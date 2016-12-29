Total S.A. - The Cheapest Oil Major

Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is the cheapest vertically integrated oil major. The company's shares are trading just 11-times next year's earnings estimates, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters. By comparison, its European peers Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) BP (NYSE:BP) and ENI SpA (NYSE:E) are priced 14.7-times, 14.1-times and 11.8-times next year's earnings estimates, respectively. The US-based oil majors Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are significantly more expensive; both are currently trading more than 21-times 2017 earnings estimates.

In addition to being undervalued, there are two other factors that make Total S.A. an attractive investment option.

Courbevoie, France - based Total is one of the world's largest vertically integrated, publicly traded oil and gas producers in terms of market cap and production. The company is engaged in oil, gas and LNG production, refining, trading/shipping and hydrocarbon marketing businesses. The company is also expanding its footprint in the renewable space by investing in solar power projects. It owns 65% of the second largest US solar panel maker SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). But historically, Total's upstream, or oil and gas exploration and production, segment has been responsible for most of the company's revenues and earnings. In the third quarter, the company produced more than 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, 53% of which was liquids while the rest was natural gas.

Total SA offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.4%, which is in-line with the peer average. The company also has a decent balance sheet, with long-term debt of $44.45 billion and cash reserves of $24.8 billion. It has a manageable net debt to equity ratio of 31%. Thanks to a vertically integrated business model, Total SA, like most of its peers, has largely remained profitable throughout the downturn.

But what I really like about Total is that unlike some of the other oil majors, the French company has a solid production growth profile.

Total brought five major projects online in 2016, including Incahuasi gas field in Bolivia and the Kashagan field located in Caspian Sea near Kazakhstan which were put on steam in August and October respectively. Overall, the company has around ten major projects that will play a big role in driving around 5% annual production growth between 2014 and 2020. Also, the new barrels, on an average, represent higher margin volumes as compared to the current output. Consequently, the new production will also have a positive impact on the company's profit margins.

Furthermore, Total has been burning cash in the downturn, but it is in a strong position to turnaround next year. The company can balance its budget in 2017 by generating enough cash flows to fully fund its entire capital expenditure and dividends.

Total has been clamping down on operating expenditure and was able to deliver savings of $1.5 billion in 2015, beating its target of $1.2 billion. This year, it is on track to report savings of more than $2.7 billion after it promised savings of more than $2.4 billion. By the end of 2018, Total would have delivered savings of $4 billion.

Note that its annual capex is also expected to fall to the range of $15 billion to $17 billion between 2017 and 2019, down from around $18.5 billion expected for this year. The reduction is led by the startup of major projects, which lowers capital expenditure requirement. Reduction in operating expenditure and capex will translate into lower cash outflows.

At the same time, Total's cash inflows will receive a boost from higher production and improvement in oil price environment. The oil prices have climbed to more than $50 a barrel following OPEC's decision to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January. Some major non-OPEC producers, including Russia, have also agreed to reduce their combined production by around 600,000 barrels per day. Analysts believe that crude oil could end up averaging in the $50 to $60 a barrel range in 2017, higher than almost $43 a barrel expected for this year.

For 2016, Total has said that it can become cash flow breakeven at $60 oil (Brent), though it will also need support from $2 billion of asset sale. But this breakeven level further declines in 2017.

If oil (Brent) ends up averaging $55 a barrel in 2017, which seems to be the consensus estimate, then at this level and with growing production, Total believes that it can generate enough cash flows from operations to fund its capital expenditure and dividends in 2017. The $55 a barrel is the new cash flow breakeven level.

This also implies that further improvement in oil prices (more than $55 a barrel) will make Total free cash flow positive. The company can use the excess cash flow to boost shareholder value by increasing dividends and buybacks, making accretive acquisitions or by ramping up organic capital expenditure to accelerate production growth.

In short, Total is the most undervalued oil major in terms of P/E ratio, has a solid production growth profile and could become cash flow neutral from next year. Its shares should move higher on the back of production, earnings and cash flow growth. I suggest investors should consider adding this oil major to their portfolios while it is still trading at a discount to all of its peers.

Note that Total is a French company, which means that you may have to work with your broker on dealing with French taxes.

