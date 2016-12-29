Aaron's Is Being Priced Like A Normal Retailer - But It Isn't One

The idea that a GOP-controlled government removes regulatory risk is too aggressive; and macro benefits may not accrue to AAN to the same extent as peers.

Current valuation is in line with furniture and electronics retailing peers - none of whom have the credit and regulatory risk that Aaron's faces.

There have been a number of stocks, particularly in retail, they have made big post-election gains that I find questionable at best. But the run at rent-to-own provider Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is one of the stranger of the group. To be sure, investors liked the company's Q3 earnings report; AAN already was near a six-month high heading into the election.

But I'm not sure the results of the election necessarily justify additional optimism for AAN, which has run another 25%+ since Election Day. It's not entirely clear from a historical basis whether Aaron's is a purely countercyclical business; but it did perform reasonably well during the financial crisis. One would think the same macro improvements priced into other retailers would not have the same benefit for Aaron's: better employment and income numbers might lead lenders to finally loosen credit (at the detriment of Aaron's Progressive Finance unit) and draw customers into more traditional retailers instead of the onerous RTO offerings from Aaron's and major peer Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII).

There might be some optimism from a regulatory standpoint: the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) has been considered a potential threat to the RTO space, and one Democratic Congressman introduced a bill to have the CFPB limit fees in the industry. A more 'hands-off' approach from Washington seems to mitigate regulatory risk, at least in the near term.

But the run in AAN has left the stock largely priced as if it's a regular retailer. 42% of 2015 sales, per the 10-K, came from furniture; electronics (25%) and computers (7%) another 32%; and the remaining 26% are appliances (24%) and 'other' (2%). Here's what valuations for publicly traded retailers in those markets look like:

Furniture/Electronic Retailer Valuations Stock EV/EBITDA P/E TTM Ending BBY 5.2x 11.7x* January '17** LZB 9.3x 18.2x October '16 BSET 7.4x 17.6x* September '16 ETH 9.7x 19.1x* September '16 Click to enlarge

* - plus net cash

** - figures include midpoint of Q4 guidance

So given that Aaron's is moving toward a roughly 50/50 split between furniture and appliances/electronics, a half-and-half blended multiple of vertically integrated furniture retailers like Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET), Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH), and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) might give a reasonable peer-based approximation of AAN's valuation. That valuation should be around 7x EBITDA - between BBY's 5.2x and the high-8s average in the furniture space - and 14-15x EPS. (Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is probably the best peer for AAN besides RCII, but it is actually EBITDA-negative on a trailing twelve-month basis; EV/sales multiples are roughly similar between CONN and AAN.)

And, in fact, that's about where AAN trades: at the midpoint of its 2016 guidance, the stock trades at 7.4x on an EV/EBITDA basis and about 14.3x EPS. That seems far too aggressive, however, given that AAN's RTO model is highly regulated, its margins are plunging (core adjusted EBITDA margins likely will drop over 400 bps between 2012 and 2016), and it serves a riskier, lower-income clientele. Taking on the secular risk in BBY's model or the cyclical risk in ETH or LZB seems far preferable at roughly the same valuation than adding AAN's regulatory and credit risk, and buying a company with steady same-store sales declines. (Even Best Buy is seeing comps grow, however modestly.)

But the percentage breakdown cited is based only on Aaron's "core" in-store business. The recent growth engine has been the Progressive Financial division, acquired in 2014. That business essentially brings the RTO model to traditional retailers, buying goods at full retail and then financing through monthly payments (or repossessing if those payments stop). Essentially, Progressive is a subprime lender (though its recent DAMI purchase gave it a small foothold in near prime). Here's what valuation in that space looks like:

Subprime Lending Valuations Stock P/E TTM Ending FCFS 16.2x* December '17 CACC 13.8x September '16 OMF 6.1x** December '16 WRLD 8.1x* March '17 ENVA 12.9x** December '16 Click to enlarge

* - based on analyst estimates

** - at midpoint of Q4 guidance

About 42% of Aaron's guided 2016 adjusted EBITDA is coming from the Progressive segment. A blended multiple for the core and Progressive businesses then suggests a peer valuation in the range of 13x EPS and high 6s on an EBITDA basis - and values AAN around $26-$29, implying 10-20% downside from current levels.

So what the market is saying with AAN at $32 is that it would prefer the RTO model to traditional retailers and credit companies. That makes little sense, particularly in a moment where the market is pricing in macro improvement in 2017 that would seem far more likely to benefit other retailers and even other financing companies. Aaron's, as is, shouldn't be priced as a premium to companies in its space. Adding on the myriad risks to the business model - which may not be mitigated to quite the extent some believe at the moment - the discount should be reasonably large. That implies 20%+ downside from current levels, and makes AAN an intriguing short.

Why AAN Deserves A Discount

1. The sum isn't greater than the parts; it's less.

Progressive admittedly is growing nicely, and I can understand to an extent the enthusiasm for that segment. Third quarter revenue for Progressive increased 16%; active doors rose 28%. As discussed on the Q3 conference call, Progressive has been able to increase both larger and smaller retailers, and Aaron's management has cited a potential $20 billion opportunity against 2016 revenue near $1.2 billion.

But at least part of that growth has to come from Aaron's stores. The whole point of Progressive's business model is to expand credit availability for the very same customers whose credit forces them to shop at Aaron's, Rent-A-Center, or smaller RTO outlets. 42% of Aaron's core revenue came from furniture in 2015; the same year, 53% of Progressive revenue came from retail partners in that industry, with another 20% in mattresses. That category is also Aaron's most attractive, given pricing pressure in electronics and computers.

Aaron's core business is struggling to begin with, and Progressive seems to represent a potential, and consistent, source of cannibalization going forward. That seems likely to be a problem.

2. The core business is performing weaker than that of most retailers and deleveraging efforts already are being offset.

Aaron's has managed to stabilize EBITDA margins in the core business, which were 9.81% in 2014, 10.13% in 2015, and should be right at 10% in 2016, given Q4 guidance. Those margins are at a decent level, well above BBY's 6%+ and not far off the 12%+ at ETH and LZB's low-10% figure.

But that stabilization has come with aggressive cost control, including store closures. Opex has been held flat ex-Progressive in both 2015 and YTD in 2016, per the 10-Q, and continued same-store sales declines are going to have an impact at some point. Comps were down 3.4% in 2015 - declining 1.9% even excluding a weak environment in Texas, per the Q4 conference call - and have declined 2.9% through the first nine months of 2016, per the 10-Q. Write-offs are increasing in the core business, climbing 50 bps to ~3.3% in 2015 (exact figures aren't available, but can be estimating by backing out Progressive's higher rates) and at 4.9% in Q3 "are still outside of our comfort zone," as Aaron's President Douglas Lindsay put it on the Q3 conference call.

Aaron's obviously is dealing with some of the same secular challenges outside of furniture, but those challenges seem more difficult for Aaron's than for Best Buy or other traditional retailers. Pricing declines in TVs and computers negate the need for 12- or 24-month payment plans, even for lower-income consumers: Best Buy had 40-inch HD TVs for under $200 around Christmas. Aaron's took pricing last year, but it seems unlikely it will be able to do so consistently, and the margin benefits of those price increases have swiftly been offset. Continuing - and accelerating - declines in high-margin franchise revenues provide further pressure. The core business simply doesn't seem very attractive at the moment.

3. The current environment should be beneficial for Aaron's - a macro acceleration may not be.

Aaron's same-store sales increased 3.1% in 2008 and 8.1% in 2009. The trend has weakened noticeably of late, starting with a 0.9% increase in 2013, that turned to a decline in 2014.

It's not at all clear that there is causation behind the correlation between AAN comps and a modestly improving economy. Secular challenges in electronics no doubt have caused pressure: electronics and computers combined were over 50% of sales in 2008-09, against a figure likely closer to be 30% in 2016. It's possible that aggressive moves into subprime/near-prime by fintech companies such as Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and even LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) have provided some competition. And Aaron's did just fine in the last boom, with comps of 11.6% in 2004, 8.3% in 2005, and 7.2% in 2006.

But it's also possible that an improving employment and income picture has moved customers out of Aaron's wheelhouse, even with a tighter credit environment over the past few years. At the very least, it doesn't seem that a roaring economy would be as beneficial for AAN as for other consumer-facing companies.

4. The regulatory risk isn't gone just because the GOP will have control at the federal level.

It's not entirely clear whether the CFPB can regulate the RTO industry, and one would think a GOP-controlled Congress might move to eliminate the agency altogether. At the least, most analysts seem to think the CFPB will be reined in, with director Richard Cordray's job at risk.

We'll see. Republicans may not be eager to announce the removal of a consumer protection agency simply as a matter of politics, and state regulators have a role as well. Many observers have argued that RTO contracts are simply a workaround of state-level usury laws, and an increasing amount of pressure on 'payday loans' and other offerings at that level might find its way to Aaron's at some point. 2016 results aside, there's been a steady move toward increased regulation and increased consumer protection, and the current political environment doesn't mean an end to that risk for AAN.

Valuation And The Short Case

There's an argument that even if AAN is overvalued, it's not necessarily a short. RCII has made similar gains, filling most of the gap down after releasing disappointing preliminary Q3 results in early October. That stock trades at a bit over 10x the midpoint of its 2016 non-GAAP EPS guidance, a noticeable discount to AAN; but its performance has been weaker, one reason why its short interest is far higher (nearly 20% of the float, against under 6% for AAN). AAN's cash flow figures, particularly of late, also are better than its earnings: the addition of Progressive has sharply increased depreciation due to shorter lease terms and more early buyouts.

But Progressive also has sharply increased bad debt and write-off expense, and a "glitch" in its algorithms led the stock to be halved in 2015. There's still an underlying level of risk in the business - and while it's not clear when (or if) that risk might arise, there is a possibility of another unforeseen event shaking the stock.

Combined with the overvaluation, a weakening chart, and the somewhat illogical move over the past few months, I think there's enough to short AAN here. Fair value still looks to be in the $26-$27 range if the Q4 report is in line next month; any weakness in results or guidance can knock the stock down further. Conversely, to gain further, Aaron's either needs a huge beat - which has to come from Progressive - or multiple expansion to levels it hasn't seen in years. In calling AAN a "Best Idea" [pdf] back in January, Stephens valued it at under 13x EPS and 7x EBITDA in setting a $30 price target. 2016 results actually have modestly underperformed initial guidance - yet AAN's multiple has expanded beyond even bullish expectations eleven months ago. Those multiples should compress, and make a profitable short. And if any of the myriad risks happen to show up in the meantime, that profit will only be greater.

