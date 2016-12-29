Credit Check

This year's outperformance is unlikely to repeat itself if we think a default cycle is around the corner.

Lately, I've noticed that some folks seem to think they have me figured out.

The election, this crowd appears to believe, has revealed my true colors. I am - and this was news to me - an "angry liberal" and a perpetual market "pessimist" who's mad because I not only failed to call the election, but I also missed out on the ensuing Trump-inspired equity rally just as I must have missed out on the bounce off the 2009 lows.

I'd note that this seems to conflict with other guesses as to who I might be, where I might have come from, and what my motivations ultimately are. Still, I find the characterization outlined above to be particularly amusing because in reality, I purposefully avoid doing, saying, or indeed even thinking anything that might introduce bias into my thought process or my analysis.

My approach to finance, macro, and/or geopolitics is pretty simple. All I've got to go on is the information I can obtain from public sources and from my personal connections. I take that information, synthesize it, and form an opinion based on i) a commonsensical, objective assessment of what's in front of me, and ii) my understanding of the fact that in the grand scheme of things, I don't know much so it's probably best to try and use what I do know to create an effective strategy for hedging against the unknowns.

So, when I weigh in on Donald Trump over at the Heisenberg Report, I'm just calling things how I see them. If I say something derogatory about a politician or deliver a dire prediction for a specific asset class, it's not because I dislike the politician or because I'm bitter about missing out on a rally in this or that market, it's simply because I took a look and I didn't like what I saw.

A good example of what I'm talking about is HY credit (NYSEARCA:HYG). There are undoubtedly some readers out there who think that because I expressed a negative outlook on the space over the summer only to see HY returns come in at +16% for the year (better than their equity counterpart), my more recent bearish bent must be at least partially inspired by a kind of deep-seated regret at having missed the proverbial boat. That assessment would be incorrect - or at least to the extent that such regret is conscious.

When I look at HY credit I see a disaster waiting to happen. I've catalogued my rationale on quite a few occasions. One concern I have is that the underlying market for these bonds is illiquid. That means if investors in HY ETFs should ever decide that the inherent risk of being in junk bonds is no longer worth the extra reward (i.e. if the spread pick up between HY and IG (NYSEARCA:LQD) or HY and Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) disappears) and that conclusion triggers a mass exodus, there won't be enough liquidity in the underlying bonds for fund managers to meet redemptions unless they want to let the bonds go at fire sale prices. And while I believe that's the most interesting part of the HY story, in the interest of brevity I'm not going to focus on it here.

Instead I'd like to take a more in depth look at the state of US credit markets (so that's IG and HY) as we get set to kick off what promises to be a tumultuous 2017. Recall the following two charts I highlighted earlier this month:

(Charts: Goldman)

So here we have HY credit outperforming the S&P (which didn't do so bad itself) even as HY defaults hit a post-crisis high. If you ask me, that doesn't augur well. Again, no bias, just the numbers and what seems to me to be a glaring discrepancy.

Now one thing you'll note in the second chart above is the title: "HY defaults have climbed to post-crisis high driven entirely by Energy and Metals & Mining." Implicit there is the suggestion that everything is fine outside of those sectors. But that seems to ignore what to me anyway seems like common sense. That is, of course the defaults started in those sectors - they're the sectors where the most trouble is. The defaults have to start somewhere and that somewhere is obviously going to be where the biggest problems are.

As it turns out, Morgan Stanley agrees. Here's some good color I found on Tuesday:

Assessing credit quality in aggregate, we think the fuel for a default/downgrade cycle is clearly present. Yes, the defaults so far have been predominantly commodity- focused, but in our view, it is normal for the problem sector to drive the stress early on. The key question of course is one of timing - when do default/downgrade risks start to spread beyond commodities in a bigger way? In our view: Sooner than most think. According to our numbers, defaults will start rising again in 2018, likely peaking in 2019. If our estimates are correct, this default wave will last ~4.5 years in total (having begun in 2016), similar to the 1999-2003 cycle. Most importantly, if defaults start rising again in 2018, the market should price that in next year. As we show below, years when defaults rise more than 2%, spreads tend to widen by 283bp on average the year prior, as the market prices in those risks. Or said another way, the fact that defaults will drop in 2017 should have little bearing on spreads in 2017. As a result, the only way to rationalize today's valuations is to assume a benign default environment for several years, which we believe is a low probability. Click to enlarge

It doesn't get much clearer than that and what I found particularly interesting is the bit about the lag time between when spreads price in defaults and when the defaults actually begin. That suggests that those who believe a relatively benign default environment in 2017 presages smoother sailing ahead simply haven't bothered to look at history.

Taking a step back, why is the outlook poor for US credit as a whole? Well, there are several reasons, not the least of which is the fact that in the past, IG and HY have thrown fits when the Fed takes its foot off the easing pedal. Here's Morgan Stanley again:

~2% growth by itself is manageable, but unlike earlier in this cycle, the Fed is not adding stimulus, but instead withdrawing liquidity. And remember, even with fiscal stimulus, the Fed is still tightening into a much more anemic growth environment than in past rate hike cycles (Exhibit 3), significantly later in the cycle, and with profits growing considerably slower. Due to this subpar recovery, markets have become very dependent on central banks, and when the liquidity spigot turns off, credit has consistently had problems. In fact, over the past two years, the Fed has struggled to get in even one hike a year. We would not dismiss the impact on markets if the Fed has to step on the brakes more quickly, given how much central bank policy may be supporting valuations, given the starting point on growth, and with the US economy much later in a cycle than when the Fed has begun hiking in the past. Click to enlarge

Perhaps the best reason of all to be cautious is also the simplest reason: spreads have simply come too far, too fast. Have a look at the compression since the start of the year:

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

Now ask yourself, is that kind of compression really warranted? Are things really 204bps better in HY?

I'll have much more on this in the days and weeks to come, but for now I want to leave you with one last chart that should help to tie the IG/HY discussion in with some of the things I've said recently about correlations.

The following graph shows the correlation between HY credit spreads and 10Y yields turning positive. That means that as rates rise (Treasurys sell off), spreads are blowing out.

(Chart: Goldman)

In other words: you may no longer be able to depend on risky credits to buffer the sharp repricing of yields.

Trade accordingly.

