Gastar Is Doing All The Right Things To De-Risk

The debt and equity markets have caught on to Gastar's resiliency and strong acreage position. While beneficial for me as a shareholder, does opportunity still exist with Gastar?

My most recent article was published in mid-October and focused on the very strong opportunity for the firm's preferred shares and to a lesser extent its debt and common stock.

Back in March of 2016, I reanalyzed the firm's common and preferred equity as well as its traded debt. Again, there appeared to be strong value.

I wrote my first bullish article on Gastar Exploration on October 12, 2015 after noting extreme volatility across its capital structure. The market was confused.

It was not that long ago that the credit markets had left Gastar (NYSEMKT:GST) for dead. These investors are more institutional in nature, less likely to panic sell, and are driven more by the fundamentals than equity investors so this type of move carries weight.

The preferred shares took an even larger hit and were nearly sold to zero.

Where We Came From

But like many small capitalization exploration and development ("E&") oil and gas companies, Gastar refused to go down without a fight. As I noted in my late 2015 article, the downside volatility across the capital structure had little justification in terms of the firm's operations or financial standing:

(GST) is a relatively stable small capitalization oil and gas company with competent management, good acreage, a strong production track record, and a relatively sturdy financial position. You'd never guess that was the case given its preferred shares GST-A (GST-PA on Yahoo! Finance) moved from $17 to $8.01 per share in a matter of weeks while oil actually increased from the low $40's toward $50/bbl WTI.

At the time, the preferred shares GST-A and GST-B (note: GST-PA on Yahoo! Finance) were trading all over the place, literally moving up and down 50% in a matter of weeks, while the debt had begun its slow march up from the high 40s. While the STACK play's economics back then were less certain than today, I was cautiously optimistic given my petroleum engineering background and the analysis I'd performed on well results.

Firms such as Chaparral Energy (bankrupt as of earlier this year), Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were all building and proving out positions adjacent to Gastar's acreage to various degrees.

I was confident that the STACK's economics would grind toward those of the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Its relatively low leverage and improving acreage position, coupled with favorable drilling results meant GST had a good chance of making it through the downturn. The company agreed, and unlike the vast majority of its peers, turned up the volume on its STACK drilling activities as noted in my October 2016 article:

GST is not backing down in the face of low prices. As an investor in any part of the capital structure, we know GST needs to continue drilling, and do so profitably, to pay distributions or increase the value of its common equity. It increased its expenditures for 2016 for drilling in the STACK up to $23.5 million from its initial allocation of only $5.5 million.

My conclusion summarized my findings for the three levels of the capital structure with today's notes in bold:

Common Shares: These are entirely dependent on Gastar's ability to continue to drill successfully and increase its equity value significantly. Additional equity issuances are likely and will dilute their value. But at just over $1 per share due to the firm's much reduced market capitalization, these offer significant upside from current levels and have not participated in the overall sector rally like the preferreds and debt have. At $1.60, these are up >50% from the publication date. Preferred Shares: Provided a small pullback, investors here will receive annual distributions of nearly 20% on invested capital (currently suspended) coupled with a capital gain of approximately 100% if the firm's liquidity position and cash flows stabilize. Investors here need to believe the firm can increase its equity value marginally by $150-250 million depending on how conservative they value assets and commodity prices going forward. At $19.0, GST-B is up $5 per share or 35% since mid-October. It is up approximately 900% since February 2016 lows of $2. GST-A experienced similar gains but from a lower level given a lower coupon. *Remember that distributions are suspended on both GST-A and GST-B. Being cumulative, these distributions (now near $2 per share), are accrueing and must be paid before any reinstatement of the common distribution. In addition, the firm must pay distributions in shares or cash by April 2017 in order not to pay a penalty rate approximately 200 basis points higher. See Quantumonline.com for more information. Senior Notes: Using SEC pricing, there is not major downside for the notes despite them trading at only a 15-20% of par. I could see a situation where the recovery rate might go as extreme as only 60-65 cents on the dollar but even that is not too far from current market prices and only represents two years of interest payments. A $50-150 million recovery in net equity value takes principal loss off the table. The bonds result in a yield to maturity IRR of approximately 10-12% if bought on the offer close to 90 and 18-20% if on the bid closer to 80. While not game changing, compared to most corporate debt trading with 5% or less coupons and 5-10% above par, this is a compelling opportunity. The bonds only moved higher and now trade at approximately 98 cents on the dollar or essentially par for capital gains of ~10-15%. Source: FINRA & WER

Where We Are Going

What I did not have the benefit of during my last analysis of Gastar were Q3's financial results and asset updates. The below diagram outlines the company's STACK play assets:

In aggregate, Gastar has 81,500 net surface acres in the STACK play of Oklahoma. Let's take a look at the updated production and reserves data.

Q3's net production came in at 5.8 MBoe/d. I am not a fan of barrel of equivalent because it is inherently flawed. That being said, GST produces mostly liquids (69%) so it is a fairly reliable figure. Proved reserves are also liquids heavy with 60% being oil. GST will benefit from the massive increase in natural gas prices as of late but not as much as other E&Ps with heavier weights to dry gas. As we can see by the information on undeveloped drilling locations, the company has a very heavy pipeline of wells to drill provided it has enough capital to do so.

As someone with a petroleum engineering and geology background, GST also benefits from this acreage having five possible formations with multiple benches to drill. The two main pay zones are near the Oswego but between the Mississippi Lime and Woodford Shale there are several others. Assuming the economics are right, this permits Gastar to hit multiple formations per vertical well bore, which reduces costs and "increases" the number of wells it has in its inventory in the traditional sense.

This chart shows a few things. First, GST's proved reserves in the mid-continent increased rapidly from 2013 through 2015 but declined in 2016. Its liquids ratio has remained consistently around 80% with most reserves in the form of crude oil and condensate. One positive aspect to 2016 was the increase in proven developed from 33% in prior years to 42%. This does not totally offset the decline in proven reserves but it is a move in the right direction. Has the reduction in proven reserves (which fluctuate with commodity prices due to accounting rules) resulted in less production?

No, production grew in 2016 as shown above. So what's GST's strategy going forward? First, it plans to preserve its large acreage position in the mid-continent. Second, it will continue to work on de-risking its STACK acreage. Third, GST will continue optimizing drilling results and its approach to the multiple formations and pay zones within its STACK assets. The whole industry, not just GST, is interested in unlocking the potential of the STACK with 41 rigs currently active in the area.

For those that follow Gastar, you probably remember the drillco agreement made with a large institutional investor back in October. Here is the economic split for those that have not reviewed the deal:

In summary, this is how Gastar solved its capital expenditure problems associated with having a large drilling inventory in the context of very tight credit markets for oil and gas companies, much less tiny ones. The vast majority (90%) of drilling costs are absorbed by the drilling partner with the cost of a low working interest until the partner achieves a 15% internal rate of return ("IRR"). The joint venture was needed for Gastar to secure its valuable acreage and more quickly prove it out.

In my opinion, one of the best benefits is that Gastar has the ability to experiment more (hitting new pay zones, activity in less certain reservoirs, new drilling and production techniques, et cetera) with the JV wells, with the partner absorbing most of the risk, then apply the then tried and true methodology to wells it has a full working interest in. That's certainly what I would do.

Gastar is already doing quite well in the area from an engineering point of view. Its Meramec activity is in its early stages and has resulted in favorable statistics:

That's a big project IRR considering it was generated when oil and gas were significantly lower on average. Let's do some math to put these somewhat confusing numbers into context and double check Gastar's math. In the first 90 days, the Meramec well cited above generated 626 Boe/d most of which was oil (oil was 71% at peak and 52% 270 days in for the Deep River 30-1H well). Using $50/bbl realized, the two wells generate $2.82 million in revenue in only 90 days using actual production data. With a 10% quarterly decline rate revenue in year one is $9.7 million.

Keep in mind the entire well cost was only $4.5 million. While we used very rough decline curve estimates and know the non-oil production component are less valuable despite the Boe calculation, we can still say with confidence that these wells are highly profitable when done right and Gastar's 69% IRR calculation appears feasible.

Gastar's WEHLU-Hunton acreage is 100% held by production and its upper and lower zones have produced IRRs of 71% and 58% respectively.

Risks

There is a reason Gastar's common equity trades for a dollar sixty - it's not low risk.

1) While the financing JV mitigates a lot of its medium-term capital expenditure risk, it also means predicting revenues and earnings going forward is difficult. Gastar is giving up significant revenues in the short term and this will particularly be noticeable when it brings several large projects online at the same time yet the benefits don't show up for potentially several quarters.

2) Oklahoma has been in the news due to a spike in earthquakes. Contrary to popular belief, hydraulic fracturing itself does not cause earthquakes any more than a small explosion does (nor does the process pollute groundwater for whatever it is worth but people seem to have understood basic geology and don't bring that one up quite as much). What does have the potential to do so, however, is waste water disposal via injection into underground reservoirs. This is a very common process and huge amounts of waste water is generated anytime a hydraulic fracturing process is used to drill a well.

In terms of actual seismic activity, Gastar is fortunate that its acreage has essentially no earthquakes above 2.5 in magnitude (2.5 and lower generally cannot be felt). It also outsources its water disposal to a third party contractor so they themselves are not taking on the risk of creating earthquakes via water disposal. That being said, headline risk is headline risk and its concentrated STACK position could backfire if the populace demands drilling to stop or new water disposal methods that are more costly.

3) The most important issue for Gastar as noted in my last article is the highly unfavorable realized prices across the board in the STACK. The huge increase in production coupled with total lack of nearby industry or large population centers has widened negative differentials to among the worst levels in the nation. Has that trend continued through 2016?

No, it hasn't. In fact, realized oil and natural gas prices continued to decline year to date. NGLs stabilized around $13 but that's not saying much although it is good to see the percentage of crude oil's price rise to 33%; I often see it in the high 20s.

4) The deep cost reductions that were supposed to save the oil industry have finally flat lined for Gastar.

Excluding workover expense, 2015 saw a dramatic decline in total direct costs from $11.52 in the prior year to only $7.54 per Boe. This includes lease operating expenses, production taxes, as well as transportation costs but excludes items like interest expense. YTD 2016 has seen costs rise back of $9/bbl and $10/bbl if you include workover expense. These costs may come down as Gastar gets more experience in the region.

Positives

1) Part of the reason there was no liquidity issues in the prior section is because of the recent south STACK sale for $71 million. This contributed to the revolver being paid down from $100 million to $84.7 million and an increase in cash resulting in total liquidity rising from $46.7 million on 9/30 to $101.4 million currently. Its capital expenditures and liquidity position are solid through 2017 mostly independent of commodity prices thanks to its financials and JV.

2) On that note, Gastar has 70% of its oil and NGLs hedged at an average floor price of $70.17. While it would be great if oil exceeds this in 2017, I wouldn't hold my breath. For better or worse, the company is essentially fully exposed to crude oil prices in 2018. Its natural gas position next year was looking equally strong before the recent rally with Henry Hub about to touch $4/MMBtu. Gas is 75% hedged at an average price of $3.05 for 2017. It's also well hedged in 2018 at $3.00 for 72% of expected production.

3) The STACK play is still young. If the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin are any indication, well results will continue to improve. Geologically, the STACK's only real competition quality wise is the Permian. Most of the other hydrocarbon rich stack plays are heavily tilted toward natural gas (e.g. Marcellus and Utica Shale) which historically are rarely as profitable as oil. Even with, and let's call it what it is, garbage realized commodity prices Gastar has still achieved highly profitable well results. At today's commodity prices, even including a large negative differential, Gastar will earn substantial economic profits.

Potential By Layer

Gastar's capital structure includes common equity, one issuance of bonds, and two preferred shares for investors to consider. The debt is back to par as it should be so there is not much to discuss there. The preferred shares are now trading between $18 and $19 per share from their lows well below $5. Yes, the big gains have already been made, and fortunately, I've owned GST-A throughout that time period.

But the past is irrelevant for us today. GST-B, the higher distribution share class, yields 10.75% of par or $2.6875 annually. As of today's close that still generates a yield of 14.1%. As noted before, distributions are suspended but accruing due to their cumulative nature. There is also a penalty in the form of a higher rate paid to investors if the firm does not pay in cash or shares in the next 3-4 months. Let's use a market example of where a preferred similar to this could trade. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), another great smaller E&P, has rallied very hard off its lows and is one of the best-performing stocks I follow.

Callon is also one of the few E&Ps with preferred shares. They also yield 10% and are similar in rights - e.g. they are cumulative. I'd pull up a chart of CPE-A, but as usual, none of the major providers have data beyond the last five days. CPE traded down to half of par in the midst of the oil crisis. I should have bought some but was too slow to pull the trigger.

It now trades at $52.39 despite a par value of only $50. Do I think GST-B will trade well above its par value given it also pays 75 more basis points per year? No, but it'll get close. $25 is a 32% gain from here. That combined with its nearly 15% yield on cost makes it a buy at these levels for those confident in GST's survivability.

The common equity is trickier but I'm bullish on this as well. My portfolio is high enough risk and over-allocated to energy as is so it is unlikely I'll buy the common. Back when the firm was generating $150 million to $200 million in annual revenue prior to the fall in oil prices, GST traded between $5 and $9 per share.

GST has the drilling inventory and levels of activity to reach this level again. As outlined in the Risks section, however, there is simply too much uncertainty for the stock to trade anywhere near double digits in the next few quarters. If oil and gas stay at current levels/increase and once the JV proves itself beneficial, I have little doubt GST will return to $4-5 per share though it may take a couple of years.

This is likely my last article of 2016 so Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GST-A, VTR, HCP, HTA, OHI, DOC, MAIN, BXMT, BNS, LGCYO, CF, EPD, MMP, CF, EVEP, TD, RY, HMC, CCP, MRCC, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WER has positions in EVEP debt only and LGCY debt and preferred only. WER does not own the common units in either. WER is short Deere & Company (DE). The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.