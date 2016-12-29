InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/28/16: BAS, TRNC, AGC

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/28/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC);

Basic Energy Svs (NYSE:BAS), and;

AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO);

Castle Brands (NYSEMKT:ROX), and;

Armour Res Reit (NYSE:ARR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL);

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);

Istar (NYSE:STAR);

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA);

Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and;

Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Brin Sergey PR,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,751,574 2 Hanspal Amarpreet VP Autodesk ADSK AS $3,020,389 3 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA S $2,649,600 4 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $2,613,243 5 Balakrishnan Balu PR,CEO Power Integrations POWI AS $1,592,641 6 Semple Frank M DIR MPLX MPLX AS $1,530,000 7 Patterson Thomas Monroe CEO,DIR Basic Energy Svs BAS S $1,293,984 8 Van T Noordende Alexander M CEO Accenture ACN AS $1,279,473 9 Sugarman Jay CB,CEO Istar STAR AS $1,221,330 10 Sweet Julie Spellman CEO Accenture ACN AS $1,100,343 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

