Martin Armstrong's Sovereign Debt Crisis Forecast Revisited

The main trend at hand is declining confidence in government, which includes confidence in government debt.

A strong dollar, higher interest rates and higher stock prices are all in the forecast.

With a forecast date of Oct. 1st, 2015, when the sovereign debt crisis would begin, some things are playing out as expected.

Economic forecaster, Martin Armstrong, has had a long standing prediction of a sovereign debt crisis that would begin to take hold on October 1st, 2015.

I wrote about this in August of 2015 and cited some of the predictions that would come about.

Here is his slide again that he used in a 1998 conference he held:

Click to enlarge

These forecasts come from economic cycles he's uncovered that play out over and over again throughout history.

What Was Forecasted In My August 2015 Article

As I read what I wrote back in August of 2015, things have played out quite as expected.

It was on August 6th, 2015 that Armstrong wrote the following in his blog:

The next two months going into September will be both interesting and critical. The NASDAQ Composite made new highs in July, but the S&P500 and the Dow Jones Industrials failed to exceed May highs. The general consensus is that there will be a rate hike in September and another in December, so if we back-off from this point we may see the share market react in anticipation to the downside. This would help send cash running into the short-term government paper, making that final peak in price (low in interest rates). Thereafter, we may see the ultimate confusion as stocks rise with rising interest rates, as they did between 1927 and 1929.

Interest rates on the 3-month treasury did bottom in October of 2015, hitting 0.00% on October 1st and blasting higher in the months ahead.

Click to enlarge

I wrote the following in August of 2015:

If this all plays out as planned over the next 7 weeks, once the bond prices peak (yields bottom), as the defaults begin to materialize over the following 2 years, money may well run to stocks for safety and, as Armstrong suggests, interest rates will rise along with share prices in 2016 and in 2017 confusing many.

Here is a chart of both the 30 year mortgage and the S&P 500 since October of 2015:

Click to enlarge

The yields on the 3 month treasury and the 30 year mortgage have both risen since October of 2015. At the same time, stocks are at all time highs as Armstrong suggested would be the case.

Sovereign Debt Crisis Percolating - Boiling in Venezuela

At the moment, there are no major sovereign defaults happening, but things are percolating.

You could count Venezuela as an example of a collapse in confidence in their government and their debts too. They owe $120 billion and could default at any point now.

Europe continues to bail out banks. This time it's in Italy, with their 3rd largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, in need of a $9.2 billion bailout.

At the start of the last major sovereign debt crisis, back in 1931, it began with a bank failure in Austria. It was May 11th, 1931, Creditanstalt Bank in Vienna needed a bailout. It was too big to fail, but it was also too big to bail out. That bank failure was what lit the fuse to the sovereign debt crisis the gripped the world.

I'm guessing that at some point within the next 3 years, a fuse will again be lit that will spark the next sovereign debt crisis.

Dollar Rally

Another prediction from Armstrong, as we head toward the next sovereign debt crisis, is for the dollar to see a major rally.

In the time that the Creditanstalt Bank failed, the dollar rallied substantially per this chart provided by Armstrong:

It was the strong dollar, coupled with US bank failures, that caused the deflation the US saw during the Great Depression. Dollars were simply very scarce.

March of 2015, Armstrong wrote:

Then the dollar rose sharply during the 1931 Sovereign Debt Crisis. We are seeing this right now internally as well within Europe. As fear rises that the Euro will collapse, capital is shifting to Germany driving the bunds to historic highs and the DAX to highs. So it is always a matter of CONFIDENCE which determines the capital flows. So will the dollar rise because of higher interest rates or fall? This time it will rise ONLY when the realization of a Sovereign Debt Crisis is unfolding and then if we end up with an escalating war in Ukraine. Both such events will send capital to the dollar. This is not about interest rates. This is about capital movement. Higher rates are immaterial at this moment in time. It is higher rates from the USA which will help to set in motion Sovereign Debt Crisis among nations that borrowed dollars since 2007. That is post-2015.75 - not now.

Here we are today, approaching 2017. Stocks have risen with bond yields, and the dollar is undergoing a rally too.

There is not doubt about it, countries and companies that are outside of the US and borrowed in US dollars are in trouble as their domestic currency is declining in value.

China's Yuan:

Click to enlarge

The Euro:

Click to enlarge

The Mexican Peso:

Click to enlarge

What To Expect Going Forward

Don't be surprised when we start to see major bank and even country defaults over the next 3 years.

Another factor that is leading to this coming sovereign debt default is a decline in confidence in government.

The great conservative economist, Thomas Sowell, just wrote his last column as he's hanging up his pen at age 86. In his column, he wrote about the great economic progress that has been made over his lifetime. He also noted, "In some other ways, however, there have been some serious retrogressions over the years. Politics, and especially citizens' trust in their government, has gone way downhill."

I note that because in order for there to be a crisis in government debt, there has to be a crisis in the confidence in government. We're getting there.

Private assets are where money is likely to flow. Stocks and real estate may well be beneficiaries of capital flows as money pours out of government bonds and into private assets.

This is the major reason stocks will perform better than bonds in the coming years.

Armstrong advised in February of 2016, two areas to avoid:

1. ANY investment in government bonds (Federal, State, Local)

2. Bank Stocks

He wrote:

These will be the two areas of major concern as we move forward in time. You can keep cash in U.S. TBills for right now, but as we move into 2017 you are better off with AA corporate paper. These two sectors will become contagious. European banks are in the lead for a collapse. The U.S. banks are still OK for now, but caution in advisable.

A sovereign debt crisis is inevitable. How the world responds to it is crucial to how the recovery from it will be. That's our unknown.

If current trends continue, then the dollar will continue to rally, stocks and yields will continue to rise together. I'm expecting these current trends to continue for the first half of 2017 with some minor gyrations.

