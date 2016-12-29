Berkshire Hathaway's Long Term Stock Investments Track Record

Here is the simple fact: Warren Buffett has not held stocks long-term

You might be surprised about this. A common belief among lay investors, and mostly among media commentators, is that Buffett's stock market prowess is related to his long-term "buy and hold" philosophy. The facts don't really support that thesis.

For example, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), of which Buffett is both CEO and Chief Investment Officer, has only held three stocks presently listed in Berkshire's equity portfolio for the past 20 years (with values reported on for greater than $1.2 billion). These are Coca Cola (NYSE:KO), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and American Express (NYSE:AXP). Only one stock, KO, has been held for longer than that.

In the last 15 years, Buffett has only held on to four stocks that meet the $1.2 billion threshold for Berkshire's equity investment portfolio reporting. That includes the three mentioned above plus Moody's (NYSE:MCO). In the last 10 years there have been seven stocks he has stuck with: those mentioned above plus Proctor and Gamble (NYSE:PG), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 1

Berkshire's present equity portfolio has 15 or so stocks with values greater than $1.2 billion. In the past 10 years, as the table below shows, the company has reported on 15 stocks on average representing 87% of its equity portfolio.

So we can conclude (1) that less than half (7 picks out of 15) of Buffett's stock picks have been for 10 years; (2) only a quarter or so of his stock picks have been held for 15 years (i.e. 4/15, or 26%), and (3) only a fifth of his stock picks have been held for 20 years (3/15). In other words the vast majority of his stock picks are "turned over" or flipped, just like every other trader and portfolio manager. In short, Buffett is not too dedicated to long-term investing in stocks. He sticks with a small crew of stocks that he gets wedded to for various reasons. As I point out below, that marriage often has nothing to do with how the stock performs.

Buffett's equity investments have only performed moderately well over the long-term.

My point is that Buffett's long-term equity investment track record doesn't deserve an outsized reputation as a great stock picker. For example, the table below shows that as a group which is equally weighted the stocks held for the past 20 years have only gained 7.9% per annum on average. Note that figure doesn't include the dividends received by BRK.A. By comparison, Berkshire's stock price has risen 10.4% each year but the S&P has lagged the group by gaining 5.7%. So, on average over the 20 years an outside investor who wanted to mimic Buffett's moves would have gained 2.1% more than the market after equally weighting the stocks.

Does this really justify giving Buffett such a huge reputation as a great picker? Well yes and no. Yes because his picks, as a group for the past 20 years have beat the market. But no, since 7.9% per year is not really a very high absolute number. Plenty of hedge fund managers have beaten that number over 20 years. Also its margin is not really that great over the market, especially compared to others. Lastly, no, because the sample size of just 3 stocks held is very small, especially since it is only a fifth of his average portfolio. The truth is that other factors in the way Buffett has managed capital have led to his outsized reputation.

Let's look at the larger group of investments held for 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years. The table below shows the equally weighted returns vs the market.

Click to enlarge

So his stocks, as a group, have not outperformed in the past 5 years and only marginally in the past 10 years. In the 5 year holding period his stock were up 8.7% but market was up 12.3%. But these have the most number of stock picks. So is Buffett really all that great a stock picker on a long-term basis? Again yes, since in the 15 and 20 year period his group outperformed, but the absolute numbers were not that great. But no, since in the "shorter" 5 and 10 year periods the numbers are not stellar in any manner.

Buffett's single longest holding, Coca Cola has been mediocre.

The truth is that Buffett's longest held investment KO has underperformed the market. In 2016 the stock fell about 3% whereas the market was up 11%. The table below shows the stock has had a mixed record. For example, the stock has done well compared to the market over 10 years, but seriously underperformed for the last 20 years. So for example, since 12/31/1996, KO has gained only 2.3% on average each year whereas the market has gained 5.8%. In the past 30 years, a little longer than the period when Buffett started buying the stock in 1985, KO has gained 10% on average per annum. The market been up 7.7%.

Click to enlarge

This is not a measure of total return. It does not include dividends. Since Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is not a mutual fund it has no requirement to pay out the dividends it receives. We were only interested in figuring out why he has held the investment so long. More importantly is Buffett's reputation for stellar stock picking really justified by his long-term holding in KO, his single longest stock holding that Berkshire has reported on? The facts are that KO has outperformed in some long-term holding periods but not in others. Its performance doesn't rise to the level of stellar outperformance that a truly great stock picker would merit.

It seems to me that a more obvious answer why he has held the stock is its liquidity and popularity. It fits his theme of investing in the great American company while also providing an easily sold $17 billion source of funds should an emergency arise or the need to make another large private investment.

Other Factors.

Other factors than stock picking have led to Buffett's returns at Berkshire Hathaway. First, the truth is that Berkshire Hathaway uses borrowed funds to buy its stocks (both through the use of debt and the free source of funds from its insurance float). This leverage enhances the total return that the equity portfolio provides to the bottom line at BRK.A. Second, Berkshire invests most of its money by controlling private companies which provide 100% of their cash flow to Berkshire. This inherently has meant that these investments have a greater return than the public equity investments. So the return at Berkshire Hathaway has again been much higher than its equity investment returns.

Conclusion. Buffett at best is a mediocre stock picker. Other factors have led to his reputation as a capital allocator at Berkshire. But stock picking is not one of them that he should deserve. He has never provided enough information in Berkshire's annual reports for anyone to calculate his portfolio returns. For example, as shown, the vast majority of his stock are held short term and we never know what price he has sold these short-term investments nor what their returns were. For all we know, for example, he could have had a consistent policy of selling his losing stock picks. His single longest and largest investment, Coca Cola has had a mixed and mediocre track record for the 30 plus years he has held the stock.

Here is what I suggest Buffett do: allow an enterprising PhD student to do a dissertation on Berkshire's true, unleveraged portfolio management returns. This would have to with open access to all of Berkshire's non-public records so that an overall true accounting of the returns could be calculated.

How does this apply to the BRK.A / BRK.B Investor? In the past, Buffett used to pontificate at length in his annual report about his equity investments. That is not the case anymore. I wonder why? Well first, it seems to me that he is not as interested in public equities anymore. He even hired two outside former hedge fund managers to take this chore off his table. Buffett's 2015 letter to shareholders had no discussion of the public equities table. He spent 100% of that letter talking about Berkshire's private investments.

Second, if you look at the role that public equity investments are on the balance sheet you can see two major facts. Look at the table below:

First, In the past 10 years equity investments have played a significant role in determining BRK.A's book value (47% - 49%) but only 20%-21% of its total assets. Second, the trend has been declining, such that public equities have tended to slowly become a smaller portion of BRK.A's book value and assets. The reason public equities are a much smaller portion of assets is because BRK.A uses a great deal of leverage to finance those assets. I believe that the astute investor will continue to look at the developments of BRK.A's public equity holdings since they represent almost half of its book value. Even though this portion has been declining it is still important. What that means practically is that if there is a serious hiccup in his stock performance it will definitely affect the company's book value and hence it stock price. Or let me put it even more succinctly: if Buffett keeps on holding more stocks like Coca-Cola, the book value growth will falter and so will BRK.A's stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.