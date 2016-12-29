Municipal Credit: Q4 2016 Review

By Patricia Healy, CFA

Back to the Future?

It would be difficult to write a piece on the fourth quarter without mentioning the election results. The Trump win and a record number of successful ballot initiatives, ranging from increased taxes and bond issues for transportation projects to the legalization of marijuana, will certainly change the municipal bond credit landscape. Expected changes include the potential rollback of Obamacare, increased reinvestment in infrastructure, emphasis on clean coal and/or weakening the Clean Power Plan, and a focus on retaining and creating jobs, especially in areas that have lost jobs. Additionally, higher interest rates and higher expected investment returns will help pension funds begin to improve the funded status of plans. We examined election results in "Select Election Results of Ballot Initiatives." In addition, many municipalities have been trying to tackle the growing pension burden; municipalities that have lost population are looking at unique or opportunistic ways to regain economic vitality; and prior to Clinton's and Trump's talking about rebuilding infrastructure, state governments citizens' groups were working on a record number of ballot initiatives to bolster our infrastructure. With these changes and the prospect for lower taxes, increased interest rates and wider credit spreads, it is certainly "back to the future" for the municipal market, if not the nation as a whole.

The Trump administration will try to change many aspects of federal government; and if they are successful, they will hopefully simplify them. In response, markets will adapt to changed conditions and reach a new equilibrium. Though it might be best to have less governmental change and let the market and individuals take the lead in revitalizing our economy, our system is complicated, and simplifying federal regulations and taxes should have long-run benefits. In the near term, there will be some dislocation.

It appears that the biggest changes, in connection with the Affordable Care Act, will be for hospitals and local governments - just as hospitals and insurers and related entities have put in place needed systems and changed operations to operate under Obamacare. Healthcare and health insurance have become more expensive than anticipated under Obamacare, and some adjustments would have been needed even if Trump had not won. We continue to invest only in high-quality hospitals that have strong liquidity and a reasonable acquisition and growth strategy. Expanded healthcare coverage has resulted in Medicaid being the number one spending item for state and local governments, and changes to the federal subsidy could become a credit issue. The number of outside factors that can affect credit quality of general-obligation bonds is one reason we emphasize investing in essential-service revenue bonds.

Pension issues, meanwhile, have continued to dominate headlines:

The City of Dallas appeared to be heading toward tackling its pension issues when voters approved changes to the civilian pension plan on Nov. 8; however, just as another vote by members of the large Fire and Police Pension Fund was about to take place, a court challenge postponed the vote. It is unclear when needed changes will be made, and the most recent estimate is that the pension plan will be solvent for only another 10 years. Early withdrawals from the plan have been halted for the time being. Dallas may also be on the hook for billions in back pay. Consequently, Dallas was downgraded to A1 by Moody's and put under review for a further downgrade, along with all related Dallas issues. S&P has put the city's AA general-obligation rating on CreditWatch, with negative implications. Meanwhile Connecticut, New Jersey, and Chicago are also trying to mend broken pension systems. Each has announced new funding sources or changes in their plans such that the pension burden will be eased and funding levels improved - eventually. For example, the City of Chicago anticipates that its plan will be 90% funded in 40 years. Because of continued structural deficits, no rating improvements have occurred related to the changes; however, the limited progress on pension funding has been noted as a positive development.

Pension plans have routinely assumed rates of return higher than have actually occurred. The assumption of high investment returns reduces the amount of the projected future pension liability. There has been a push to use more realistic assumptions, though there has been pushback because unfunded future liabilities would then be larger. Now, CalPERS, the largest State of California pension fund, and others have announced that they will reduce assumed returns. However, because projected funded levels will decrease as a result of lowering the assumed investment return rate, annual required payments of retirement benefits will increase. State rating changes were not as volatile as they were in Q3; however, there were some changes. We discussed the Q3 changes in our commentary "It's Never Boring in Muniland."

The State of New Jersey was downgraded by S&P to A- with a negative outlook on November 14. Voters approved changes in taxes and use of taxes that will reduce some revenues to the state, as most transportation fees and taxes will now go to the transportation trust fund and not the state government. Additionally, in exchange for an increase in the gas tax of 23 cents per gallon, the estate tax was eliminated; the earned income tax credit was increased; a tax deduction for veterans was created; and the state sales tax will be reduced from 7% to 6.625% in 2018. New Jersey now has the second lowest state rating, just ahead of Illinois' BBB-rated debt.

The State of Connecticut's rating outlook was changed by S&P to negative from stable on its AA- rating due to the S&P's view that projected growth in fixed costs such as debt service, pension, and other post-retirement benefits will grow and hamper the state's budget flexibility - by 2018, fixed costs are estimated to be 32.6% of general fund revenues.

The State of New Mexico was downgraded by S&P to AA with a negative outlook, and it was downgraded by Moody's to Aa1 with a negative outlook. The downgrades were in response to the drawdown of reserves. The State's dependence on volatile oil and gas-related revenues results in difficulty budgeting and managing reserves.

The State of Alaska was removed from CreditWatch negative by S&P, and a negative trend remains on its AA+ rating.

Clean Power Plan:

A number of municipal electric utilities have large amounts of generating assets in coal-fired plants. They have been working on reducing exposure to coal and are funding expensive pollution-control equipment and investing in renewable generating assets. Even if there are changes to regulations, a number of municipal utilities have indicated they will continue reducing their carbon footprint because it is what their customers want. Investments in clean energy may temporarily make rates higher; however, with good customer communication, such initiatives enjoy the support of constituents.

Change brings uncertainty and increases risk generally. Given the uncertainty regarding changes to come as a result of the Trump presidency and the continuing growth of unfunded pension and other post-retirement benefits, we will continue to monitor closely the credit ramifications. Uncertainties, together with the expectation of higher interest rates and wider credit quality spreads, solidify our credit-centric views, and we will continue to invest in A or better-rated bonds and to focus on essential-service revenue bonds.