchange rate of 21 MXN/USD would increase inflation to 4% (which is above the central bank 3% target). I expect an aggressive central bank which is willing to increase rates in the same or bigger fashion than the USA. With a 16% increase in gasoline prices on January 1st, inflation will be a major problem for the central bank. IMHO, I believe the Mexican reference rate will end 2017 at 6.5%.

During 2017, the presidential candidates for each of the parties will be defined for the 2018 presidential election. This is relevant for the MXN/USD FX Rate as Mexico is a country with great inequality and many people is willing for a government that just handles money to them instead of promoting business. I expect a resurgence of the leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He promotes helping the poor by giving them money and commercial protectionism among many other things as a way to "save Mexico". He has competed on the last 2 elections and has finished 2nd place on each of them. Given that his ideas are not friendly for business nor to FDI, we have experienced aggressive devaluations on each electoral process in which Andres Manuel has been close to winning. That FX effect receded once he was defeated in the election.

Click to enlarge

Considering this, I expect the MXN/USD rate to reach at least 22 pesos by the end of 2017 considering internal and external factors.

The Trump Factor: I believe that Trump will try to renegotiate the NAFTA agreement during his first 100 days instead of canceling it. Given that this is a very slow process and will involve several months of renegotiation, the "Trump Factor" will start to affect the MXN/USD FX rate by mid-year. This means that it is probable that we could see an MXN/USD exchange rate of 19.50 (or so) during the first half of 2017.

If we do see this FX rate, it would be a great time to take position on UMS Bonds, as inflation and growth worries might drive the peso to a 22 MXN/USD exchange rate by the end of the year.

Federal Bonds.

As a result of the aggressive rate increase designed to reduce the peso depreciation, the secondary market for the Mexican bonds has experienced severe swings.

Click to enlarge

If we take into our assumptions that the FED will increase rates 2 or 3 times in 2017, and that inflation will increase because of gasoline liberalization. It becomes feasible that Mexican Bonds will fall on price as short term rates increase to a 6.5%. If you are willing or needing to invest in Mexican bonds, I would say that you should consider keeping those instruments until maturity and instruments that are due in no more than 10 years. Otherwise, volatility will certainly hurt your portfolio performance.

Conclusion:

2017 will be a very interesting time for any investor which has assets linked to Mexico. Investment hypotheses are changing on a daily basis and sometimes dance from one extreme to another, as there are several sources of uncertainty for investors.

I have tried to adhere to facts as much as possible, but any comment on how valid or invalid my hypotheses are is absolutely welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The possible scenarios, strategies, and Price levels mentioned in the article are personal and might change any time in the future. Therefore, I am not responsible under any circumstance of any investment decision made based on any part of this text.