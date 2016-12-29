InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/28/16: BAS, TRNC, AGC

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
- Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL);
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
- Istar (NYSE:STAR);
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA);
- Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and;
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Merrick Venture Mgt
|BO
|Tronc
|TRNC
|B
|$37,500,000
|2
|Boyalife \(Hong Kong$4
|BO
|Cesca Therapeutics
|KOOL
|JB*
|$15,379,414
|3
|Tjmt
|DIR,BO
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|AB
|$1,152,320
|4
|Advent Capital Mgt De
|FO
|AC Convertible & Inc
|AGC
|B
|$429,265
|5
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$356,317
|6
|Zimmer Jeffrey J
|CEO,PR,DIR
|Armour Res Reit
|ARR
|B
|$173,360
|7
|Ulm Scott
|CEO,CIO,DIR
|Armour Res Reit
|ARR
|B
|$150,780
|8
|Frost Phillip Md
|DIR,BO
|Castle Brands
|ROX
|B
|$103,500
|9
|Fisher William C
|DIR
|Winnebago Industries
|WGO
|B
|$101,400
|10
|Lampen Richard
|CEO,DIR
|Castle Brands
|ROX
|B
|$64,753
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Brin Sergey
|PR,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$26,751,574
|2
|Hanspal Amarpreet
|VP
|Autodesk
|ADSK
|AS
|$3,020,389
|3
|Drako Dean M
|BO
|Barracuda Netw
|CUDA
|S
|$2,649,600
|4
|Benioff Marc
|CB,CEO
|Salesforce Com
|CRM
|AS
|$2,613,243
|5
|Balakrishnan Balu
|PR,CEO
|Power Integrations
|POWI
|AS
|$1,592,641
|6
|Semple Frank M
|DIR
|MPLX
|MPLX
|AS
|$1,530,000
|7
|Patterson Thomas Monroe
|CEO,DIR
|Basic Energy Svs
|BAS
|S
|$1,293,984
|8
|Van T Noordende Alexander M
|CEO
|Accenture
|ACN
|AS
|$1,279,473
|9
|Sugarman Jay
|CB,CEO
|Istar
|STAR
|AS
|$1,221,330
|10
|Sweet Julie Spellman
|CEO
|Accenture
|ACN
|AS
|$1,100,343
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.