Essent Group's Growth And The Stock's Momentum

Introduction

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), through its primary subsidiaries Essent Guaranty and Essent Reinsurance, provides private mortgage insurance (PMI) to mortgage lenders and investors throughout the United States. The company began writing policies in 2010, and has since established a 12% market share in the industry. Essent is led by CEO and founder Mark Casale, a former 7 year executive at mortgage insurance giant Radian, Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Shares of ESNT offer significant upside in both the near and long term; it is my intent with this article to offer a number of ideas supporting this notion. The stock's momentum and the Group's rapid growth suggest shares may continue to appreciate during the near term, while a strong balance sheet and favorable fundamental valuation provide upside over the long term.

Momentum

I am not particularly fond of the concept of "momentum" when it comes to investing, but ESNT's rapid ascent is difficult to ignore. Shares are up over 40% on the year, and increases in volume have been strongly correlated with increases in share price, indicating a bullish sentiment towards the stock. ESNT is roughly 5% off its 52 week peak, with spikes in relative volume during the months of November and December. From a pure performance perspective, share price looks to be trending nicely. In the absence of any major market shifts, a bullish run heading into Q4/annual earnings would not surprise me.

Top and Bottom Line Growth

As illustrated in the tables below, Essent's performance since its IPO in 2013 has been impressive. Revenue has nearly tripled from 131 million in 2013 to over 300 million in 2015, and is on pace to approach 400 million in 2016. Current year 3Q revenue was 121.25 million, compared to 91.74 million in the same quarter last year, a 32% increase.

Net income in 2015 was 157 million, compared to 200 and 105 million in 2014 and 2013, respectively. Current year 3Q net income was 60 million, compared to 41 million in the same quarter last year, representing a 46% increase. While ESNT's bottom line has increased significantly, capital efficiency is improving as well. Return assets rose from 7.5% 2014 to 10.7% in 2015. Maintaining this trend will be key in generating shareholder value over the long term.

Revenue Year 2015 2014 2013 In thousands $353,000 $239,000 131,000 % change 47.70% 82.44% N/A Click to enlarge

Net Income Year 2015 2014 2013 In thousands $157,000 $88,000 65,000 Margin 44.48% 67.18% 49.62% % change 78.41% 35.38% N/A Click to enlarge

Operating Cash Flow Year 2015 2014 2013 In thousands $224,000 $154,000 119,000 Margin-CF/Rev. 63.46% 64.44% 90.84% % change 45.45% 29.41% N/A Click to enlarge

Balance Sheet

A highly leveraged PMI provider carries exceptional risk, as a company must be prepared to make payouts in the event that borrowers begin to default on their loans. The Group carries very little debt, and its largest liability relates to deferred revenue on lump-sum insurance contracts. These are classified as current liabilities on the balance sheet, but will be recognized in income as earned during subsequent periods.

On the asset side, cash sits at around 16 million as of Q3 2016. Essent invests heavily in U.S. treasuries, munis, MBS's, and corporate debt, all of which will take a modest hit in value due to the upcoming rate hikes. However, any impact caused by revaluation will be isolated to AOCI, thus not impacting EPS results and earnings expectations. Most importantly, liquidity is not a concern; excluding deferred revenue, current ratio comes in above 7.5.

Fundamental Valuation

In valuing the company using a basic DCF model, I assume a free cash flow to firm of $260 million, ESNT's trailing twelve month operating cash flow, minus capital expenditures of $4 million. There were no changes in net borrowing over the past twelve months, and immaterial interest expense. Therefore in this instance, free cash flow to equity equals free cash flow to the firm.

I am intentionally conservative in my cash flow forecasts; I assume year 1 growth in FCFE of 17.9%, which represents the percentage increase in TTM operating cash flow over FY 2015 operating cash flow. Note, this figure is well under the average growth rate in operating cash flow over the past several years (35+%). I assume FCFE growth will slow to 13.4% in year 2, 8.9% in year 3, 4.5% in year 4, and 1.8% in year 5. The model assumes a terminal growth rate of 1.7%, the U.S. inflation rate as of November 30, 2016.

In calculating the cost of equity, I utilize a risk free rate of 2.55 %, representing the yield on a 10 year U.S. treasury note. I assume a market rate of return of 9.84%, implying a risk premium of 7.29%. My beta calculation blends the standard deviation method and a bottom-up approach, and comes in at 1.2. Thus, the cost of equity used in my model is 11.3%, determined by adding the risk free rate to the market risk premium multiplied by the stock's beta.

The assumptions discussed above yield a fair value per share of around $41, indicating potential upside in excess of 28%.

0 1 2 3 4 5 $260,000 $306,436 $347,483 $378,513 $395,414 $402,476 Beta Shs o/s C.O.E FV/Share TV-> $4,264,619 1.2 93,110 11.30% $41.04 Click to enlarge

Industry Outlook, Various Risk Factors

We know rates are going to rise, but it remains to be seen how this will actually impact the housing market, and consequently, how mortgage insurers will fare in a such an environment. A major risk factor is that an increase in rates will encourage home borrowers to put more money down, decreasing the demand for private mortgage insurance. PMI is required when loan to value (loan balance divided by value of the collateral) is greater than 80%. With rates set to rise, many borrowers may be willing to make down payments in excess of 20%, making PMI unnecessary. I attempted to account for this risk in my valuation estimate by tapering the FCFE growth rate in years 2 through 5; however, this method still yielded an extremely favorable valuation.

Alternatively, higher rates may give banks the ability to be more aggressive in their lending practices, potentially bolstering the housing market. Bank profits will increase as a result of the rate hike, due to higher interest earned on cash reserves, and the increase in spread on rates paid to customers vs rates charged to borrowers. Further, due to the promise of higher returns, banks could be more willing originate loans to riskier borrowers.

From the borrower's perspective, the prospect of a stable economy with steadily rising housing prices could encourage lower down payments, for a couple of reasons. First, a healthy economy means consumers will feel more confident- about their future earning potential and job security-thus many might worry less about shelling out large upfront sums on a home. And second, if housing prices continue to appreciate, mortgagees may feel less urgency to meet the 80% LTV mark through a downpayment, ultimately benefiting PMI providers. Intuitively, as values rise, the loan to value ratio falls. Borrowers could save by putting minimal money down and paying PMI until their home's value rises to a point where LTV drops below the 80% threshold.

Final recommendation

I do believe shares of ESNT are undervalued at their current price. Although questions regarding future growth and the state of the housing market are undoubtedly important to weigh, it appears to me any weaknesses and major risk factors are overshadowed by the Group's strong fundamentals and excellent track record. Invest at your own risk, but I consider ESNT a "buy", and assign a fair value of between $40 and $45 to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.