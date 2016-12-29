Farmland Partners: Up The River Without A Paddle

Farm rental rates will continue to drop in 2017 and likely beyond.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) continues to make major purchases of Illinois cropland. In a previous article, I discussed a 22,100 acre purchase at nearly $8,900/acre and came to a bearish conclusion.

Part of my bearish thesis was that FPI is heavily concentrated in row crops and in Illinois in particular. I argued that row cropland is at its peak value, and that in the near future, both the price and rent would be dropping.

While their pending merger with American Farmland Company (NYSEMKT:AFCO) does bring some diversity, Illinois remains over half of their entire acreage and over one third of their revenue.

With the merger, it would seem to be an opportune time to seek more diversity, yet as of the 3rd quarter, 22,630 out of 41,068 acres purchased by FPI this year are in Illinois.

(Source: Tract 7, Image courtesy of Schrader Auction)

FPI is continuing to increase that concentration with a purchase of 8,638 acres in Illinois for $55.3 million in cash. This will bring Illinois purchases to almost 75% of their acquisitions for 2016.

To be clear, the lack of diversity in and of itself is not an issue for me. My personal portfolio is hardly well diversified, I tend to move big into sectors I believe are undervalued. The question is whether the area being concentrated on is a profitable area or not. Clearly, FPI's success or failure is going to be closely tied to the profitability of Illinois cropland.

This most recent purchase occurred at an auction held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company in Macomb Illinois. The land consists of 4,869 acres along the Mississippi River in Mercer County and 3,769 acres along the Illinois River in Fulton County.

The auction attracted 64 registered bidders and the land was initially offered in 46 tracts. The Mercer County acreage has an average PI of 120.1 and the Fulton County acreage has an average PI of 122.8. For those who wish to get into the weeds, Schrader provides a lot of great information on their auction page.

For those who prefer the cliff notes version, that means the land can be expected to average around 160 bushels of corn per acre or 52 bushels of soybeans per acre.

Being river bottom land adds uniqueness to the soil, as it tends to be very fertile and substantially reduce the need to add fertilizer. However, the tradeoff is that the land floods often. Every few years, it can be expected that entire crops will be lost due to heavy flooding.

Income Issues

Currently, the land is not leased. FPI will have to negotiate new leases. According to surveys conducted by Gary Schnitkey of the University of Illinois, cash rent should be in the range of $150 to $200 per acre.

Doing some back of the envelope figuring, the land should produce revenue from $500 to $550 per acre at current cash crop prices. That calculates out to $4.5 million plus or minus $200,000.

After expenses, it is quite likely that a farmer paying $200/acre would be operating at a net loss. Which fits within the range suggested by Schnitkey, as well as the prediction that there will be continued downward pressure on rental rates going into 2017.

If FPI can negotiate $200/acre rents on the property, that would be extremely high. In my opinion, they are much more likely to be looking at an average closer to $160.

Assuming $200/acre, FPI can expect revenue of $1.7 million. Actual tax on the land in 2015 was $32/acre, so estimating taxes and expenses at $35/acre is very generous and would equate to roughly $300,000.

That leaves an NOI of $1.4 million, which at the sale price of $55.3 million is a cap rate of merely 2.6%. That is overpaying for a trophy class office property in New York City. For moderately productive row crop land that is in a high risk flood zone?

CONCLUSION

FPI continues on their path of paying top dollar to acquire farmland in Illinois. In an auction room full of 63 other buyers, FPI "won" all of the land because it was willing to spend more than the locals who are in a position to know the land best.

With cap rates below 3%, rising interest rates, almost half their debt variable and declining rents, it is impossible for me to imagine a scenario in which FPI survives.

FPI is not covering their dividend, and making purchases like this will not help. The AFCO merger will provide a temporary life jacket, but with the reality of declining rents and lost asset value will drown FPI.

Sources: farmdocdaily.illinois.edu/, Schrader Auction, FPI SEC filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.