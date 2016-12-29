NNA Is Safe Russell 2000 Top Dog For December Gains

Brokers uncovered 5 top yield safe R2K dogs. The lowest priced five promised 40.17% more gain from $5k invested in them than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, the R2K dogs were also screened for payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth as of December 23 market close, to further judge their dividend reliability.

Those ten safe Russell 2000 dogs were, RAS, STING, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NNA, DX, CYS, ORC, and leader AI. Their yields ranged 10.75% to 15.97%.

26 of 59 R2K dogs paid dividends regarded as safe because their free cash flow yield exceeded dividend yield. Only those 26 had margin to cover anticipated dividends.

In the most recent December survey, only 44% of the top yield 59 Russell 2000 (R2K) Index members showed safe margins of cash flow to sustain their payouts as of.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

Russell 2000 "Safe" Dogs Emerged In Three Sectors

The top 10 safe R2K Dogs hailed from 3 of 11 business sectors. These were: financial services (1); real estate (7); industrials (2).

26 of 59 Dividend Contender Dogs Show Cash Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of 59 Russell 2000 dividend dogs from which these "safest" were sorted. The green tinted list above passed the dividend "stress" test. These 26 R2K dogs recorded annual cash flow yield greater than their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial excess however is easily re-directed by a cranky or ambitious board of directors, or by company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that wherewithal, in the form of cash, is a strong reason to sustain a track record of regular dividend payments.

Dog Metrics Rated "Safe" R2K Stocks

Ten "Safest" top Russell 2000 that displayed the biggest yields December 23 per YChart data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusion: Analysts Estimated Five Lowest Priced of "Safe" Ten Top Yield R2K Dogs To Deliver 29.05% VS. (2) 20.73% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 10 highest yield safe Russell 2000 dog kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 40.17% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced R2K dog, Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) showed the top estimated net gain of 62.71% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" R2K dogs as of December 23 were: Navios Maritime Acquisition; RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS); Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG); Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX); CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS), with prices ranging from $1.70 to $7.80.

Higher priced five Safe R2K dogs as of December 23 were: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR), Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI), New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ), and AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT), whose prices ranged from $11.01 to $17.07.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

