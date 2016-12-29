BOJ: So Long Deflation, Hello Inflation

Central banks are behind the curve. They want to be behind the curve and we are jump-stepping closer to market risk. 2%+ inflation in Japan is one catalyst.

By the way inflation jumped 100bp in three months but all the major publications reported that it's still down. Does everyone have this one wrong?

The BOJ just said they are out of deflation.

Japan just declared there is no more deflation. Does that strike anybody as incredibly important? It should. They are still pedal-to-the-medal trying to drive inflation. When it comes they will have to slam on the brakes which will crash markets (NYSEARCA:SPY)(NYSEARCA:EWJ). If they don't slam on the brakes inflation is about to get out of control. Record easing mixed with 2% and ticking inflation is an incredible risk for runaway inflation.

BOJ: Hello Inflation, Good-bye Deflation

Here is Governor Haruhiko Kuroda of the BOJ on Monday. Read em' and weep.

"Japan's economy is no longer in deflation."

Is that not absolutely amazing news?

The globe expected deflation. Japan thought deflation would be a forever-type thing.

Nope, they just ticked into inflation.

But heads-up. That inflation is not just ticking. It's moving fast.

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

Don't worry, this is topline inflation.

Core inflation is what everybody is reporting is still negative.

The above chart only matters if you actually eat food or use energy. Only those people are affected by this type of inflation. That's what the above chart includes.

Most major news agencies reported that Japan is still deep in deflation looking at the "core" number excluding food and energy yet the BOJ Governor just said they nipped deflation.

Major News Agencies Reported Deflation In Japan

Bloomberg: "Japan Back In Deflation Doesn't Mean All Prices Fall."

Reuters: "Japan Consumer Prices Slump In November, Look For 2017 Rebound."

But again, Governor Kuroda who runs the BOJ just said, "Japan's economy is no longer in deflation."

We're with Governor Kuroda. He probably knows.

To be fair the world has been taught to focus on "core" inflation which removes the volatility of food and energy. Usually that's the right way to look at it but in times of major change it's usually commodities that help a big swing in direction. Commodities are what people need and in changing inflation trends can get bid up first by consumers.

What The BOJ Governor Kuroda was likely looking at when he said "no longer in deflation" was the overall number (not "core").

Expect Central Bank Whiplash As Inflation Moves Too Fast

Central bankers may be happy that there is now inflation but they are still at record accommodation. They are holding all of their assets they bought in quantitative easing and they are not raising rates.

Listen to what else the BOJ Governor said Monday and decide if you think he should consider tightening.

"The global economy seems to be finally entering a new phase, by putting the negative legacy of the global financial crisis behind it."

It's your turn to decide. Based on that statement out of the BOJ Governor's mouth Monday would you think they should also enter "a new phase" and at least lay the groundwork for tighter money? We do.

Here's what he said,

"The Bank commits itself to continuing with large-scale monetary easing until the year-on-year rate of increase in the observed CPI exceeds 2 percent and stays above that level in a stable manner. This is what we call the inflation-overshooting commitment."

If you guessed like us that they should begin to consider tighter monetary policy you were wrong. Sorry. Nice try.

Pedal-to-the-medal economics in Japan will continue. In fact one of their newer strategies is their "overshooting commitment."

Does that concern anyone out there? First they were lugging deflation for years. Now they want to ensure never ever to deal with deflation so they want to pendulum over to force inflation higher.

Again, the economy is now doing fine. We are officially out of deflation and Japan is still pedal-to-the-medal.

Japan Is At Equivalent -9% Central Bank Rates As Their Economy Heats Up. That Can't Be Safe.

We recently showed how $4T in central bank assets and forcing down long term rates was equivalent to dropping rates by 9% according to a Fed study in the summer.

Japan's economy is heating up and they are continuing self-proclaimed "aggressive" and "unconventional" monetary easing.

They are at the equivalent of negative 9% rates given their longer term bond purchases artificially holding down longer term rates. They are proud of that just as the economy hit a "new phase" of strength. This is not safe.

Either Markets Crash Or Markets Crash. We're Not Exactly Sure Which.

When the BOJ comes to their senses that these .5% monthly jumps in inflation could be because that monetary policy is way too easy they will need to tighten and sell. That will crash markets whenever they decide.

If they don't decide to sell consumers could see these huge jumps in inflation and switch from savers to spenders just to stock up before prices move too fast.

The next few inflation reports are incredibly important. If we get another 1% move in the next three months it's a siren warning of risk to come.

Conclusion

Central Bank Chief Czar Elazar's Official Statement,

"Hurray, inflation. We did it. But because we're so smart we're going to continue easing to ensure inflation trots along serenely laddy-da to our 2% target and more. Then everything will be fine when we do nothing to ensure that we never have deflation again. That is until consumers panic and rush to buy. Then we'll probably need to sell and tighten but we probably have at least a few months to worry about that. Congratulations team on hitting inflation targets. You did it!

Disclaimer: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.