Most Crowded Trades At Year-End: Long Crude Oil, Long DJIA, Short Nikkei

Stocks: Positioning is very bullish in the Dow, not so much in the Nasdaq.

Currencies: Hedge funds have covered some of their shorts in EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

Commodities: Money managers are very bullish on natural gas, WTI crude, and cotton. Less so on silver.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data, to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets, is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This is the 39th weekly update that outlines how traders are positioned, and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Bonds

Long-term rates haven't retraced any of their recent spike. I'm surprised at how nobody's really bearish on 30-year (NYSEARCA:TLT) bond futures, it seems like most people are betting on a bounce.

Institutional investors have been increasing their long exposure to the 10-year (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Commodities

Money managers haven't been this bullish on WTI crude (NYSEARCA:USO) since the summer of 2014.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) producers & users are extremely short. This likely means that natural gas producers are hedging a ton of their future production at current prices.

Money managers have gradually gotten less bullish on silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) futures. It should be noted that they're more pessimistic on gold.

Cotton (NYSEARCA:BAL) producers & users are very short. Money managers are on the other side of the trade, betting on a resumption of the uptrend.

Currencies

Hedge funds covered some their shorts in GBP/USD (NYSEARCA:FXB). This is a bit surprising, the pound has continued to drop and hedge funds are voluntarily covering. Since most funds that trade in currency futures are trend followers, most of the time they cover as a result of price going against them.

The same thing has happened in EUR/USD (NYSEARCA:FXE) futures. Also, check out how bullish institutions are on the Euro.

Stocks

Both hedge funds and institutions are extremely bullish on Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures.

The Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) has shown just how useful CoT data is. A couple of weeks ago, positioning was extremely crowded on the short side. At the minimum, traders could have used this to avoid what would have proven to be very painful Nikkei shorts.

Finally, positioning in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures is super interesting to me. Hedge funds and institutions are very bullish on the S&P and Dow, but their positioning is much more cautious in the Nasdaq.

Conclusion

So what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data?Three things:

Hedge funds and institutions are betting on a bounce in long-term bonds Money managers are extremely bullish on WTI and natural gas The Nasdaq is the lone equity index without crowded long positioning

If you have any questions about CoT data, don't hesitate to ask me in the comments below.

