Wall Street Breakfast: Nuclear Meltdown For Toshiba Shares

Stocks

Shares in Takata soared 16% in Tokyo after it was reported the airbag maker was nearing a U.S. settlement that would resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing. The penalty could reach up to $1B, and some would be paid up front and the rest over a number of years, sources told WSJ. Takata's (OTCPK:TKTDY) faulty inflator systems were responsible for 11 deaths and over 100 injuries worldwide.

Bombardier has signed a deal to deliver up to 300 Talent 3 trains to Austrian Federal Railways for about €1.8B at list prices. The Talent 3 is a multiple-unit railcar that allows for up to 50% more seating capacity than its predecessor generation. Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) said the first 21 of the electric trains would be delivered in 2019.

Marking a greater use of real-time video that is part of a broader trend of immersive experiences and virtual reality, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has joined YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and others in offering panoramic live views, but not everyone can post for now. Live 360-degree videos will be marked with a "LIVE 360" badge and users can change the angle of their view by either moving their phones or swiping their screens.

"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they're going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the U.S.," President-elect Trump told reporters outside Mar-a-Lago, adding that another 3,000 U.S. jobs would be created at OneWeb. But Sprint (NYSE:S) spokesman Dave Tovar clarified that the positions were part of a previously disclosed pledge by parent company SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which promised to create 50,000 American jobs - still quite an impressive number - after meeting with Trump earlier this month.

Burger King and Tim Hortons will become the latest fast food chains to switch to chicken free of vital antibiotics. The companies will change in their U.S. stores next year and in Canada in 2018, according to their owner Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR). McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) already removed antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken supply, and Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) said it would quit by 2017.

Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed with the FTC to divest five types of animal health products to settle charges that a proposed asset swap with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) would harm competition. The two companies agreed last December to swap businesses, with Boehringer getting Sanofi's $13.5B animal health business and Sanofi getting Boehringer's consumer healthcare business, valued at nearly $8B.

Upping the ante on his calls to reform the veterans health care system, President-elect Donald Trump convened a meeting on Wednesday to explore additional ways to enable veterans to obtain private medical treatment. "We think we have to have kind of a... public-private option," a senior transition official told reporters. "It's one of the options on the table." Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY

Sony is looking to put OLED televisions on shelves worldwide in 2017, aiming to electrify sales with a new top-of-the-line technology. The TVs will first hit Europe, the U.S. and China starting in the spring. Sony (NYSE:SNE) will source panels from South Korea's LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and draw on its own proprietary technology for image processing.

AirPods remain in short supply. A Wednesday afternoon inventory check showed only one store in the country - in Bridgewater, N.J., - that currently has the wireless earphones in stock, while Apple.com displayed a six-week wait for delivery. During a visit to the New York Stock Exchange yesterday, CEO Tim Cook called the wireless earbuds "a runaway success," and said Apple (AAPL) was "making them just as fast as we can."

Meanwhile, Indian officials are meeting early next week to evaluate the incentives sought by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to manufacture its products in the country, WSJ reports. The government is trying to promote local manufacturing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign, but it remains to be seen whether they would agree to more concessions for Apple.

New York narrowly edged out Hong Kong in the global rankings for IPOs this year, with $24.6B on the NYSE (NYSE:ICE) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) combined, while Hong Kong had $24.5B. The numbers were still significantly lower than last year. Globally, new listings total $141B in 2016, down a third from 2015 and the weakest level recorded since 2012.