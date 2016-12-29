Did Five Oaks Actually Slash Their Dividend?

Investors focusing on the trailing book value per share could get a big surprise when they learn about math.

The news stories are going to say Five Oaks chopped the dividend, but that isn’t the whole story.

Five Oaks (NYSE:OAKS) just "slashed their dividend", right? That is the story you'll see coming up as the quarterly dividend falls from $.06 to $.05. While I've been a bear on OAKS a few times as they traded from $5.08 through $5.50, I want to put an end to this silly story. The dividend "reduction" for OAKS reflects the impact of their special dividend declared during the quarter. The total volume of shares outstanding increased substantially. The total amount of common dividends remains very similar to the prior value.

I'm showing the monthly dividend figures and total shares outstanding. Annualized figures required multiplying by 12. I put the math together in the table below:

Remember that the vast majority of the special dividend was paid with shares of common stock. The result is a similar total dividend payment. Shareholders that were expecting to get something for nothing will be sorely disappointed. Who wouldn't want to receive a substantial increase in shares while having the original dividend maintained? Unfortunately, investors are stuck with what the market offers rather than with what they would like to have.

It will be interesting to see how shocked investors are when the new book value figures come out and show similar adjustments. When total shares outstanding grows significantly for a mortgage REIT, the shares are usually issued for cash rather than given to existing shareholders. Since the mortgage REIT wasn't raising capital, the increase in share count means a lower book value per share if total equity remained the same.

There Was Some Cash Also

Remember that part of the special dividend was paid with cash. That should serve to reduce total book value. If the idea of buying $7.70 of book value per share (trailing BV) at prices around $5.00 per share seemed too good to be true, then you caught on to the bitter facts the market is starting to recognize.

Expect book value per share to be dramatically lower. Expect total book value to be slightly lower and shares outstanding to be vastly higher. Just don't go griping about how the dividend got "cut". I predicted this back in November when I analyzed the transaction. When investors fail to see an increase in monthly dividend income, it is not the same as seeing a decrease. For the shareholders that took all common stock (no part of the cash offer), the increase in share count should be high enough to push total income higher.

Portfolio Change

OAKS has been moving to a simpler portfolio that emphasizes agency RMBS. As they complete the transition it should simplify the financial statements and drive down the total operating expenses (which were increased by consolidating trusts).

I'm still not convinced the mREIT will be able to sustain a total common dividend at a rate of $10.5 million per year, but I do think the shift to a simpler strategy could be a positive factor.

Overall Outlook

My overall view remains negative. I think the primary catalyst for further pain is the market reacting to the change in book value per share. I believe many investors are still buying in on the premise of a huge discount to a trailing book value of $7.70.

If you'd like to see it straight from the company, check out their news release.

