WiLAN: Under-Appreciated, And Undervalued

While Trump has not been explicit about patent legislation, we see reasons to be hopeful that he will support property rites.

WiLAN (NASDAQ:WILN) manages the intellectual property of third party inventors to ensure they receive fair compensation for their investment in research and development. By enabling patent owners to sell or license patented intellectual property, WiLAN helps provide a financial incentive for inventors to invest in the development of new technologies.

WiLAN has gone through several difficult years brought-on by the combination of the AIA (see below), some legal missteps, and just plain bad luck. In response, WiLAN has adapted by taking advantage of the fire-sale on patents to expand its portfolio, and has started to exercise its property rights in foreign jurisdictions. An interesting example is the litigation against SONY in Nanjing China and in Germany.

More than 290 companies have taken licenses with WiLAN, and there are more than 50 on-notice and in various stages of litigation. With the increased support for property rites, that we expect from Trump, the positive resolution of this litigation becomes increasingly likely.

Most assuring, is the $100 million in cash that WiLAN continues to hold despite paying a 2.3% dividend (although greatly reduced), buying new patent portfolios, and continuing to litigate its property rites. WiLAN's 120 million shares priced at $1.60 each, sets the market value of WILAN at a paltry $190 million. With $100 million in cash, that leaves a value of just $90 million for WiLAN's thousands of patents, hundreds of licenses, and future earnings. ANG Traders sees this as severally underpriced.

Q3 2016 Highlights:

Revenues of $16.6 million

EBITDA of $9.3million, or $0.08per basic share

GAAP net earnings of $0.7million, or $0.01per basic share

Cash balance of$103.2million at September 30, 2016

Returned $2.3 million to shareholders in dividend payments and buyback purchases

Year-to-Date, Nov. 3, 2016, Highlights:

Revenues of $62.7 million

EBITDA* of $36.2 million, or $0.30 per basic share

GAAP net earnings of $2.4 million, or $0.02per basic share

Returned $7.6 million to shareholders in dividend payments and buyback purchases

The chart below shows that WiLAN is in a similar technical situation today as it was last February. We have recently taken a new position with the expectation of holding for a profit of between 50%-100% during the next six months. Investors, however, must keep in mind the "lumpiness" and volatility of WiLAN's earnings and stock price.

Click to enlarge

Before investing in WiLAN , or any other the part of Intellectual Property space, investors need to be informed about the political and legislative environment that has dominated and negatively impacted the IP industry. The America Invents Act (AIA) and the possible effect of a Trump administration are discussed below.

America Invents Act

Quoting from our SA article on patent reform:

"In September 2012, the America Invents Act (AIA), despite its name, was enacted in an effort to control patent litigation, which the big product manufacturers, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), want to avoid. They don't want to pay for the use of the patents, and they don't want to be forced to pay by the courts either. The AIA makes suing for patent infringement much more difficult in very broad and indiscriminate ways. This puts inventors of technology in an untenable situation - why invest in R&D if you cannot protect or profit from your invention? The legislation lowers the risk involved when stealing technology that others have paid to develop."

There were some problems created by "trolls" who would blanket an industry with threats of litigation without first determining if there really was infringement, in the hope of scaring-up some settlements. Using the AIA to try and fix this problem, however, is like trying to fix a cell phone with a hammer (read here for a more detailed expose) and the result has been similarly successful; the system has turned into one of "efficient infringement".

Here is a quote from IPWatchdog:

"If inventors can't make money by inventing, they stop… and that is what is happening all across America. Some inventor support companies have laid off as much as 70% of their staff. The canary is not only unconscious, it is burning in flames threatening to ignite the entire coalmine. Congress and regulators must take note. The market has collapsed for inventors. This is a serious national issue that will negatively affect a generation of job growth. Unfortunately, the results are slow burning and hidden, but the long-term damage will become clear nonetheless."

The value of IP has collapsed and hit small industry players particularly hard. Only players with plenty of cash have been able to stay afloat through this upheaval. WiLAN is one of these survivors.

Will There be a Trump Effect in the IP Industry?

President-Elect Trump has taken no public position on the issue of patents. The Republican platform, however, includes a plank that states patents are property rights and theft of IP assets is a national security concern. The fact that Trump has not mentioned IP can be viewed as positive for the IP industry since, at a minimum, it shows that the new administration is not looking to ram-through new patent legislation.

Trump himself, must understand the value of and need for IP protection since much of his wealth is tied to the copyright of his "Trump" brand. He also had an uncle, John Trump, who was an MIT professor and inventor, so it is reasonable to expect that Donald is familiar with patents and property rights issues, and that he sees the need to protect these rights.

Even though Trump has no personal legislative experience, Mike Pence does. Despite voting for the AIA, Pence was skeptical of patent reforms that favored large corporations, and wanted to "lessen the burden put on patent holders in defending their patents in post-grant review proceedings." Pence is likely to work toward the installation of conservative views when it comes to constitutional and private property rights. This would benefit the IP industry in commercializing innovations and invigorating the economy.

In conclusion, the IP industry has been damaged by several years of legislative attack, but we see an easing of this short-sited political assault. WiLAN has survived and is well position to make some out-sized gains in the next several months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WILN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.