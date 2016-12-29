Royal Dutch Shell: Prepare For Strong Upside

At an operating cash flow of $50 billion and a price to cash flow ratio of 15, Shell’s market capitalization is set to triple in the coming four years.

Due to the growth in the free cash flow and low capital expenses as more projects come online, Shell’s operating cash flow will grow to $50 billion in 2020.

In a $60 oil price environment, Shell’s free cash flow is expected to grow to $25 billion in 2020 as compared to $12 billion at a price of $90/barrel earlier.

Royal Dutch Shell will report strong growth in the cash flow in the long run as it brings online low-cost production with cash operating costs of just $15/barrel.

The recent rally in oil prices has opened up a strong opportunity for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). This is because Brent oil prices are currently trading at around $56 per barrel, which is quite close to Shell's targeted price of $60 per barrel where it can deliver strong cash flow generation going forward. If oil prices hit $60 per barrel, which is quite likely, Shell will witness strong growth in its stock price in the long run. Let me explain why.

Shell is set to deliver strong cash flow growth

After the OPEC and non-OPEC producers decided to slash their output, it is anticipated that the price of crude oil will rise to $70 per barrel. This is because due to the production cuts lined up for next year, it is expected that the demand for oil will exceed supply by around 600,000 barrels per day. This will be a result of production cuts to the tune of 1.8 million barrels per day, while demand will increase by 1.2 million barrels a day.

As the oil market rebalances itself, the price of oil will appreciate in an aggressive manner. In fact, over the next two years, oil prices are estimated to rally 41%. This will put the oil price at close to $80 per barrel. But, even if oil trades at around $60 per barrel, this will be great news for Shell investors.

I am saying this because the projects that Shell has been working on bringing online over the 2014-2018 period have very low cash operating costs of only $15 per barrel. Shell is currently mid-way through its new project cycle, which means that it will now witness a gradual decline in its capital expenses going forward, as it completes more projects. This is shown below:

Source: Shell

Coupled with the decline in capital expenses, Shell has also reduced its operating expenses by $9 billion in the past couple of years. This trend will continue going forward as Shell brings more of its low-cost production online. This is the reason why the company is now well placed to deliver strong cash flow growth in the long run, driven by a combination of low operating and capital costs, as shown below:

Click to enlarge

Source: Royal Dutch Shell

As shown in the chart given above, Shell has generated annual free cash flow of around $12 billion on an annual basis from 2013-2015. The company has generated this level of free cash flow at an oil price level of $90 per barrel. But, as the table shows, by the end of the decade, Shell is expected to generate $25 billion in free cash flow at the mid-point, and that too at an oil price of $60 per barrel.

This is great news for Shell investors since such a substantial increase in the free cash flow will lead to strong upside in terms of the share price. Let's see why.

How higher free cash flow will lead to stock gains

Over the past 12 months, Shell's price to cash flow ratio stands at 15. This is because the company has generated operating cash flow of around $16.9 billion over the past twelve months and it has a market capitalization of $255.6 billion. Now, as mentioned earlier in the article, Shell will be generating free cash flow of around $25 billion in 2020, which means that its operating cash flow will be around $50 billion since the company will be spending an average of $25 billion on capital expenses in 2020.

Now, if the company manages to generate $50 billion of operating cash flow in 2020, the company's market capitalization will increase to $750 billion at a price to cash flow ratio of 15, which we arrived at earlier. This means that over the next four years, Shell could almost triple, delivering annual stock price gains of close to 31% until 2020.

Conclusion

Hence, driven by gains in the cash flow, Royal Dutch Shell is on track to deliver impressive gains in the long run. This is the reason why despite rising almost 20% this year and trading close to its 52-week highs, Royal Dutch Shell remains a good bet going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.