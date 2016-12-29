Costco: Wait For A Pullback

If there's one retailer that looks immune to 'Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) disruption', it is Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Costco's membership-based model has produced fantastic results. The fact that Costco keeps gaining customers and members despite the disruptive increase in the popularity of e-commerce tells a lot about people's shopping habits and also about the strengths of Costco as a business. After reporting Q1 FY 2017 results earlier this month, Costco looks very strong from a financial perspective. But is the stock worth buying right now? Before furnishing an answer to this question, let's first look at the recent movement of Costco's stock and discuss the company's financial performance and prospects.

COST's current price is sitting above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average ("EMA"), which itself is sitting ~1% above the 50-day EMA. Readers unfamiliar with moving averages can bolster their background knowledge by reading this. A moving average with a shorter time frame mimics a stock's actual price more accurately than a moving average with a longer time frame. As a 20-day EMA reacts faster to price changes than a 50-day EMA, it should be clear from the chart above that Costco's stock is in an uptrend.

Let's now discuss Costco's recent financial results. In my opinion, Costco had a fantastic Q1 fiscal 2017. U.S. comps clocked in at 1%, reversing the pattern of declining U.S comp sales growth since Q2 FY 2016 (see chart 1). In Canada, Costco continues to see solid comp figures which have been consistently improving (see chart 2). Also, it is worth noting that this quarter, for the first time in 6 quarters, comps for the 'Other International' segment turned positive (see chart 3). Costco's overall comp sales growth highlights the underlying strength of the company's business model. I find it amazing that Costco managed to post a significant y/y increase of 2.2% in shopping frequency, despite the efforts of Amazon and other online retailers to lure customers. Online retailers are, in some ways, encouraging customers to have a precise idea of what they want to buy which goes against the idea of 'discovery in shopping'. But perhaps the importance of 'discovery' in shopping mustn't be underestimated as demonstrated by Costco's numbers. Also, I believe it is fair to say that Costco's efforts to drive value have been reasonably successful. Customers actually are convinced that a retailer like Costco offers value, which isn't exactly offered by Amazon at relatively lower prices.

(Chart 1, Source: Company's Quarterly Reports)

(Chart 2, Source: Company's Quarterly Reports)

(Chart 3, Source: Company's Quarterly Reports)

Costco derives nearly three-fourth of its operating profit from membership revenue which is why adding new members is crucial for the company, even if those who pay membership fee don't end up spending too much of their money on Costco's products. The good news is that Costco's membership revenue is actually expanding at an increasing rate every quarter. In Q1 FY 2016, Costco experienced a meager increase of 1.9% in membership revenue, which led some analysts to point out that Costco's membership base was reaching a saturation point. In the following quarters, Costco's membership revenue kept increasing at an increasing rate, and in Q1 FY 2017, the growth was actually the highest since Q1 FY 2016. The additional revenue that Costco has raised by raising membership fees is likely to be reinvested into projects that will help the company enhance its value perception and even increase its SKU count online.

(Chart 4, Source: Company's Quarterly Reports)

(Chart 5, Source: Company's Quarterly Reports, Author's Calculations)

Going forward, I am optimistic about Costco's membership revenue growth. After the successful switch to the new rewards credit card offered by Visa (NYSE:V) from the one offered by American Express (NYSE:AXP), Costco looks in prime position to add to its existing membership base. The new card offers 4% cash back on gas purchases compared to the American Express' rewards card which offered 3%. According to a new survey from Excentus, people in America absolutely love saving on gasoline cost. Americans consider fuel savings as their favorite loyalty program reward, so Costco's decision to switch to the Citi Visa rewards card was indeed a very smart move. In addition to this, the Citi Visa card is associated with lower merchant fees, suggesting Costco can continually benefit from lower SG&A and report better operating margin.

Valuation

On an EV/EBITDA basis, Costco is trading at a premium to peers including Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR). If we take into account each company's EBITDA growth rate, COST should be trading at 7-10x EV/EBITDA, implying that the stock is considerably overvalued.

(Chart 6, Source: Morningstar, Author's Calculations)

One could also value COST using a DCF model with exit EBITDA multiples ranging from 7x to 10x. Using consensus estimates for COST's revenue and EBITDA growth, one can arrive at a fair value of $145.44 with an EBITDA exit multiple of 10x. This is ~9% lower than the current market price. For reference, my projections can be viewed in the tables below.

Calculation of Free Cash Flow Projected Unlevered Cash Flow Aug-17 Aug-18 Aug-19 Aug-20 Aug-21 EBITDA 5,360 5,822 6,288 6,825 7,251 D&A (1,272) (1,345) (1,445) (1,599) (1,741) EBIT 4,088 4,477 4,843 5,226 5,510 Pro forma Taxes (1,226) (1,343) (1,453) (1,568) (1,653) NOPAT 2,861 3,134 3,390 3,658 3,857 Capital Expenditures (2,702) (2,869) (2,880) (2,700) (2,854) NWC Investment 288 244 337 518 477 (+) D&A 1,272 1,345 1,445 1,599 1,741 Free Cash Flow 1,719 1,854 2,292 3,076 3,222 % Growth 8% 24% 34% 5% FCF Low Mid High Aug-17 1,719 1,694 1,696 1,698 Aug-18 1,854 1,700 1,709 1,719 Aug-19 2,292 1,955 1,975 1,996 Aug-20 3,076 2,440 2,477 2,514 Aug-21 3,222 2,378 2,425 2,473 ('A') PV of Discrete Cash Flows 10,167 10,282 10,399 Selected EBITDA Exit Multiple 7.0x 8.0x 10.0x Terminal EBITDA 7,251 7,251 7,251 Terminal Discount Factor 71.2% 72.8% 74.4% ('B') PV of Terminal Value 36,131 42,207 53,933 (A + B) Enterprise Value 46,298 52,489 64,332 Low Mid High Market Enterprise Value 46,298 52,489 64,332 70,907 (+) Cash & Equivalents 3,379 3,379 3,379 3,379 (+) Investments & Other 1,350 1,350 1,350 1,350 (-) Debt (5,161) (5,161) (5,161) (5,161) (-) Minority Interest & Other 0 0 0 0 (-) Preferred Stock 0 0 0 0 (-) Other 0 0 0 0 Value of Common Equity 45,866 52,057 63,900 70,475 (/) Shares Outstanding 439 439 439 439 Implied Stock Price 104.40 118.49 145.44 160.41 Upside/(Downside) -34.9% -26.1% -9.3% Low Mid High Selected Discount Rate 7.5% 7.0% 6.5% Market Price Implied Fair Value $104.40 $118.49 $145.44 $160.41 Implied Upside/(Downside) -34.9% -26.1% -9.3% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

There is no doubt in my mind that Costco, as a concept in consumers' mind, is here to stay. Improving comps in regions outside the U.S., growing membership base and high renewal rates (despite the initial setback during the credit card switch) all point towards a brighter future for Costco. The stock, however, looks overvalued at the moment, and I would wait for a pullback before jumping in.

