Natural Gas: The January 2017 Contract Goes Out With Vengeance

However, the primary driver is clearly the significant evolution of weather models since last week, with a severe cold predicted beginning mid next week.

The last trading session for the January 2017 NYMEX natural gas contract was marked by an impressive $0.17 per MMBtu rally. The contract went off the board today at $3.93 per MMBtu.

The spike in price is indeed impressive. However, it is worth noting the sharp drop in the contract's trading liquidity that typically occurs during the last few trading sessions preceding expiration. If, in addition, those trading sessions happen to be during a holiday week, liquidity evaporates. By yesterday, open interest in the January 2017 contract had shrunk to less than 5% of the open interest in the February 2017 contract, whereas the trading volume in the January contract during today's trading session was just ~11% of the February contract's volume.

It is not particularly surprising in this context that the lion's share of the gain for the trading session in the prompt month's price - ~$0.10 per MMBtu - occurred between 1:45 pm and 2:30 pm EST, the last 45 minutes leading to the expiration.

It would be incorrect, of course, to attribute today's volatility solely to technical drivers. Since mid last week, weather models for the first half of January have been continuously turning colder, ultimately flipping from a prediction of a relatively warm first decade of January few weeks ago to a high-confidence below-normal cold pattern anticipated currently. Based on latest runs, several major models appear in consensus that Arctic air mass will penetrate deep over the U.S. territory next week, creating another extended wave of high heating and power demand for natural gas.

To illustrate, the following is NOAA's temperature visualization for the period from January 3 - January 7 issued this morning:

Click to enlarge

The new forecast is visibly different from NOAA's January 3 - January 9 forecast issued just two days ago which is shown below (although, I must note, that forecast periods are not precisely the same). The below-normal penetration now looks much more aggressive and extends deeper into the southern half of the United States.

Click to enlarge

With the winter residential and commercial demand being extremely sensitive to the weather pattern, it is not surprising that natural gas prices react to significant changes in weather forecast. As the February 2017 contract now takes the prompt month position, its price settled today at ~$3.90 per MMBtu, a level not seen for more than a year.

To illustrate the power of the weather, the draw from natural gas underground storage to be reported by the EIA tomorrow morning will likely be in the 235-240 Bcf range (based on my demand model estimate), before dropping to what can be a high double-digit figure the following week, a giant swing.

An in-depth discussion of natural gas structural fundamentals is available to Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscribers on a regular basis.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication,

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.