Nike: This Flag Makes A Decline Almost Inevitable

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported Q2 earnings on December 20, beating the earnings and revenue estimates handily. This excited some investors to think that Nike was finally ready to climb higher, but as it turns out, it was simply another disappointing pop.

Source: Cleveland.com

In my previous article on Nike titled Nike: More Pain On The Way?, I evaluated the stock from both technical and fundamental perspectives, and concluded that prices closer to $40 would prove to be safer investing levels. In this article, I will discuss the two-month-old consolidation and what it could bring in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of November, the footwear and apparel company has been trading in an upward sloping range, nestled within a broader year-long downtrend. The ongoing phase is representative of a flag pattern, and does not bode well for Nike. According to Investopedia,

"Flags and pennants are among the most reliable of continuation patterns and only rarely produce a trend reversal. The only difference between the two patterns is that a flag resembles a parallelogram (or rectangle) marked by two parallel trend lines that tend to slope against the prevailing trend."

I have marked the flag in the daily Nike price chart below. Since a flag is primarily a continuation pattern, it indicates that this rebound should be sold and that a decline is almost inevitable in the coming weeks. For those who want to know, the lower end of this flag is currently at $50.80 and a close below $50.75 will confirm the breakdown.

Click to enlarge

Source: TradingView

The important level to note now is $48 which is the level represented by the downward sloping support trendline. With time, this support will keep shifting lower. A breach below this technical support on strong volume will trigger fresh selling in the stock, and may also attract renewed shorting.

A fundamental reason that may support such a downmove in the coming weeks is the rapidly falling earnings estimates for Q3 results to be announced on March 23, 2017. In the last 30 days, the company's Q3 EPS estimates have been slashed by more than 13 percent from $0.61 to $0.53. Although the Q4 EPS estimates have been marginally affected, further downward revisions may drag the stock lower.

Click to enlarge

Source: WSJ

Conclusion

Nike's current consolidation is representative of a "flag" pattern, which is a continuation pattern meaning that the stock will eventually follow the broader trend. Unfortunately, Nike has been sliding lower since the beginning of the year, which means that the stock may have further to fall. If that happens as expected, the stock will slide to fresh 52-week lows.

I am closely watching the strong support near $48, below which the stock risks attracting significant selling pressure. The Q3 EPS estimates have been drastically lowered by 13 percent in the last one month.

I will be proven wrong if the stock manages to clear the immediate flag resistance of $53.50, beyond which it should rally to $56.

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc. So, if you liked this update and would like to read more of such informative articles, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.