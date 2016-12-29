At Today's FFO Multiple, Santa Brought You A Present This Year After All

I didn't put up a Christmas tree but I doubt Santa would have brought me a gift anyways. I'm buying a few cheap REITs, however, and maybe you should to.

Healthcare Trust of America isn't growing as fast as it used to, but it has made solid progress on several fronts in 2016.

Be it influenced by culture or astronomy, at the end of each year, humans tend to review the last twelve months. While I may do a more comprehensive review of my articles written in 2016, for now, I am going through my very long list of companies I like and determining which, if any, are a good risk-adjusted value despite the gains the broader equity markets have experienced. Some I already own while some I do not.

On December 20th, 2016, Seeking Alpha published my article on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Despite owning the stock and having a favorable opinion on it, I hadn't been able to recommend the stock for a long while due to its extended valuation in terms of FFO and FAD. After a 20%+ pullback, I was finally comfortable giving a buy recommendation albeit a cautious one. How have REITs, and healthcare REITs in particular, done so far this year?

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

The seven REITs above include the healthcare REIT diversified heavyweights Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), and HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP); the largest skilled nursing REIT Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), which I also recently wrote about here; my two preferred smaller healthcare REITs Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust; as well as Realty Income (NYSE:O) to serve as a barometer for the triple net lease REIT market as a whole.

So what do we have? All the large market capitalization REITs included in the chart are down between 15% and 29% in the past year. Over the same time period, the more nimble HTA and DOC are up between 3.5% and 10.5% while Realty Income managed to post a 14% gain year to date. Both DOC, HTA, and O were up 25%+ at one point earlier this year with O up nearly 50%. While I believe O is approximately fairly valued now, I frequently warned readers that over $65, due to the FFO multiple and not the chart, that O carried significant downside risk. Realty Income is not the only stock that has sold off and "came back down to earth" in terms of valuation.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Since 2012, through September's highs, HTA generated over 85% in capital gains and 115% in total returns including dividends (cash, not reinvested which increases total return by another ~10%). This results in a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") in the neighborhood of 20%. To put that into context, fully including the recent "Trump Rally," the S&P over the same time period had a CAGR of 12% to 13% - HTA beat one of the strongest equity bull markets by over 750 basis points annually.

I purposefully used HTA's recent highs of $34 per share. The stock is now 20% lower than where it traded in Q3 and yields 4.25%. Let's put the current yield into context as that can be a useful indicator of value though I do not recommend using it as your sole gauge of value no more than I'd say to buy a car solely based on how many cylinders it has (the exception might be 12, if that's the case just go for it).

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER. Actual dividends paid used during the time period used.

There are a couple of things to note here and they are not necessarily obvious. First, we know yields near 5% do not last long while yields in the mid-to-high 3% range generally indicate a short-term top on the stock. What is also occurring is the market's growing confidence in HTA as a company; we can see this from the successively lower yields over time. If you were stubborn and wanted the 5.5%+ yields of years past, you'd be waiting for a long time. The new 5.5% is likely closer to 4.5% for more reasons as well.

Those that follow me know I am a skeptical investor and actively check to make sure things are indeed how they look on the surface. One way management manipulates how people view their stock is through distribution levels and trends. This is particularly the case with REITs as they are under tremendous pressure not just to consistently pay but also grow them. HTA's dividend payout ratio has declined from 79% in 2014 to 74.8% in 2016.

Less FFO is being paid to investors in percentage terms but that does not mean that the cash generation machine is worth any less. This is double impressive as HTA has raised its distribution slightly over time from $0.2875 to $0.30 quarterly.

Will higher yields on the 10-year treasury impact the stock? Near term, the answer clearly is yes as we've seen lately, but longer term, the associated growth in FFO, assuming the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates only when economic data is strongly positive should offset most of this risk for properly structured REITs like HTA (rent increases available in leasing terms and primarily fixed rate debt). I thoroughly analyzed the relationship between higher rates and REITs recently in this article.

Strategy and Portfolio

HTA, like its colleague DOC, focuses exclusively (94% of assets) on medical office building real estate ("MOBs"). Over 95% of its buildings are classified as "core-critical" which means they are necessary for the surrounding medical complexes. For those less familiar with the asset class, MOBs benefit from multiple tenant properties, much higher rent coverage (8x) than skilled nursing (1.5x) and senior housing (1.2x) on average, and lower reliance on government reimbursements versus other types of healthcare real estate assets.

HTA also buys in at least relatively high population density geographies and manages the vast majority (91%) of its properties itself. This may not seem critical, but there has been a somewhat hidden tendency for hospitals and supporting facilities to be developed in rural areas where land and construction prices are much lower and subsequently capitalization rates are initially higher. These are much less revenue stable assets due to multiple factors including a less reliable long-term client base, less property value appreciation versus urban areas which are more land-restricted, as well as the greater ease of entry for competitors.

Despite being a relatively small $4 billion REIT, HTA has done a good job diversifying its tenant base geographically with Boston the highest at 9.2%. Tenant wise, the portfolio also has low concentrations among operators with the highest, Greenville Hospital System, at just 5% of square feet. Although MOB tenants are easier to replace than other types of healthcare properties, it is worth noting that 44% of base rent was derived from investment grade tenants and a full 60% came from tenants with an investment grade rated parent company.

HTA's portfolio also grew by 20% this year, which is no small task. This translated into a 2.6% and 2.3% increase in FFO and FAD per share, respectively, for 2016 using Q4 estimates and actual data through Q3. Same property cash net operating income ("NOI") increased 3.3% compared to Q3 2015. Total growth in FFO exceeded 16% but that in of itself is meaningless without considering equity dilution.

Going back to its initial public offering, HTA's full year FFO per share has risen from $1.28 to an estimated $1.61 in 2016. One seldom analyzed but important element to a REIT's business is the degree its leases are below or above market rate. HTA has maintained responsible diversification, has an investment grade credit rating, impressive portfolio growth, and all while increasing its distribution while lowering its payout ratio.

Growth But At What Cost?

Expanding a real estate portfolio by 20% in one year requires a lot of money. HTA targets debt to total capitalization between 30% and 35% and a 6.0x or below debt to EBITDA ratio. How has HTA managed its growth? Debt to total capitalization is a conservative 26.4% while its debt to EBITDA stands at 5.5 times. Earlier in the year, the company issued $350 million in bonds at 3.5%, which was used to deleverage. HTA's operating general partner also executed a $200 million seven-year unsecured term loan to refinance a $155 million loan due in 2019 and pay down existing mortgage loans.

Total liquidity at the end of Q3, which is the most recent information available to us, was $835.4 million and comprised almost entirely (97.8%) by its revolving credit facility. Given the firm's market capitalization of $4.1 billion and trends in acquisition activity, coupled with its favorable maturity schedule, HTA should have sufficient liquidity for at least 2017.

Valuation and Conclusion

Based on dividend yield, we already know HTA has entered the range that generally indicates a fair to strong value. More conservative investors may want to wait for another 5% pullback to achieve a 4.5% yield before initiating a position. In terms of FFO multiple, HTA traded in the low 20s just one to two quarters ago. DOC, whose business model and growth rates are almost similar to HTA of the peer group, also generally trades in the high teens to low 20s in terms of P/FFO.

When these more expensive REITs trade in the low 20x range, the larger healthcare stocks such as Ventas, HCN, and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) trade between 16 and 18 P/FFO. The moderate sell off has brought the FFO multiple down to 17. Here it is framed up visually in terms of 2016's estimated full year FFO:

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

The technicals in this two-year chart line up fairly well with the historical ranges. The stock peaks in the low-to-mid 20x FFO range (the 'Consider Selling' line is at a 22 multiple) and rising sharply off the conviction buy region ('Very Strong Buy' line) around 14-15x FFO. For those reallocating to the sector or adding new capital, HTA at the current price is one of few opportunities in this market to find decent value. Keep in mind these figures are not static; each quarter HTA grows FFO per share, all other things equal, these ranges will slowly ratchet higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GST-A, VTR, HCP, HTA, OHI, DOC, MAIN, BXMT, BNS, LGCYO, CF, EPD, MMP, CF, EVEP, TD, RY, HMC, CCP, MRCC, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WER has positions in EVEP debt only and LGCY debt and preferred only. WER does not own the common units in either. WER is short Deere & Company (DE). The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.