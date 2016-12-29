New Mountain Finance: Steady Ship For Steady Dividend

With price-to-book near 1.1x, wait for valuation to dip to 1.0x to buy this high-quality stock.

SLP upside has been performing on plan with over 10% equity yield and upside to 13.6%.

I received a private message to provide my updated views on New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC). Please refer to my previous article for my selling points on this stock.

Financial and Investment Portfolio

NMFC has experienced tumultuous past 10 quarters. Book value per share fell from $14.65 to $13.28. On an annualized basis, from 6/30/14 to 9/30/16, book value declined 4.2% and total return on a book basis was 5.0%.

Source: FactSet Click to enlarge

At face value, it appears that the deterioration of the book value could be troublesome. 5% total book return may not be sufficient, considering a senior loan or high yield bond index could have offered similar yields.

To diagnose the book value performance, I have charted index performance of LSTA Leveraged Loan B/BB index vs. NMFC's book value.

Source: FactSet Click to enlarge

As seen in the chart above, book value per share has deteriorated at a faster rate than the LSTA B/BB Loan index. It did a great job at tracking the index until December 2015. Because NMFC has significant leverage, the impact on the portfolio during downturns are much more significant.

Source: FactSet Click to enlarge

Since September 2014, NMFC has borrowed significant amounts more with debt to net assets % near 80% over the most recent quarters. Thus, any macro credit deterioration will have more impact on NMFC's net assets.

Overall, NMFC's book value has fallen about 4% on an annualized basis, and investors will need to factor that into account. Book value dividend yield is about ~10%. So investors can expect ~6% return on book assets

Net Investment Income

Net investment income (NII) has hovered around $0.34 or above $0.34. In my last article, I wrote about potential upside value with the Senior Loan Fund. There is also now some more equity upside with the net lease opportunity announced.

These opportunities have had a smaller overall impact on the net investment income.

SLP II Status Update

As a reminder, SLP II is a senior loan program containing 1st lien loans of credits that NMFC is already an investor or investor in the industry. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) provides a credit facility of Libor + 1.75%.

Excerpts from the 10-Q

As of September 30, 2016, we and SkyKnight have contributed $47.6 million and $12.4 million, respectively. Our investment in SLP II is disclosed on our Consolidated Schedule of Investments as of September 30, 2016. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, we earned approximately $1.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of dividend income related to SLP II.

Based on a three-month $1.2M dividend and $47.6M of contributed equity, the dividend yield of this investment is about 10%. As stated in the recent investor presentation, the equity yield on SLP II was supposed to be 13.6%. There may be some room for some upside in the SLP II program.

Overall, based on a ~10% book dividend yield, this equity investment appears to be a good fit for the portfolio as a whole.

My current reaction to the financial situation is that at the current 10% book dividend yield I am aiming to expect a total return of 5-6% annually.

I calculated book value per share change from 6/30/14 to present for the comparables. NMFC is in the middle of the pack for total returns amongst comparable peers. Thus, on a total return basis, it may not be as attractive compared to peers. However, its dividend yield is one of the highest. Thus, investors have to evaluate the book value per share decline compared to peers.

Shareholders, Valuation and Street View

In my first article, I mentioned as a selling point for NMFC is that institutions own this stock.

Source: FactSet Click to enlarge

Institutional % of float continues to be around 40-50%, while insiders % of float still hovers around 10%. Both are still strong indicators that this is a stock that management and institutions have invested in.

Below I provide an update comparing NMFC vs. similar-sized peers (>$1B BDCs).

Source: FactSet Click to enlarge

NMFC is in the middle of the pack with respect to institutional ownership. Some of the less owned names are FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC). Note also that American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) was acquired by Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Source: FactSet Click to enlarge

NMFC and PSEC lead the way for insider ownership. One interesting caveat to point out is that management teams use insider ownership as a way to justify their fees. They charge their external management fee and incentive fee and then reinvest it in the stock. Another note is that as funds scale, it may be harder to own such a large %. Nonetheless, I would treat the insider ownership as a positive indicator.

Valuation

Click to enlarge

NMFC appears to be valued fairly compared to its historical P/B multiple. I would consider it to be on the high-end still. Thus, it may not be the best time to buy the stock.

Street View: Hold

Street has a target price of $14.25 for the stock. 40% consider it a buy and 60% consider it a hold. I would take this into consideration as an indicator to wait to buy the stock once valuation dips.

Based on shareholder analysis, street view, and valuation, these indicators would leave this stock as a hold.

Management Team & Portfolio Manager

New Mountain Capital is a premier private equity firm. It is the external manager for New Mountain Finance. Overall, I have been impressed with the management team's investor relations. It produces top-notch investor reports and provides clear answers for any investor questions.

Furthermore, the portfolio does not contain any exotic securities. The Senior Loan Program is well-defined in its quarterly filings. Overall, I would rate this management team as a Tier 1.

Hold NMFC. Wait for Valuation to Dip.

My three-pronged framework of financial, shareholder, and management analysis leads me to the final conclusion that NMFC is a hold. I am slightly discouraged by the annualized 4% dip in book value over the last 10 quarters, but with a ~10% dividend yield, I would be fine with a 6% total return in this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.