Aratana: Developing Drugs That Help Our Pets Live Better Lives

" I've seen a look in dogs' eyes, a quickly vanishing look of amazed contempt, and I am convinced that dogs think humans are nuts"-John Steinbeck

Steinbeck was probably right when he made this observation about the relationships between humans and dogs. However, based on recent data it appears that we humans have a growing affinity for more type pets than just our dogs. The above graph, provided by Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX), gives credence to this increasing relationship for the pets that we are bringing into our daily lives. Aratana's name comes from the meaning- "new beginnings". Aratana was created in 2010, by a leadership team that is steeped in their experience and knowledge in dealing with animal health care issues. They are based in the Kansas City, Kansas area, the focal point region for many of the major animal healthcare companies in the United States.

Many of us are versed in our knowledge about the human genome being thoroughly mapped and now we are seeing this knowledge applied for how we treat human diseases. Most of us, however, probably didn't know that we have also mapped the genomes for dogs and cats. Not surprising scientists have noted that humans, dogs, and cats, have many similarities between the three species. Aratana is now attempting to apply this knowledge to a host of human drugs that might have application for how we treat our pets.

Dr. Ernst Heinen, DVM,PhD, the Chief Development Officer for Aratana shared in his following comments how Aratana is working to meld this knowledge into how human drugs can be applied for treating the diseases of our pets.

"By understanding these differences, we can test a hypothesis to see when things will work. We know that dogs and cats have different metabolism, requiring different doses of medicines, and pets may have different biomarkers on their cells, causing medicines to bind differently to targets."

Aratana's business model is based on the following principles with their end goal being the ability to deliver new medical solutions and options for veterinarians treating our pets:

* Identifying molecules in development for human health and investigating their potential for animal health

*Leveraging advancements in human biology and applying them to pets

*Accelerating the delivery of compounds already in development for pets

Newly Approved FDA Therapeutics:

In the short existence of Aratana, as an operating company, in 2016 they have obtained FDA approval for three new animal care therapeutics:

Galliprant®- FDA approval in March, 2016, where they have a co-promotion agreement with Elanco, the animal care division of Eli Lilly and Company. As part of the co-promotion deal Elanco has paid Aratana an up front payment of $45 million and will be eligible for milestone payments up to $83 million. In addition, they will receive co-promotion and royalty fees from Elanco. This drug is designed to address osteoarthritis pain that is associated with a growing need due to our aging animal pets.In November 2016, Elanco informed Aratana they anticipate commercial launch of GALLIPRANT® in the 1 st Quarter, 2017, assuming Aratana's supply of Galliprant is approved and released.

Entyce®- They obtained FDA approval for this drug in May,2016, and they have a planned launch for the 1 st Quarter, 2017. This oral delivered drug is designed for appetite stimulation in dogs, where currently the only treatments involve therapies that are non-FDA approved. It is estimated that more than 10 million dogs in the United States that suffer from this condition.

Nocita® -Aratana received FDA approval for this new therapy in August and was launched in the market place in October, 2016. This drug is designed as an injectable treatment for local post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs.

Financial Position:

The beginning for Aratana in 2010, was funded by about $250 million raised from venture capitalist firms with a major investment coming from MPM Capital. MPM is a Boston based firm dedicated to investing in life science companies. This participation from MPM was led by Steven St. Peter, a managing director for this VC firm. Mr. St. Peter apparently liked the opportunities he saw in creating an animal care firm dedicated to bringing new medical solutions to the market---today he is the CEO for Aratana.

In June, 2013, Aratana conducted an IPO where they raised $35 million by issuing 5.8 million shares at $6.00 per share. The stock closed on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 trading for $7.51. The 52-week trading range has been $2.51 -$10.73. The stock's average daily volume falls within the mid-six digits' range, which isn't bad for such a stock. However, any purchases should be done with a set bid price by those interested in taking a position.

Key Financial Data: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 REVENUES: Licensing and Collaboration $38.151M Product Sales $108,000 Total Revenues $38.259M Total Costs and Expenses $46.173M Cash and STI $86.202M Total Assets $167.314M Total Liabilities $56.083M Total Stockholder's Equity $111.231M Click to enlarge

The above chart indicates selected data as of their 3rd Quarter, 2016, SEC filing. One should note the licensing and collaboration amounts reflect the upfront payments from Elanco. For those investors that need a more detailed view of their financials, they should take time reviewing the total SEC filing. I always suggest that investor have a complete understanding of the all-important financial filings. Investors need to feel comfortable with the total financial picture-especially, with companies that aren't generating profits and their success if based on the 'potential' for future profits.

Based on their current net cash position in relation to their liabilities, in my opinion, Aratanta can move forward with their pipeline development as they await the newly approved drugs bringing in more cash.

Investment Thesis:

The demographics for this market clearly show that we humans love our pets and shower them many toys and other endearment items. For those of us that have experienced the aging and medical conditions they suffer, there is no doubt that most of us would want and pay for therapies that will either extend their lives, or at least make them comfortable. I have personally experienced a pet hospital bill for one of our family cats, who suffered a scratched cornea in a playful encounter with his sister. The extended stay in the clinic/hospital generated a medical bill of several thousand dollars that I didn't question when the veterinarian told me what it would cost. What is ironic about the event, this tom cat wouldn't give me the time of day if my life depended on him showing any affection toward me, or any of my family members. As for my daughter, who gave him the name, Peaches, a female's name, he would capture birds in our back yard and bring them into my bedroom, open his mouth, where the live bird would fly around her room-scaring her to death. In all seriousness! I truly believe this was his way of payback for his name. But we loved him anyway!

Aratana is an early staged player in this market, and it gives investors a pure play in this market considering many of the major animal care manufactures remain a part international drug companies that are concentrated on drugs for humans. A good example is Aratana's partnership deal with Elanco, a part of Eli Lilly. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), is the largest animal care marketer, but their origin started as a part of Pfizer. Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica is another example of a large international drug company having a division operating in the animal healthcare market.

In my opinion, Aratana has accomplished much in a short period. Three FDA approvals, within one year, is impressive. Each of these products address a major needs area in animal care. I haven't touched on the pipeline, but one should review then on their company website. The caveat for any investor is the realization that even with such a deep pipeline, until they receive marketing approval from the FDA, nothing counts toward helping them generate profits.

Bear in mind that two of the new products haven't started in the market place, and for the one launched, it hasn't been marketed for any great length of time. Based on the Elanco upfront payment for Galliprant ®, in the amount of $45 million, indicates they hold great promise for this new medication. Based on my positive consideration for this potential, now could afford investors with a long-term outlook, the opportunity for investing in an attractive company.

