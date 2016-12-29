Synchrony Financial: It's Not Too Late To Jump On The Train

There are three key factors that should allow for SYF shares to outperform the market through 2017 and beyond.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is one of the top performers in my R.I.P. portfolio, as the company's stock is up almost 25% so far in 2016. Additionally, SYF shares have greatly outperformed the broader market, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), since the company IPO'ed in mid-2014.

(Source:nasdaq)

However, the good news for prospective investors is that Synchrony Financial's stock price should continue its strong performance through 2017 and beyond, so there is still time to jump on the train before it leaves the station.

(Source)

Why The Strong Stock Performance Should Continue Through 2017

In late-November 2016, I penned an article titled "What's Good For The Retailers Is Good For Synchrony" and explained to the Seeking Alpha community that the improving retail backdrop will be a catalyst for Synchrony Financial. SYF shares are up ~9% since that article was posted, but again, I believe that there is still a lot of room for shares to run because Synchrony has been outperforming its peers (more on this below) in an industry that is experiencing significant growth. For example, the graph below shows the online sales growth rate and the online sales penetration for the third quarter of the last three fiscal years.

(Source: Synchrony's Investor Presentation, November '16)

A good example of Synchrony outperforming peers is the fact that the company's loan receivables balance has tripled the compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, that the industry has experienced since 2011.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Synchrony's Investor Presentation, November '16)

Furthermore, Synchrony has been able to grow its business at a faster clip than the market from 2012 to 2015 in several key categories (i.e. the categories that really matter to Synchrony).

Click to enlarge

(Source: Synchrony's Investor Presentation, November '16)

These two graphs show that Synchrony has been successful at taking market share from its competitors, but, more importantly, this detail shows that the company has a real opportunity to benefit from an industry that is still experiencing tremendous growth. Management has long touted the company's data and analytics capabilities as key differentiators that create real value for its partners and market research supports management's assertion that Synchrony has been successful at becoming the go-to provider in the industry. As such, Synchrony should be able to benefit from the overall industry growth while at the same time taking additional market share from its competitors.

With the recent stock performance, SYF shares are now valued more in line with its industry peers based on trailing earnings.

Click to enlarge

(Source: simplywall.st)

However, there are three key factors that should allow for the SYF share outperformance to continue through at least 2017.

1. Returning More Capital To Shareholders -

Synchrony recently initiated its first quarterly dividend and share buyback program so it is encouraging that the company is already becoming a shareholder-friendly company. Plus, a review of Synchrony's payout ratio shows that the company has the capacity to increase the amount of capital returned to shareholders over the next few years.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Fidelity --edited by author)

COF Payout Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Synchrony currently has a lower-than-average payout ratio; therefore, shareholders should expect for the company to return more capital in 2017 (i.e. increased dividend and more share buybacks) .

2. Attractively Valued -

Based on a review of 2017E earnings, Synchrony is attractively valued when compared to its peers.

Share Price Forward P/E Capital One $89.76 11.4 Discover $72.82 11.9 American Express $74.98 13.4 Average 12.2 Synchrony $37.00 12.1 Click to enlarge

(Source: Data from Yahoo! Finance; table created by W.G. Investment Research)

The takeaway from the table is that even with the recent run-up in the stock price, SYF shares are still trading below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio.

3. Impressive Performance In Several Key Metrics

As described above, Synchrony has been outperforming its peers for years now and the slide below, which was provided by SYF management, shows that the company is the leader (or a close second) in several key metrics.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Synchrony's Investor Presentation, November '16)

Not only is Synchrony in the top-two for growth metrics (i.e. purchase volume and loan receivables) but the company also has a strong balance sheet and a lower-than-average efficiency ratio. If Synchrony is able to keep up the strong operational performance, the company's stock price will continue the rise to the $40/share level.

Bottom Line

Synchrony's management team has done an excellent job putting this company in a position to reap the benefits of a growing industry and a positive change in investor sentiment, and, in my opinion, the company's future looks even brighter. SYF shares are up big since Mr. Donald J. Trump was elected to be our next president, but I believe that there is still room for the stock to run.

Synchrony's deteriorating asset quality, as described in this article, is still a concern but this is not enough to scare me out of my SYF position. I will definitely be monitoring the company's key asset quality metrics throughout 2017 but Synchrony Financial should still be viewed as a long-term buy, even if these metrics tick back up to the historical levels.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.