Is El Pollo Loco An Alternative To Chipotle In Fast-Growing Mexican Cuisine?

Mexican cuisine is a fast-growing restaurant sector in which investors must consider investment opportunities. In my latest article on Bojangles (NASDAQ: BOJA) I wrote, "when surveying the entire (restaurant) industry, out of growth in select menu categories, Chicken was second to Mexican cuisine in growth". Obviously, the first restaurant that comes to mind for many in this industry is Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). My colleague Jacob Urban concluded in his recent assessment of Chipotle that e-coli/food safety concerns are over and the lack of new menu options leaves Chipotle as a stale option for investors. This has been evidenced by Chipotle's inability to return to positive same-store sales and retain customers without offering free promotional items.

So does smaller peer El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) provide a better option for investors? The company has not performed well for investors since their July 2014 IPO. They are down over 70% from their initial publicly traded highs due to questionable growth plans and lower same store sales. El Pollo Loco stays true to their title, basing their menu off of citrus-marinated chicken. Ingredients such as salsas, guacamole, and cilantro dressing are made daily from scratch at their over 450 locations (over 55% franchised). Sales are balanced between lunch and dinner (50/50) according to the company website, which also trumpets their appeal to a variety of fast-casual diners with bone-in-chicken and Mexican-inspired entrees.

El Pollo Loco focuses on differentiating themselves from others through their low prices but still maintaining some premium pricing power over fast food ventures such as Taco Bell. Unfortunately, when looking through the company's last 3 earnings calls, SEC filings, and investor presentations the actual average check is not revealed, simply the percentage change.

With over 80% of restaurants in California, El Pollo Loco management has announced they will continue to expand across the United States. Their long-term goal is to grow stores by 8-10% yearly to as many as 2,300 locations. Though this idea sounds great in concept, El Pollo Loco has attempted to open restaurants on the east coast before and failed. As we have seen with many recently public restaurant companies, simply continuing to open stores (ex: Noodles and Company (NASDAQ: NDLS)) does not guarantee success.

Going into the future, investors need to keep a close eye on how expansion to the east of the California-Arizona border progresses. It's disappointing to see management attempt to open in completely different markets across the country instead of growing slowly outward from current locations where consumers have already heard of the brand and much less marketing is needed to educate these possible El Pollo Loco consumers. Yes, the draw of large cities to bring in significant revenue is tempting but not worth the effort if consumers are not interested in frequenting new locations.

This quote from El Pollo Loco's latest earnings call sums up my previous point:

"As we noted on our last call, we have recently undertaken a number of marketing and operational initiatives in Houston to build a deeper relationship with consumers to drive repeat purchases and build frequency. While we have yet to see an improvement in overall sales trends, these initiatives have been in place for only a short time. We are also implementing additional initiatives designed to drive trial in Houston where we are not as well established as we are in our core markets."

El Pollo Loco doesn't have the name recognition of a company such as Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) who can open up outside of their initial market of New York and have instant success with lines out of the door. El Pollo Loco has developed their menu to fit their market and spent millions marketing themselves. Long-term investors need to watch the Houston expansion closely to see if El Pollo Loco can take even a smaller step out of their core market and succeed. If not, expansion plans must be called into question.

21 straight quarters of comparable same store sales growth but the latest 4 quarters have been subdued ( Q4 2015: 1.8%, Q1 2016: 0.7%, Q2 2016: 2.4%, Q3 2016: 1.6%). Declining (but still positive) same store sales may be a sign of new restaurants inability to grow, or simply an industry-wide lull. Either way El Pollo Loco certainly isn't standing out especially with negative comps forecasted for Q4 (via Q3 earnings call). Fortunately for investors who believe in this company, new technology factors may help improve these numbers.

In the aforementioned Q3 earnings call, CEO Steve Sather announced that El Pollo Loco would be releasing their mobile app to all stores by the end of the year (currently available on the App Store). Currently, the app simply provides consumers an opportunity to order their food and find the nearest locations. Future additions to this technology which Sather says will be tested and launched this year include the introduction of a loyalty program, ordering kiosk, and delivery. This could obviously help increase sales but kiosks could specifically help combat increasing California minimum wage which will affect over 80% of El Pollo Loco Restaurants.

Primarily investors main concern should be El Pollo Loco's ability to grow outside of their core markets which can be observed through attempted expansion in Houston and Dallas. If successful El Pollo Loco looks poised for growth with their adoption of new technology, otherwise it's best to stay clear of this company until they can figure out a sustainable long-term growth plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.