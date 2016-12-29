SLV: Will Rising Inflation Save Silver?

By nearly all accounts, the last six months have not been favorable to precious metals investors. Key benchmarks like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) have erased most of the gains seen in the early parts of 2016 and surging rallies in instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) have already stolen most of the market's attention.

But whenever markets are so heavily favored in one direction, we start to look the other way -- and this has brought us right back to the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), which could see significant benefits if markets start to show signs of generating consumer inflation.

Chart View: iShares Silver Trust ETF

Chart Source: Gold Traders

In the chart above, we can see that the past three months have not been very kind to those that are invested in assets tied to valuations in silver. Even for contrarian traders, this type of activity is worrisome given the fact that we are still not seeing anything that resembles a base on the valuation front.

Without this, many investors have simply held their positions (or elected to stand on the sidelines) until something develops more clearly within the market.

Chart View: Chart View: iShares Silver Trust ETF

Chart Source: Gold Traders

So to find supportive evidence in these areas, it is important to go back to the basics and understand which market forces truly have the capability of making silver prices rally over the next few quarters. Our economics textbooks tell us that precious metals are traditionally one of the best hedges against consumer inflation pressures. But over the last five years, have we had any evidence at all to suspect that price stability is in jeopardy.

Some would argue 'no,' and simply move on to the next target. But this requires a fundamental misunderstanding of the effects of an extended 0% interest rate policy where the Federal Reserve clearly had the opportunity to prepare the market for higher borrowing costs -- but elected not to do so by instead siding with the status quo.

Chart View: US Consumer Price Index

Chart Source: Gold Traders

Above is a chart that shows the consumer price index, a key measure of inflation over the last year. If this chart does not alarm you, it should. What this essentially tells us is that the Fed has dropped the ball and that consumer price stability is becoming a bucking bronco that Janet Yellen will almost certainly not be able to tame.

This spells trouble if you are heavily invested in instruments like SPDR S&P 500 ETF -- but not so if you are able to establish positions at the lows in instruments like the iShares Silver Trust ETF. At the moment, nearly all of the market is in attack-mode with respect to the precious metals ETFs. But if these short-term trends turn into long-term trends, we could see all of this change very quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.