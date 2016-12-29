InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/28/16: BAS, TRNC, AGC

Includes: ACN, ADSK, AGC, ARR, BAS, CRM, CUDA, DKL, GOOG, KOOL, MPLX, POWI, ROX, STAR, TRNC, VIRT, WGO
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/28/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC);
  • Basic Energy Svs (NYSE:BAS), and;
  • AC Convertible & Inc (NYSE:AGC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO);
  • Castle Brands (NYSEMKT:ROX), and;
  • Armour Res Reit (NYSE:ARR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
  • Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL);
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
  • Istar (NYSE:STAR);
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA);
  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and;
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Merrick Venture Mgt BO Tronc TRNC B $37,500,000
2 Boyalife \(Hong Kong$4 BO Cesca Therapeutics KOOL JB* $15,379,414
3 Tjmt DIR,BO Virtu Financial VIRT AB $1,152,320
4 Advent Capital Mgt De FO AC Convertible & Inc AGC B $429,265
5 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $356,317
6 Zimmer Jeffrey J CEO,PR,DIR Armour Res Reit ARR B $173,360
7 Ulm Scott CEO,CIO,DIR Armour Res Reit ARR B $150,780
8 Frost Phillip Md DIR,BO Castle Brands ROX B $103,500
9 Fisher William C DIR Winnebago Industries WGO B $101,400
10 Lampen Richard CEO,DIR Castle Brands ROX B $64,753
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Brin Sergey PR,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,751,574
2 Hanspal Amarpreet VP Autodesk ADSK AS $3,020,389
3 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA S $2,649,600
4 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $2,613,243
5 Balakrishnan Balu PR,CEO Power Integrations POWI AS $1,592,641
6 Semple Frank M DIR MPLX MPLX AS $1,530,000
7 Patterson Thomas Monroe CEO,DIR Basic Energy Svs BAS S $1,293,984
8 Van T Noordende Alexander M CEO Accenture ACN AS $1,279,473
9 Sugarman Jay CB,CEO Istar STAR AS $1,221,330
10 Sweet Julie Spellman CEO Accenture ACN AS $1,100,343
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

