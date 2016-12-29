GDX: Bears Get Fat, Perma-Bears Get Slaughtered

There's an old saying in the market that pigs get fat, but hogs get slaughtered. This adage now applies to the precious metals space, as the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) has lost nearly half of its value since its August highs. The bears have relentlessly pounded the index over the past few months, and have amassed enough profits to last them through the winter. Despite the mountain of meat they've chewed off of the bulls' bones, they seem to be sticking around for every last ounce. While I applaud the bears for their persistence in staying on the short side as long as they have, they may be beginning to overstay their welcome.

(Source: Jenny E. Ross)

The Gold Miners Index has tumbled 45% from its 52-week highs, but short interest continues to climb in the miners. Short interest in Goldcorp (NYSE:ABX) is up over 29% from last week, while short interest in Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has risen 9% over the same period. This is an aggressive move by bears to be doubling down after such a steep decline, and they'd be better served to start hibernating now. There is always a possibility that a market can continue lower short term, but the risk/reward is no longer in the bears favor at this juncture.

There are only three times in the past decade that the Gold Miners Index has seen 3 losing months in a row, with a cumulative decline of 25% or greater. We are on pace to see a similar occurrence this month if the Gold Miners Index closes the month below $19.84. Due to how rare a decline of this magnitude is, I decided to explore what forward returns looked like after occurrences like these.

Taking a look at the above table I have built, forward returns are quite positive after declines as steep as the current one. The GDX saw 3 declines of this magnitude since its inception, one in 2008, one in 2013, and the most recent one in 2015. My study controlled for occurrences when the GDX saw 3 consecutive losing months, and lost a minimum of 25% over these 3 months. The average cumulative decline over the past 3 occurrences was 32%, and we are down 24% over the current period as of today. The average 1-month return over past occurrences is quite bleak, but this can be attributed to the waterfall decline in 2008. This was the largest monthly drop in GDX history, and drags down the average monthly return. While the 2008 occurrence's 1-month decline was certainly catastrophic, the GDX tends to see a positive return 67% of the time 1-month out.

Moving to the 3-month forward return, we see a sea of green. Of all 3 past occurrences, the 3-month forward return after a decline of this magnitude has shown positive returns. The average 3-month return is 3.74%, and investors saw gains over all past occurrences. The 6-month forward return is not all that impressive, with an average return of (-) 0.41%. Having said that, investors see returns 67% of the time. Finally, the 1-year average return is where investors tend to reap the most rewards. For those willing to hold for a year after a drop of this magnitude, they are handsomely rewarded. The average 1-year forward return is a whopping 54.83%, with a median return of 34.03%. Investors see returns 100% of the time, and it is hard to rival a 1-year forward return of this size.

Unfortunately only so much weight can be put into this study, due to its lacking sample size. Having said that, there is a reason for the miniscule sample size available for this study. Declines of this extent are extremely rare, and do not come along often.

So how does this relate to the bears, and their aggressive preying on gold miners?

There is no time-frame that favors the bears currently for returns going forward. Every time frame sees positive forward returns for bulls 67% or more of the time. The bears best bet is a 2008 type scenario, which would give them a positive risk/reward skew from these levels. I think we can all agree that 2008 was an anomaly, and putting one's chips in the middle hoping for a 2008 scenario is a little presumptuous.

The 20-Month Moving Average

For those that have followed me the past year, they know that the 20-month moving average is of paramount importance to me. I have discussed my S&P-500 20-month moving average strategy thoroughly in previous articles, but use this indicator to evaluate the health of all markets. I am a huge proponent of the 200-day moving average as well, but the 20-month moving average is my go-to indicator for positioning myself in indexes. If an index closes above its 20-month moving average I become a buyer, and if the index closes below this level I move to cash, or go short. This is a long term strategy, and aims to make as few trades as possible, as it is used for my passive accounts. The 20-month has worked very well for positioning one's self in the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), but it has also worked quite well with the GDX.

By moving to cash once the GDX broke its 20-month moving average, one would have avoided the violent bear market that lasted from late 2011 to late 2015. The 20-month moving average strategy gave an exit signal at the end of December 2011, and for those willing to play both sides, there was a chance to go short the index. The GDX never closed above its 20-month moving average once the next five years, and finally gave a buy signal in February of this year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The GDX is currently at an inflection point with its 20-month moving average, as the index flirts with this level for the first time since crossing it this spring. The 20-month moving average is at $19.95, and a close below this level would trigger an exit for this long trade. Thus far the trade is still alive, from its entry at $19.44 on March 1st. The one silver lining for GDX bulls here is that the 20-month moving average has transformed to a positive slope, from its negative slope of the past 5 years.

As we can see in the below chart, any rallies to the 20-month moving average acted as a ceiling for the stock between 2012 and 2016. This is because the 20-month moving average had a negative slope, and was resistance for the index. Now that the GDX has broken above the 20-month moving average and potentially begun a new bull market, the 20-month moving average should act as support on this test. There is no guarantee that the GDX finds support at its 20-month moving average, but typically old resistance tends to turn into new support. I would consider one of the last lines of defense for the GDX, in addition to the important $18.60 level I have mentioned in past articles.

I have been quite vocal in my articles the past couple weeks relating to how I was positioned in the gold market. In my most recent article I explained that I had my heaviest allocation in gold miners since February, and expected the next 10% move in the GDX to be to the upside. Due to the fact that I prefer individual miners to the , I stated that I was adding the following positions:

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) - $19.10

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) - $1.06

Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) - $4.64

Erdene Resources (OTCPK:ERDCF) - $0.53

Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) - $2.12

Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF) - $0.71

Since last week, I have made a couple new additions to my mining exposure:

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) - $4.34

Red Eagle Mining (OTCQX:RDEMF) - $0.72

All of the above prices are listed in Canadian dollars, as I trade on the Canadian market. I prefer to buy my positions on this market, as the majority of these positions have better liquidity there.

Technical Outlook & Summary

Taking a look at the weekly chart of the Gold Miners Index, the waterfall decline has offered little reprieve for gold bugs. The index has tried to base several times over the past few months, but each attempt has been unsuccessful. Being short the miners has become an easy trade for the bears, as one has only needed to get aggressively short into ever bear flag. Typically when a setup becomes obvious and too easy, it's unlikely that it will continue to play out with the accuracy. One positive development that can be noted on the weekly chart is the hammer last week, with follow through thus far this week. A hammer is a candle which closes near the highs, and typically acts as a bear trap for aggressive bears. The fact that the GDX has followed through this week by moving above the hammer, gives us a little more conviction that this could be a tradeable bottom.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a daily chart of the Gold Miners Index, we can see the descending channel that has been in place all year. The GDX has found resistance at the top of the channel, and has bounced from the bottom of the channel. Last week I noted that I expected us to find support at the $18.60 level, as this represented the bottom of the descending channel, in addition to horizontal support. Thus far we have seen a decent bounce off of this level, and the next big level for the bulls is $20.45. The $20.45 level represents the 1-month base that was built by the GDX, and the bulls must get through this resistance to begin to squeeze the bears.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The most important level for the Gold Miners Index is the $22.50 level. This was support all year for the GDX, and I expect this to be a battle for the bulls. If the GDX is able to get through the $22.50 level, I expect that stubborn bears will see their shorts go up in flames.

The 21-day moving average for sentiment in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) just came off its most pessimistic level in history, and the GDX has seen a decline that has only happened 3 times in the past decade. For bears trying to squeeze all of the juice out of this trade, they may be playing with fire here. I applaud the bears who have stayed short the past couple months, but believe the easy money has been made on the short side. Adding to shorts and doubling down on short positions at these levels makes little sense to me. For full disclosure I remain short Seabridge Gold (NYSEMKT:SA), and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) from September, but I am only short these two to hedge my heavy mining exposure. I have also trimmed 75% of my short positions in these names, and am riding the remainder of my position with zero risk. I am currently 42% net long after today's additions (48% long, and 6% short) across all my portfolios.

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

If I am wrong on this trade I have stops below, but thus far I have a nice profit cushion on my most recent additions. For full transparency I have shown my main accounts above to show my money is where my mouth is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, TORXF, RDEMF, MRLDF, GUYFF, TGCDF, BTG, OBNNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.