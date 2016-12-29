General Electric Is Positioning Itself For A Move Higher

In my Portfolio of 12 this is my second foray into General Electric (NYSE:GE). The first time around I was pretty successful with the investment churning out a gain of 25.8% (or 174.4% on an annualized basis) inclusive of dividends. That holding period was a short one, just 83 days, but with those types of gains I just had to absolutely lock in those profits. In order to be successful I believe an investor has to do a lot of homework on the names they own and that is why I only own 12 names in this portfolio. Because I would like to make another outsized gain in the name this time around I think it is important to study the recent news to gain some perspective on the company.

Continuing to execute on its strategy from over a year ago to make itself more industrial focused and less of a finance company, GE recently announced that it has sold off its shares of GE Capital Interbanca in Italy. The sale of the unit came at a time when uncertainty reigned supreme in Italy with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena potentially causing chaos throughout the Italian banking system. GE sold the arm just in time, they may have had to sell it for cheaper had a failure or rescue of BMDP occurred.

While the company continues to rollback its investments in the financial space it most certainly is moving forward in the industrial space. With the most recent revival of commerce moving into Cuba, GE should most certainly benefit as Cuba is lacking significantly on infrastructure and GE could help build the future of Cuba with its diversified portfolio of infrastructure products. It's difficult to quantify how much spend is going to happen as of now because no official details have been hammered out from the Cuban and American governments but the potential for infrastructure growth is definitely there.

Despite my hopeful optimism in the stock right now, JPMorgan came out with a list of stocks to short for the new year and GE was on that list. The company states that GE has a potential of 10% to the downside because of rich valuations on a free cash flow basis relative to its competitors. Though it might be a true statement, price to free cash flow is not the only metric by which an investor can measure a company. Below is a table of key valuation metrics by which companies are measured by and though GE is the most expensive based on a free cash flow basis it is not the most expensive when all the metrics are used. I believe that 3M (NYSE:MMM) is the most expensive at this point in time.

Ticker Market Cap P/E Fwd P/E PEG P/S P/B P/C P/FCF (NYSE:ABB) 46.63B 27.36 18.79 4.41 1.37 3.34 8.69 13.14 (NYSE:AME) 11.44B 21.58 20.14 2.08 2.97 3.4 25.67 20.4 (NYSE:CMI) 23.26B 20.03 17.53 - 1.31 3.35 15.5 27.66 (NYSE:DHR) 54.18B 25.78 20.06 3.97 2.98 2.36 55.78 20.32 (NYSE:DOV) 11.74B 24.4 20.55 2.94 1.75 3.1 22.81 26.48 (NYSE:ETN) 30.75B 16.07 15.59 1.9 1.54 2.01 43.49 27.04 281.49B 32.37 19.17 2.7 2.44 3.47 5.36 N/A (NYSE:HON) 89.11B 18.28 16.64 2.42 2.27 4.66 10.34 103.49 (NYSE:IR) 19.92B 13.64 17.06 1.48 1.48 2.94 13.24 N/A (NYSE:ITW) 43.75B 22.76 20.32 2.49 3.25 9.22 19.03 34.42 107.78B 22.52 20.72 2.55 3.58 9 40.43 39.64 (NYSE:ROK) 17.38B 24.45 21 3.31 2.96 8.8 7.16 38.44 (NYSE:ROP) 18.87B 27.75 25.62 2.49 5.07 3.3 21.39 23.26 Click to enlarge

This industrial conglomerate has done a lot over the past couple of years to transform itself from the financial company it was to an industrial powerhouse that it is going to become. Every business unit is performing above expectations at this time and if they were able to hit the nail on the head as opposed to the one on the thumb with this Baker Hughes deal it should see lots of growth in the next couple of years. However, I do expect this deal with Baker Hughes to receive a lot of scrutiny but GE should have more profitable growth afterwards.

Something of risk to note that is working against GE at this moment in time is the foreign exchange headwinds as the dollar continues to strengthen. However, with Nelson Peltz having a hand in the company I believe these foreign exchange headwinds can be overcome as Mr. Peltz has a great track record with his activist positions. Perhaps he can advocate for a breakup of the company where the sum of the parts is greater than the whole.

There is a lot to digest when an individual takes a look at the financials of the company either through the balance sheet, income statement, or cash flows, just because it is a conglomerate. It's difficult to peel back the first layer of the onion but that is where the value can be unlocked over the coming years. Sure it's easier to find pure play companies without the complexities of a financial company, but certainly value, growth, and income remain in the name.

Over the past year the stock has only gained 2.9% while the S&P 500 has gained 9.6%, so the stock has a catch-up kicker to it as well. In this bull run since the Great Recession the company has repositioned itself to become a leader again. The company is moving to have a more digital footprint while having their hands in the internet of things, a high margin market. The company is committed to the new strategy of becoming an industrial powerhouse and I think it should work well under this new presidential administration.

I actually initiated my position in GE in late November and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. But I will not purchase shares until it gets below $30, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $30 because it is the middle of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) for GE during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.2% or 0.6% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I haven't missed or made out on much since the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Delta and GE have done against each other and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, GE is one of my mid-sized positions and has been doing well, as I'm up 1.7% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 4.8% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name because it still has great earnings growth projections for the near- and long-term. I own the stock for the wild card portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. I am up 10.5% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 8.3%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) 7.41% 3.77% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 4.47% 4.04% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) 3.77% 4.90% The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 3.72% 4.90% General Electric Company 1.65% 4.80% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) -2.30% 4.61% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) -3.36% 9.17% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) -3.85% 8.66% V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) -3.33% 6.22% Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) -6.37% 8.27% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -11.71% 20.04% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -20.14% 5.50% Cash $ 15.12% Click to enlarge

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.