Chesapeake's New Strategy?

At first glance, the move doesn't look that meaningful but when you look at the way this deal can be approached, there's a lot of potential.

A few days ago, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) surprised me when the firm announced that they would be redeeming some of their notes before they come due. While I am generally upbeat about the company, I am also aware that not every action performed by management may be the best so in what follows I intend to dive in and give my thoughts on whether or not management seems to be acting in a wise manner and what their actions mean for shareholders moving forward.

A look at their planned redemption

According to the management team at Chesapeake, the firm has decided to redeem (buy back) some of its Senior Notes due in 2017. These mature, to be precise, on August 15th of next year and bear an annual interest rate of 6.5%. The notes in question currently have $222.752 million outstanding but were once as high as $600 million (debt reduction initiatives are responsible for cutting this down over time).

Instead of allowing these notes to come due naturally, management plans on buying them back and paying a penalty in the process (known as a make-whole provision). Their plan is to have these notes redeemed on January 21st of next year. Now, for anybody who has followed any of my energy articles, you'll know that I'm a fan of buying back debt if it's at a discount or even if it's at or above par under the right circumstances. That said, sometimes allowing debt to come due on its own is preferred because it leads to more cash flow for the parent in the long run.

Personally, I believe this is no exception but, if you will, allow me to first explain that this move may have implications for the company's $1.20 billion tender offer. You see, as part of its strategy to reduce debt, the firm has chosen to offer to buy back certain notes, some at a premium and some at a discount to par. Their current 2017 notes are one of these issues. This tender expires on January 4th of next year and management is offering to buy back these notes in exchange for a premium of 3.4% plus all accrued and unpaid interest. Based on my calculations, accrued but unpaid interest adds an extra 2.53% to the mix, meaning a total premium for shareholders who tender of 5.93%.

As of the last update provided by management, bondholders under this class decided to tender $88.977 million worth of these notes, meaning that the maximum that can be repurchased outside the tender (since the tendered amounts cannot be withdrawn following December 19th) comes out to $133.775 million. More important, however, is the fact that, by my calculations, the tendered amounts should grow by a lot from where they were on the date Chesapeake announced its early redemption because of the fact that, by tendering now, holders under it will receive about 0.242% more than if they decided to allow their notes to be redeemed. This will likely discourage bondholders of untendered shares to not hold out.

Is management making a wise choice?

According to my calculations, management is engaging in this transaction with the situation well thought out. You see, all in, management is agreeing to pay $1,056.88 for every $1,000 in principal being redeemed next month. This equates to a premium of 5.688% on their debt. If you look at a scenario, however, where the firm were to decide to hang onto their debt until maturity, the total they would have to pay by the time it matures would come out to an effective rate of 3.72%. To put this in dollar terms, on the extra $133.775 million the company is buying back, it will be paying interest expense totaling $2.63 million above what it would be paying if it allowed the debt to mature naturally.

However, this overlooks two important points. First is the fact that some of this capital paid is for the premium on the notes (the make-whole amount), and the rest is accrued but unpaid interest incurred since their August payment was made. If you remove the interest component here, the effective premium appears to be just 2.89%, meaning that Chesapeake is paying $3.87 million compared to the $4.98 million the firm would need to pay if it held on and waited for the notes to come due naturally. Second, Chesapeake has a sizable amount of cash on hand right now, and will have more coming its way in the first quarter of next year thanks to recent asset sales, and some of this cash and debt extensions came as a result of higher-rate debt being issued earlier this year. Paying cash now from high interest debt helps to justify their moves.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's tempting to claim that Chesapeake's strategy here is not all that meaningful since the amount of cash the firm is saving thanks to this transaction is minimal. That said, what is meaningful is if the firm uses this as a first step toward redeeming some of its other notes early, a move that might prompt debtholders to take this tender or others in the future more seriously in order to capture extra cash (though it is possible that the opposite could be true for any given issue and a tender might lead to a lower payout than a redemption).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.