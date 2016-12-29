Transocean - The ONGC Krishna-Godavari Basin Is A Serious Potential For Offshore Drillers

Image: SemiSubmersible Sevan Driller

Investment Thesis

The offshore drilling industry is suffering through the worst bear cycle in history. The oil crash that began late in 2014 had a terrible effect on the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) or Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown, due to a basic lack of work, dismal day rates and rig oversupply, which is the unavoidable trichotomy of an offshore drilling bear market.

Oil majors have reduced exploration CapEx to a bare minimum and 2017 is not promising either. I have followed this sector closely for years and tried to report the slow degradation of the business environment until now. However, recently, we may have experienced an important change in the oil market that may sign a bottom for offshore drilling and a possible recovery late in 2017 or early 2018.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers have agreed to cut production by a little less than 1.8 MBOPD, and assuming that this decision is followed by the facts, the price of oil will eventually trend up in 2017. A lot of uncertainty right now, but let's hope that this consensus is for real this time.

Some analysts are forecasting $60-$65 a barrel in 2017, which is enough to change the dynamic in the offshore exploration. While waiting for concrete signs of tendering activity, it is important to look at what are actually the areas where exploration will provide for the deepwater and ultra-deepwater business.

One important area that could help the offshore industry is India offshore, which is the main topic of my article today. ONGC is active and is about to award three rigs on a three-year contract for its KG-DWN-98/2 block.

[I] A little history of the offshore Oil & Gas prospect East India - Bay of Bengal.

March 28, 2016, Reuters published an article about the recent decision of the ONGC board:

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has approved an investment of 340 billion rupees (about $5 billion) over the next few years in its east coast oil and gas asset, in a bid to boost production and benefit from a change in government policy. Earlier this month, a top company official said ONGC would unveil an investment of around $5 billion by the end of March to develop the asset, with a view to tapping higher gas prices. The move comes close on the heels of a government decision in early March that allowed producers to claim a higher price for gas extracted from hydrocarbon basins located in the deep water and ultra-deep water areas of India, where development costs can be significantly higher. The investment also clears the air over two major issues that the company has faced for more than a decade - failing to increase production from its ageing fields and dragging its feet on development of the offshore asset which it acquired in 2005 under a swap agreement with UK's Cairn Energy Plc.

[II] Description about the Krishna Godavari basin:

Total oil initially in place in the KG-DWN-98/2 block is estimated at 106 million cubic metres, production of only 26.71 million cubic metres is envisaged during 2019-2031.

Similarly, the gas initially in place is estimated at 69.57 billion cubic metres "BCM," of which only 51.33 BCM can be produced during 2018-34.

On February 5, 2016, we learned from upstreamonline the following:

By NISHANT UGAL New Delhi 05 February 2016 02:12 GMT Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has launched a fresh tender seeking two deep-water rigs for drilling off India's east coast.

An article published on September 2015 on Rigzone by Chee Yew Cheang, explained the situation.

Given the depressed drilling market, around 18 companies were understood to have offered up to 30 deepwater drillships and semi-submersible rigs into a tender for five deepwater rigs issued by India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) Ltd. for its drilling campaign at the KG-DWN-98/2 or KG-D5 block in the Krishna-Godavari Basin off the country's east coast.

Apparently, ONGC is interested to bring KG-D5 block to completion by 2018-2019.

ONGC Chairman DK Sarraf has said that up to $7 billion [Down to $5 billion later] might be spent to develop the deepwater KG-D5 block to bring it into production in 2018, Reuters reported Aug. 13. The block is targeted to reach peak production of 77,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 600.28 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas.

"The last deep sea rig that we hired was Platinum Explorer (UDW drillship) from Vantage for $585,000 per day. We anticipate charter rates will come down to less than $300,000 a day in our tender," he said.

The ONGC official is hoping for aggressive bids by drilling contractors in the tender as the Indian upstream player plans to drill 45 development wells from next year.

Note: ONGC bought a 90% interest in block KG-DWN-98/2 from Cairn Energy India (OTC:CRNZF) in 2005. Cairn still holds 10% in the block.

Another article published on February 4, 2016 explains what was at stake and why the tender has been launched recently.

Government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has said would soon finalise the revised cost estimate for the development of its KG basin discoveries. Sarraf said development of its D5 block in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin, off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, might not be viable at a gas price less than $4.2 per million British thermal units (mBtu)... The rate by this formula (based on the average in gas surplus countries like the US, Russia and Canada) is $4.24 per mBtu. A new rate for domestically produced natural gas based on the formula takes effect from April 1. The company had earlier given a field development plan to the regulatory body, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, for starting production by 2018-19 from the block.

On December 28, 2016, we learned from Pipeline O&G magazine that ONGC pays $1.2 billion for Petroleum Corp.'s entire 80% participating interest and right to operate in deepwater block in the Krishna-Godavari basin. ONGC said the acquisition will help it develop faster its discoveries in the Yanam and Godavari areas as well as gas discoveries in its KG-DWN-98/2 block.

[III] Recent contracts already awarded by ONGC.

On June 3, 2016, ONGC awarded a 2-year contract in the 600-m category for the Transocean semisubmersible Jack Bates, which rolled off contract in May 2016 at a day rate of $127k/d.

On June 24, 2016, Upstreamonline published a very interesting article:

Drilling sources said Aban Offshore is well positioned to win a two-year charter from ONGC for its drillship Aban Abraham... Aban is said to have offered a competitive operating day rate of $105,582 for the Aban Abraham.

In the first quarter 2016, Transocean was awarded by ONGC a three-year contract on the mid-water floater Actinia until 5/2019 @101K/d.

ONGC was also preparing to launch a separate tender for a trio of deep-water drilling rigs to work on the long-planned development of its flagship deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block off India's east coast.

These tenders have a duration of approximately three years, which is not negligible. ONGC approved an investment of 340 billion rupees (~ $5 billion) over the next few years in its east coast oil and gas asset called the KG-DWN-98/2 block.

On December 23, 2016, we learned from Upstream that ONGC submitted offers for two units able to drill in 1500 metres of water, and one rig to drill in 600 metres.

[Translated from Norwegian] Seadrill is one of several bidders in a tender for three deepwater rigs from India's state oil company ONGC, reports Upstream, according to TDN Finans. The rigs will be used on flagship block KG-DWN-98/2 outside India's east coast. The first part of the tender process consists according to news agency two dynamically positioned drillship or semi rigs to drill in 1,500 meters. It is in this category Upstream sources mention Seadrill that one of the bidders, with the drillship "Sevan Driller". In addition participates among others Transocean , Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF), Universal Energy Resources, Noble Drilling ((NYSE:NE)) and Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG).

Conclusion

These three 3-year contracts will be "tough to get" no doubt about that. The offshore industry is struggling and many companies will offer good quality rigs at a dismal day rate.

So far, one large winner has been Transocean, who already managed to get two long-term contracts with ONGC - with the Jack Bates (2018) and the Actinia (2019) - and will probably take one or two more contracts, in my opinion. Seadrill is also a potential winner with the Sevan Driller.

I expect that ONGC will release the awards in 1Q'17.

