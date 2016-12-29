Wall Street Breakfast: Nuclear Meltdown For Toshiba Shares

Economy

The Santa rally has run out of steam. U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday in the second biggest loss since the election. The Dow opened just a short hop away from 20,000 but then lost 111 points, falling to 19,833, while the S&P 500 fell 18 to 2,249. Ripples from Wall Street have spread overseas overnight and U.S. futures are not looking too bright in the penultimate trading session of the year.

Splitting from an earlier ruling, a federal appeals court has found that in-house courts at the Securities and Exchange Commission are unconstitutional. That marks a heavy setback for the agency's enforcement efforts as it uses five administrative-law judges to handle most routine cases. A spokesman said the SEC is reviewing the decision and wouldn't immediately have further comment.

Bank loans to eurozone firms climbed 2.2% in November, growing at their fastest pace since the tail end of the global financial crisis, while household lending growth accelerated to 1.9%, the highest since mid-2011. The figures are positive for the euro area, but the continued rise is at roughly the same, modest pace that previously suggested to policy makers that continued stimulus was needed throughout 2017.

Russia is drumming up diplomatic support for talks in Kazakhstan next month aimed at ending the fighting in Syria, a plan that would give it a greater voice in efforts to broker a settlement of the nearly six-year-old conflict. Top officials from Ankara, Tehran and Moscow met last week in the Russian capital to discuss the negotiations, which wouldn't include the U.S.

Tensions are high after John Kerry defended the Obama administration's decision to abstain from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity, while PM Benjamin Netanyahu voiced that peace will only be achieved through direct talks and recognition of Israel's right to exist. How does it affect the country's economy? Those who passed the resolution hope it will pave the way for international pressure and sanctions on Israeli or foreign entities that have dealings in the settlements.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pass through the United States when she visits Latin America next month, angering China which urged authorities to block any such stopover by stating "we hope the U.S. can abide by the 'one China' policy." The transit details are being closely watched as Taiwan media has speculated Tsai will seek to meet President-elect Donald Trump's transition team ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration.